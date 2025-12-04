Please select your home edition
Maritimo Muster - Pittwater, NSW Australia - November 2025

by Maritimo 4 Dec 00:42 PST
Maritimo Muster Pittwater © Maritimo

Pittwater is one of those rare places that feels utterly magical. Less than twenty nautical miles north of the Sydney CBD, it still manages to feel a million miles away from the city's hustle.

This broad, shimmering estuary sits protected behind the Barrenjoey Peninsula, where the Hawkesbury River and Broken Bay meet the Pacific. Renowned worldwide for its pristine natural beauty, rich wildlife, and idyllic boating environment, Pittwater is a must-visit for anyone cruising the Australian east coast.

It's also woven deeply into Maritimo's story. It was here, decades ago, that a young Bill Barry-Cotter first discovered his passion for sailing and all things boating - a passion that would ultimately shape the Maritimo legacy.

Recently, Pittwater played host to the latest Maritimo Muster, where a fleet of proud owners and their ocean-going luxury motor yachts gathered for a weekend of connection and signature Maritimo hospitality.

Maritimo Muster Pittwater - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Muster Pittwater - photo © Maritimo

Grant Binskin, Maritimo's Retail Marketing consultant led the planning and delivery of the event.

"We actually gathered on the western side of Barrenjoey Head on the Friday morning," Binskin said. "At that stage, the weather was pretty ugly. I thought we might lose a few boats at the last minute, but everyone turned up in such great spirits - even with the rain coming down relentlessly."

Maritimo Muster Pittwater - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Muster Pittwater - photo © Maritimo

A total of 44 people across 18 vessels took part - an impressive turnout that reflects how much Maritimo owners value these musters, particularly the compact format that fits neatly into busy schedules, especially as the festive season draws near.

From the meeting point, the flotilla cruised northwest up the Hawkesbury to Dangar Island Depot for lunch and a warm Maritimo welcome. The sight of the convoy of Maritimos moving together was spectacular. The oldest vessel, a Maritimo 500, still looked strikingly contemporary alongside the latest addition to the line-up, the M50.

Maritimo Muster Pittwater - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Muster Pittwater - photo © Maritimo

Binskin, crewing aboard the M50, said the interest in the new model was huge. "Owners loved its space, liveability, and design. The two-stateroom layout really suits those moving up - or moving down - but still wanting generous onboard comfort."

For many, this was their first visit to Dangar Island. Owners enjoyed easy transfers thanks to a 16-person Italboats RIB, saving the need to launch personal tenders and keeping everything smooth and relaxed. After lunch we had a pretty relaxed afternoon.

Maritimo Muster Pittwater - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Muster Pittwater - photo © Maritimo

In the evening the group made its way to Club Mooney Mooney for drinks, finger food, and barefoot bowling - a surprise hit. "People really got into it," Binskin laughed.

Maritimo Muster Pittwater - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Muster Pittwater - photo © Maritimo

Saturday unfolded slowly and peacefully before the fleet headed to Yoemans Bay, where boats anchored and several boats rafted up together.

Maritimo Muster Pittwater - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Muster Pittwater - photo © Maritimo

A highlight of the day was the arrival of Maritimo 100, travelling north from Sydney Harbour. Two groups were welcomed aboard for a sail, with just enough breeze to raise the sails. Exploring the luxurious Oyster 100 was a thrill for everyone.

Maritimo Muster Pittwater - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Muster Pittwater - photo © Maritimo

That evening, the group ferried ashore to the Cottage Point Inn for a five-course dinner. While the drizzle lingered, it did nothing to dampen the mood. "It's such a peaceful and picturesque spot," Binskin said. "The food was exceptional, and the service had that classic, authentic charm. Everyone just embraced the weather -Maritimo owners are true boaties and a pretty hardy bunch!"

Maritimo Muster Pittwater - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Muster Pittwater - photo © Maritimo

On Sunday, plans were intentionally flexible. Some stayed relaxing in Yoemans Bay, others headed home, and a few cruised down to Great Mackerel Beach.

Maritimo Muster Pittwater - photo © Maritimo
Maritimo Muster Pittwater - photo © Maritimo

"These mini Maritimo Musters are incredibly successful," Binskin said. "They fit well with people's busy calendars and offer a quick getaway with friends, the support of fellow owners, and the full Maritimo hospitality experience."

It's also a wonderful way for us to connect with our community, showcase what's new, and say thank you."

"What could be better than that?"

Stay tuned for the 2026 calendar. To see all upcoming events, visit here.

The next Maritimo Muster will be back in Auckland NZ at the magnificent Man O' War Winery and Restaurant in Waiheke Island.

