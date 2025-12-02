Please select your home edition
Marine Auctions: December Online Auctions
by Marine Auctions 1 Dec 22:35 PST
12-18 December 2025
December 2025 Online Auction © Marine Auctions
December Online Auction
The bidding to Open
Friday 12th December at 5 am AEST
and will close
Thursday 18th December 2025 at 2pm AEST
Settlement Tuesday 23rd December 2025.
(For Further Details View Brochure in Red Below)
View brochure
Below is a link to the
Bidding Page of
Online Auction ending 18th December at 2pm AEST
Please note, All Online Auctions have Extended Bidding,
marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1786482/lots
We are now accepting entries for our
January 2026 Online Auction.
The Bidding to open on Friday 23rd January and will Close Thursday 29th January 2026
For Further information contact
Adrian Seiffert 0418 783 358, Email,
or
Brisbane Area
Todd Anderson 0409 630 733, Email,
Port Lincoln Area
Jacob Seiffert 0427 391 590, Email,
Sydney Area
Lisa Seiffert 0437 184 606 Email,
Need a Vessel Valuation?
Contact, Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at
AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Certificate in Vessel Valuation.
Need Boat Insurance?
Click on the link below
https://www.marineauctions.com.au/marine-insurance/
For further Information regarding our services
Contact
Adrian Seiffert
Director
Marine Auctions, Marine and Valuations
Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358
Email:
