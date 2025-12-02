Exciting Announcements, Busy Year & Final Project Orders for 2025 at Gineico

Luxury Italian Marine Hardware and Accessories

Est. 1976 Holiday Closure + Year in Review A look back on 2025 As we approach the end of 2025, we want to extend our sincere thanks to our clients, the Naval Architects, designers, boat builders, installers, and marine professionals who have trusted Gineico Marine throughout the year. Your projects, your passion, and your collaboration continues to inspire our team every day. To help you plan your end-of-year schedules, please note our closure dates below and ensure final project orders and enquiries are sent through as soon as possible. Holiday Closure Details Gineico Marine will close on Friday 19 December 2025 and reopen on Monday 12 January 2026. If your you or your clients are planning fit outs, refits, or new installations early in the new year, we encourage you to place final project orders as soon as possible this month. With Italian suppliers closing over the Christmas period, December orders allow us to secure production slots, confirm freight, and properly map out delivery schedules whether required before Christmas or mid to late January. Our team is available throughout December to assist with:

Lead-time planning

Project scheduling

Product recommendations

Technical documentation

Order confirmations GINEICO MARINE: Place Final Orders + Enquiries Just in news... 2025 - Another Huge Year This year saw Gineico Marine showcased across Australia, New Zealand, Europe, and the United States, sharing best-in-class Italian marine accessories and systems with the global marine community. Boat Shows & Events Auckland Boat Show 6 to 9 March

Hutchwilco New Zealand Boat Show 15 to 18 May

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 22 to 25 May

All Hands on Deck Luau 24 May

Sydney Boat Show 14 to 17 August

Perth Boat Show 19 to 21 September

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 29 October to 2 November

Sydney International On-Water Boat Show 13 to 16 November

METSTRADE, Amsterdam 18 to 20 November Product Highlights January: Rainwash Shower officially launched

October: puRO system released International Collaborations This year also took our team abroad: Mark travelled to Italy and visited Gianneschi and Quick Italy for new product training and development

PG travelled to Fort Lauderdale, METS, and returns to Italy again this month to meet our manufacturing partners GINEICO MARINE: Place Final Orders Looking Ahead - Our 50th Year In 2026, Gineico Marine celebrates 50 years since my father, Bruno Gambacorti, first brought Italian marine craftsmanship to Australia in 1976. What began as a small family import business has grown into a trusted national partner for world-leading Italian marine equipment now spanning Gyroscopic stabilisers, Watermakers, Hydraulic Hardware, Helm Seats, LED lighting, Vimar switching, and more. As we enter our 50th year, we look forward to continuing this legacy with you.



From everyone at Gineico Marine, thank you for your continued support this year. We wish you a safe, relaxing holiday season and look forward to working with you again in 2026 our milestone year.

WHY The Quick Gyro Want to talk tech, specs or install timelines?

Call the team +617 5556 0244

sales@gineico.com Well help you choose the best gyro for your vessel. PG & the Gineico Marine Team Enquire Now in 5 Short Years we have achieved...

300+ local boat owners, and

3000+ gyros sold around the world GINEICO QUEENSLAND SHOWROOM (HEAD OFFICE)



G45, 76-84 Waterway Drive

Coomera, Queensland, Australia 4209

Phone: (+61) 7 5556 0244

Email: sales@gineico.com



GINEICO - NEW ZEALAND



T: +64 21 275 7608

Email: gineico_nz@gineico.com