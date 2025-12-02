Please select your home edition
Exciting Announcements, Busy Year & Final Project Orders for 2025 at Gineico

by Gineico Marine 2 Dec 14:14 PST 13-16 November 2025
Luxury Italian Marine Hardware and Accessories
Est. 1976

Holiday Closure + Year in Review
A look back on 2025

As we approach the end of 2025, we want to extend our sincere thanks to our clients, the Naval Architects, designers, boat builders, installers, and marine professionals who have trusted Gineico Marine throughout the year. Your projects, your passion, and your collaboration continues to inspire our team every day.

To help you plan your end-of-year schedules, please note our closure dates below and ensure final project orders and enquiries are sent through as soon as possible.
Holiday Closure Details

Gineico Marine will close on Friday 19 December 2025 and reopen on Monday 12 January 2026.

If your you or your clients are planning fit outs, refits, or new installations early in the new year, we encourage you to place final project orders as soon as possible this month.

With Italian suppliers closing over the Christmas period, December orders allow us to secure production slots, confirm freight, and properly map out delivery schedules whether required before Christmas or mid to late January.

Our team is available throughout December to assist with:
Lead-time planning
Project scheduling
Product recommendations
Technical documentation
Order confirmations
GINEICO MARINE: Place Final Orders + Enquiries
Just in news...
2025 - Another Huge Year

This year saw Gineico Marine showcased across Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the United States, sharing best-in-class Italian marine accessories and systems with the global marine community.

Boat Shows & Events

  • Auckland Boat Show 6 to 9 March

  • Hutchwilco New Zealand Boat Show 15 to 18 May

  • Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 22 to 25 May

  • All Hands on Deck Luau 24 May

  • Sydney Boat Show 14 to 17 August

  • Perth Boat Show 19 to 21 September

  • Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 29 October to 2 November

  • Sydney International On-Water Boat Show 13 to 16 November

  • METSTRADE, Amsterdam 18 to 20 November

Product Highlights

  • January: Rainwash Shower officially launched

  • October: puRO system released

International Collaborations

This year also took our team abroad:

  • Mark travelled to Italy and visited Gianneschi and Quick Italy for new product training and development 

  • PG travelled to Fort LauderdaleMETS, and returns to Italy again this month to meet our manufacturing partners
GINEICO MARINE: Place Final Orders
Looking Ahead - Our 50th Year

In 2026, Gineico Marine celebrates 50 years since my father, Bruno Gambacorti, first brought Italian marine craftsmanship to Australia in 1976.

What began as a small family import business has grown into a trusted national partner for world-leading Italian marine equipment now spanning Gyroscopic stabilisers, Watermakers, Hydraulic Hardware, Helm Seats, LED lighting, Vimar switching, and more.

As we enter our 50th year, we look forward to continuing this legacy with you.

From everyone at Gineico Marine, thank you for your continued support this year. We wish you a safe, relaxing holiday season and look forward to working with you again in 2026 our milestone year.
 
GINEICO QUEENSLAND SHOWROOM (HEAD OFFICE) 

G45, 76-84  Waterway  Drive
Coomera,  Queensland, Australia 4209 
Phone: (+61) 7 5556 0244 
Email: sales@gineico.com  

GINEICO - NEW ZEALAND

T: +64 21 275 7608
Email: gineico_nz@gineico.com

 
Gineico Marine

Luxury Italian Marine Products

   Quality, Value and Service since 1976
 
