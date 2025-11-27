Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo M75

Sanlorenzo unveils 58Steel: The new benchmark in superyacht design between 55 and 60 metres

by Sanlorenzo Asia-Pacific 26 Nov 22:05 PST
Sanlorenzo 58Steel © Sanlorenzo Yachts

15 years after redefining the language of steel yachts, Sanlorenzo writes the next chapter in its story of evolution with the debut of the 58Steel — a refined and extended successor to the acclaimed 57Steel.

Featuring an all-new diesel-electric hybrid propulsion system and a reimagined concept of onboard space, 58Steel embodies the brand's philosophy of elegance, proportion and innovation. This is superyacht design, not just made to measure but made for tomorrow.

When Sanlorenzo launched its first steel yacht in 2010, it redefined expectations of what steel could be, combining strength with elegance, restraint and proportion. Today, the brand's impressive steel line has become the most defined in the segment under 2,000 GT. Now, the new 58Steel, designed by Zuccon International Project for the exteriors, represents a further evolution of this legacy — one metre longer, yet infinitely more versatile. With a completely new platform, an expanded beam of 10.8 metres and the introduction of diesel-electric hybrid technology, enabling zero-emissions cruising, it unlocks greater space, efficiency and silence.

Sanlorenzo 58Steel - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo 58Steel - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

"The 58Steel embodies the belief of a superyacht that redefines proportion, privacy and performance, offering a new dimension of silent, sustainable cruising," said Massimo Perotti, Executive Chairman of Sanlorenzo.

"It represents our ambition to remain the benchmark in yachts up to 2,000 GT, with our expanded steel line now spanning six individual superyachts that set the standard for design and desirability."

While drawing inspiration from the 57Steel design, 58Steel evolves it completely, offering interior volumes comparable to those of a 64-meter yacht. Every aspect has been conceived with flexibility and personalisation in mind, offering an onboard experience tailored entirely around the owner's lifestyle.

Expansive volumes and customisable layouts deliver the comfort of a larger yacht, with two full-beam VIP cabins on the Lower deck and a Supreme VIP on the Main deck. The Upper deck transforms into a secluded owner's sanctuary: a panoramic suite with pool, office, dressing area, and a lounge convertible into a private cinema - the perfect configuration also for charter purposes.

At the stern, the beach club opens on three sides to create a floating terrace, complete with bar, hammam, gym, and beauty salon — a space designed for connection to the sea through light, silence and simplicity.

A silent revolution: diesel-electric propulsion

At the heart of the 58Steel lies a revolutionary diesel-electric propulsion system, the first of its kind in Sanlorenzo's steel line.

This new configuration marks a decisive step towards sustainability, reducing emissions by around 10% compared with conventional propulsion and enabling up to two hours of silent cruising or up to eight hours of zero-emissions hotel operation while at anchor.

The system is based on five 425 kW generators and a 1 MWh capacity battery pack. Its modular design enhances efficiency and flexibility, while azimuthal pods with rotating propellers improve manoeuvrability and reduce vibration and noise.

The entire engine room has been re-engineered to occupy a single deck, freeing up more than 40m" of additional space — a remarkable achievement that has been repurposed to expand the guest and beach areas.

"This yacht represents evolution, not repetition. With its diesel-electric propulsion system at the core, the 58Steel unlocks new horizons of freedom: more space, more light, greater efficiency and a profound connection to the sea." says Tommaso Vincenzi, CEO of Sanlorenzo.

"Each detail reflects our time-honoured DNA — elegance, restraint and experiential purity — reaffirming our commitment to meaningful innovation in harmony with design."

Interiors: the essence of made-to-measure

The interiors, crafted by Sanlorenzo's Style Department, reflect a vision where engineering excellence meets design purity. A warm, tactile colour palette — combining dark woods with Calacatta Borghini marble, mother-of-pearl, and champagne-finished accents create a sense of understated luxury.

Every element has been custom designed in line with Sanlorenzo's made-to-measure philosophy, transforming space into a narrative of balance and proportion.

Sanlorenzo 58Steel - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo 58Steel - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

Two full-beam VIP cabins on the Lower deck offer natural light through panoramic windows, while the Supreme VIP on the Main deck rivals the comfort and privacy of an owner's suite.

The Main deck lounge opens seamlessly onto an infinity pool, creating an unbroken dialogue between interior and exterior spaces. Above, the Owner's deck becomes a private residence suspended over the sea, complete with spa bathroom and full-height glazing that dissolves the boundary between interior and horizon.

Exteriors: a sculptural expression of strength and serenity

The exterior lines of 58Steel reflect a language of timeless proportions and architectural definition, a clear stylistic expression of the Roman studio. Its sculptural surfaces make Sanlorenzo's approach to steel explicit: not as a material of excess, but of balance and innovation.

The Bridge deck, extended by one metre, has been redesigned to enhance both aesthetics and functionality, merging technology and artistry in equal measure.

At the stern, the three-sided beach club remains one of the yacht's defining statements — a luminous retreat that transforms engineering precision into an experience of pure wellbeing.

Sanlorenzo 58Steel - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts
Sanlorenzo 58Steel - photo © Sanlorenzo Yachts

A new chapter in steel

The first 58Steel - Perla Lunar, has been sold by Arcon Yachts, a brokerage company based in Monaco with over 25 years' experience in superyacht sales.

As Sanlorenzo celebrates 15 years of leadership in steel yacht design, the launch of 58Steel reaffirms the brand's pioneering role in redefining the 55 to 60 metres segment. It stands as a testament to a philosophy where innovation and elegance are inseparable — where technology serves emotion, and craftsmanship meets conscience.

Because at Sanlorenzo, the journey of steel is never finished — it continues to evolve.

Related Articles

Sanlorenzo unveils SHE
A tribute to timeless elegance, where heritage meets high-tech SHE is here, and nothing will ever look the same: a new 25.5-metre tribute to the elegance and tradition of Italian yachtmaking, while embracing a forward-looking vision of design, sustainability, and lifestyle. Posted on 23 Oct Bluegame's exponential growth
Continual development and collaboration key to success Innovative design, continuous development and a strategy firmly grounded in sustainability has seen Bluegame Yachts experience exponential growth over the last five years. Posted on 5 Feb Sanlorenzo launches 50Steel
Introducing the green methanol Fuel Cell system for zero-impact energy production Over seven hundred guests witnessed the launch of the Superyacht that will introduce the green methanol Fuel Cell system for zero-impact energy production to the market. Posted on 20 May 2024 Sanlorenzo presents La La Land
First unit of the 44X-SPACE range Sanlorenzo is proud to present 44X-SPACE, a new superyacht range that takes the legacy of the Explorer line with the sophistication of the Steel line, seeing today the first two units delivered and at sea. Posted on 19 Dec 2023 Sanlorenzo set for Fort Lauderdale
Sanlorenzo confirms its participation at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show Sanlorenzo confirms its participation at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show from 25 to 29 October 2023, and announces the presence, for the first time in the United States, of a Superyacht from the Alloy series. Posted on 21 Oct 2023 Sanlorenzo at Discover Boating Miami Boat Show
Five examples of the yacht fleet carry the shipyard's values to the East Coast's largest boat show Sanlorenzo will be present at the Discover Boating Miami International Boat Show, the largest industry event in the United States, created by the merger of the two historic nautical events in Miami. Posted on 8 Feb 2023 Sanlorenzo on track straight to 2030
Sustainability and technology: The drivers at the heart of Sanlorenzo's strategy Sanlorenzo showcases at Boot Düsseldorf with a press conference which, starting from the drivers of the ten-year strategic path announced in Cannes last September, illustrates its progress to date. Posted on 24 Jan 2023 First Sanlorenzo 57Steel launched
A very important date in the ongoing growth of the Superyacht Division Sanlorenzo has launched the first unit of the 57Steel line in the setting of La Spezia, the site of the shipyard's superyacht production. The launch of this metal model marks a very important date in the ongoing growth of the Superyacht Division. Posted on 8 Nov 2022 Sanlorenzo set for Fort Lauderdale Boat Show
SP110 and SL120A presented to the American market for the first time Sanlorenzo returns to the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show, to be held from 26 to 30 October 2022, with two revolutionary vessels making their overseas debut at the most important boat show in the USA. Posted on 19 Oct 2022 Road to 2030
This decade's drivers in Sanlorenzo's vision An unprecedented conference that goes beyond the unveiling of new models, a résumé of the strategy behind the brand's unstoppable growth in recent years, but above all a look at the new directions on which the Group will focus its action in this decade. Posted on 7 Sep 2022
Maritimo S SeriesPalm Beach Motor Yachts
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy