Admiral Yachts launches the first hull of the new semi-custom Panorama line

MY Admiral Panorama 50 © Riccardo Borgenni MY Admiral Panorama 50 © Riccardo Borgenni

by Admiral Yachts 3 Dec 01:30 PST

Admiral Yachts (a brand of The Italian Sea Group) launched the first hull of the semi-custom Panorama 50 line at its headquarters in Marina di Carrara.

The steel hull and aluminum superstructure express the solidity and construction rigor that define Admiral's philosophy and heritage.

Measuring 50 meters in length, with a beam of 8.9 meters and a gross tonnage of 499 GT, the yacht reveals her unique elegance. Her smooth, continuous profile suggests a natural balance between strength and lightness, while the extensive glass surfaces create a seamless dialogue between interiors and exteriors, enhancing transparency and the contemporary spirit of authentic Italian design.

The overall exterior and interior design were curated by Piredda & Partners, who interpreted the Panorama 50 with a contemporary and striking approach, in harmony with her naval architecture and the dynamic character of her profile.

Behind her balanced and elegant lines lies high-level engineering: two CAT ACERT C32 engines and 118 eKW generators ensure a top speed of approximately 15 knots, delivering efficiency and comfort at the highest quality standards.

The innovative layout of the Panorama 50 has been conceived to offer an intelligent distribution of space and a truly unparalleled onboard experience. The yacht features 7 cabins, a rare configuration for yachts in this category, providing exceptional comfort for both owner and guests.

The private suite on the upper deck, characterized by sweeping 180-degree windows, offers the owner a breathtaking panoramic view.

In front of the suite extends a private deck designed as a true owner's terrace overlooking the sea, a space dedicated to absolute privacy and relaxation.

The guest cabins, located on the main deck, reflect a distinctive design choice that ensures superior comfort for guests.

The beach area is conceived as a wellness oasis facing directly onto the sea: the pool with transparent walls takes center stage, while folding balconies expand the space and create a platform at water level.

The result is an atmosphere of pure, understated luxury, shaped by a sense of style and the pursuit of harmony.

The interiors stand out for their essential, contemporary elegance, defined by a palette of warm tones ranging from sandy beige to honey wood.

Wood finishes, characterized by paneling and slatted ceilings, give the spaces an authentic charm and a welcoming, relaxing atmosphere.

The interiors embody two distinct souls, two different stylistic interpretations.

The first, created by Admiral Centro Stile, emphasizes the dialogue between light and proportion through clean lines and natural materials.

The second, conceived by Piredda & Partners, celebrates the expressive nature of design through material contrasts, sculptural accents, and rich textures that turn every space into a gallery of forms and perceptions.

With the 50m M/Y Admiral Panorama, a new line is born, poised to grow and strengthen over time" comments Gianmaria Costantino, Chief Commercial Officer of The Italian Sea Group. "This yacht combines aesthetic balance, engineering solidity, and contemporary design, where innovation elevates the onboard experience".