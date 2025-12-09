Please select your home edition
Barton Marine Pipe Glands

Lürssen launches 117m Boardwalk

by Lürssen Yachts 9 Dec 00:35 PST

On 5. December 2025, the 117-metre BOARDWALK was launched for the first time.

BOARDWALK is rooted in tradition, styled with classical lines and timeless design principles created by the design studios of Frank Woll and Amy Halffman. Her experienced owner has been deeply involved throughout the design process, contributing to everything from the general arrangement and onboard flow to the interior and exterior styling.

117m Boardwalk - photo © Klaus Jordan
117m Boardwalk - photo © Klaus Jordan

Designed as a family retreat on the water, BOARDWALK has expansive decks and many entertainment areas. She also features numerous lifestyle features, such as a spacious gym, a putting green, and two helipads, one of which is certified and positioned forward on the guest deck.

BOARDWALK will now undergo final outfitting at the shipyard's pier ahead of her 2026 delivery.

117m Boardwalk - photo © Klaus Jordan
117m Boardwalk - photo © Klaus Jordan

