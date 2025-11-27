Sanlorenzo unveils 58Steel: The new benchmark in superyacht design between 55 and 60 metres

26 Nov

15 years after redefining the language of steel yachts, Sanlorenzo writes the next chapter in its story of evolution with the debut of the 58Steel — a refined and extended successor to the acclaimed 57Steel.

Featuring an all-new diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system and a reimagined concept of onboard space, 58Steel embodies the brand's philosophy of elegance, proportion and innovation. This is superyacht design, not just made to measure but made for tomorrow.

When Sanlorenzo launched its first steel yacht in 2010, it redefined expectations of what steel could be, combining strength with elegance, restraint and proportion. Today, the brand's impressive steel line has become the most defined in the segment under 2,000 GT. Now, the new 58Steel, designed by Zuccon International Project for the exteriors, represents a further evolution of this legacy — one metre longer, yet infinitely more versatile. With a completely new platform, an expanded beam of 10.8 metres and the introduction of diesel-electric hybrid technology, enabling zero-emissions cruising, it unlocks greater space, efficiency and silence.

"The 58Steel embodies the belief of a superyacht that redefines proportion, privacy and performance, offering a new dimension of silent, sustainable cruising," said Massimo Perotti, Executive Chairman of Sanlorenzo.

"It represents our ambition to remain the benchmark in yachts up to 2,000 GT, with our expanded steel line now spanning six individual superyachts that set the standard for design and desirability."

While drawing inspiration from the 57Steel design, 58Steel evolves it completely, offering interior volumes comparable to those of a 64-meter yacht. Every aspect has been conceived with flexibility and personalisation in mind, offering an onboard experience tailored entirely around the owner's lifestyle.

Expansive volumes and customisable layouts deliver the comfort of a larger yacht, with two full-beam VIP cabins on the Lower deck and a Supreme VIP on the Main deck. The Upper deck transforms into a secluded owner's sanctuary: a panoramic suite with pool, office, dressing area, and a lounge convertible into a private cinema - the perfect configuration also for charter purposes.

At the stern, the beach club opens on three sides to create a floating terrace, complete with bar, hammam, gym, and beauty salon — a space designed for connection to the sea through light, silence and simplicity.

A silent revolution: diesel-electric propulsion

At the heart of the 58Steel lies a revolutionary diesel-electric propulsion system, the first of its kind in Sanlorenzo's steel line.

This new configuration marks a decisive step towards sustainability, reducing emissions by around 10% compared with conventional propulsion and enabling up to two hours of silent cruising or up to eight hours of zero-emissions hotel operation while at anchor.

The system is based on five 425 kW generators and a 1 MWh capacity battery pack. Its modular design enhances efficiency and flexibility, while azimuthal pods with rotating propellers improve manoeuvrability and reduce vibration and noise.

The entire engine room has been re-engineered to occupy a single deck, freeing up more than 40m" of additional space — a remarkable achievement that has been repurposed to expand the guest and beach areas.

"This yacht represents evolution, not repetition. With its diesel-electric propulsion system at the core, the 58Steel unlocks new horizons of freedom: more space, more light, greater efficiency and a profound connection to the sea." says Tommaso Vincenzi, CEO of Sanlorenzo.

"Each detail reflects our time-honoured DNA — elegance, restraint and experiential purity — reaffirming our commitment to meaningful innovation in harmony with design."

Interiors: the essence of made-to-measure

The interiors, crafted by Sanlorenzo's Style Department, reflect a vision where engineering excellence meets design purity. A warm, tactile colour palette — combining dark woods with Calacatta Borghini marble, mother-of-pearl, and champagne-finished accents create a sense of understated luxury.

Every element has been custom designed in line with Sanlorenzo's made-to-measure philosophy, transforming space into a narrative of balance and proportion.

Two full-beam VIP cabins on the Lower deck offer natural light through panoramic windows, while the Supreme VIP on the Main deck rivals the comfort and privacy of an owner's suite.

The Main deck lounge opens seamlessly onto an infinity pool, creating an unbroken dialogue between interior and exterior spaces. Above, the Owner's deck becomes a private residence suspended over the sea, complete with spa bathroom and full-height glazing that dissolves the boundary between interior and horizon.

Exteriors: a sculptural expression of strength and serenity

The exterior lines of 58Steel reflect a language of timeless proportions and architectural definition, a clear stylistic expression of the Roman studio. Its sculptural surfaces make Sanlorenzo's approach to steel explicit: not as a material of excess, but of balance and innovation.

The Bridge deck, extended by one metre, has been redesigned to enhance both aesthetics and functionality, merging technology and artistry in equal measure.

At the stern, the three-sided beach club remains one of the yacht's defining statements — a luminous retreat that transforms engineering precision into an experience of pure wellbeing.

A new chapter in steel

The first 58Steel - Perla Lunar, has been sold by Arcon Yachts, a brokerage company based in Monaco with over 25 years' experience in superyacht sales.

As Sanlorenzo celebrates 15 years of leadership in steel yacht design, the launch of 58Steel reaffirms the brand's pioneering role in redefining the 55 to 60 metres segment. It stands as a testament to a philosophy where innovation and elegance are inseparable — where technology serves emotion, and craftsmanship meets conscience.

Because at Sanlorenzo, the journey of steel is never finished — it continues to evolve.