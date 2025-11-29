Please select your home edition
Details of new Numarine flagship explorer 40MXP superyacht revealed

by Numarine 28 Nov 23:56 PST

Numarine, the renowned builder of efficient explorer yachts, has unveiled new details of its 40MXP superyacht, the 40-metre flagship of its successful XP Series.

Launched to much acclaim in July this year, the shipyard has several additional units under construction and will be delivering two to their owners in the coming year.

Made with the Mediterranean in mind, 'MXP' stands for 'Mediterranean' Explorer and reflects the social, open-air living typical of this region. Developed as a natural evolution of the 37XP, the 40MXP conceptualises a desire from owners for a yacht that retains the explorer DNA and robust ocean-going capabilities of the XP line, but with an even greater emphasis on lifestyle features.

Numarine 40MXP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
Numarine 40MXP - photo © Kerem Sanliman

With naval architecture by Umberto Tagliavini and exterior styling by Can Yalman, the yacht is conceptualised as a blend of rugged explorer functionality with refined Mediterranean aesthetics.

Enhanced lifestyle focus

Retaining the defining cues of the XP Series - including a strong vertical bow, purposeful geometry and large windows - the 40MXP is longer than the 37XP and offers a more open and welcoming aft section to suit its Mediterranean character.

Numarine 40MXP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
Numarine 40MXP - photo © Kerem Sanliman

This is achieved both by enlarging the exterior decks and introducing lifestyle-focused areas such as the expansive aft deck, the eight-metre full-beam beach club and extended swim platform.

Indeed, the aft deck is at the heart of the 40MXP. The area on board with the strongest connection to the sea, this full-beam space accommodates a large alfresco dining space, bar and lounge and an aft pool with a glass transom. This stunning social hub leads directly to the vast hydraulic swim platform, creating a seamless transition between yacht and sea.

Other standout areas on board include her huge flybridge and generous upper and inviting main deck. Boasting a transatlantic range, the 40MXP offers a substantial tender deck capable of carrying a 9-metre tender and two full-size jet skis, with additional space for further water toys.

Transatlantic reach

Sporting an optimised hull form, the yacht has an impressive 6,000 nautical mile range at 8 knots.

Standard propulsion is provided by twin MAN 800hp engines, with the option to upgrade to a compliant twin MAN 900hp configuration. In addition, the model also features refined noise and vibration solutions (acoustic insulation and vibration reduction systems) developed in collaboration with Silent Line to ensure exceptional onboard comfort during long passages.

Signature space and luxury: personalised design

Stepping inside, the 40MXP exemplifies Numarine's signature space and luxury through and through. Accommodation is offered for up to 12 guests across six staterooms, including a full-beam master suite on the main deck, alongside two additional customisable cabin spaces.

Numarine 40MXP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
Numarine 40MXP - photo © Kerem Sanliman

The styling of each model is individualized to suit the tastes of the owner, guided by the experienced Numarine team. For the first 40MXP, the brief was to keep interiors bright, contemporary, and inviting while maximizing the flow of natural light from the yacht's large windows.

Relaxed and adventurous

When it comes to the desired atmosphere on board the 40MXP, her creators want guests to feel both secure and relaxed: secure in the knowledge that they are on a true long-range explorer, and relaxed because the spaces are comfortable, inviting, and open to the sea.

Numarine 40MXP - photo © Kerem Sanliman
Numarine 40MXP - photo © Kerem Sanliman

In terms of the 40MXP's reception from the industry so far, Ömer Malaz, Chairman at Numarine, comments: "The 40MXP has already been met with enthusiasm from the market, with strong interest from both existing Numarine clients and new owners who value its unique positioning between a rugged explorer and a lifestyle-driven superyacht."

He continues: "It demonstrates our ability to innovate within the explorer yacht category, continually pushing boundaries in design, comfort, and functionality. Above all, it showcases our strength as a boutique shipyard: flexible enough to tailor each yacht to its owner, yet consistent in delivering robust engineering, efficiency, and signature style. The 40MXP confirms that we are leaders in combining long-range capability with contemporary luxury."

