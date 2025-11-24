Please select your home edition
Silent 62 "100%" is crossing the Atlantic right now

by Silent Yachts 24 Nov 00:01 PST
Silent 62 3-Deck solar electric catamaran © Massimo Ferrari

 
 

Why this crossing?

Discover what this voyage means. How its being carried out. And what we expect to learn along the way. A conversation between Captain Boomies and our Chairman, Steve Bell, on the Silent 62 3-Deck 100% and its Atlantic crossing. 

SPECIAL BONUS FOR OUR READERS

Behind the scenes from Captain Steve

Thank you for being a subscriber to the newsletter, you are part of the crew and Captain Steve wanted to include a special extra just for you

"I'll be honest: we're figuring this out as we go. And I wanted to share that with you, our most trusted supporters, first.

The kite is a game-changer for our journey, but prepping it for the first time is... well, let's call it a humbling experience. As a thank you for following along, here's a clip that shows the real, unfiltered learning process. We wouldn't share these growing pains with just anyone!

Thanks for having our back. Enjoy the clip!"

Stay tuned for more updates,
The Silent Yachts Team

Thank you for being part of our journey towards the sustainable future of yachting.

 

