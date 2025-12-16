Please select your home edition
Maritimo M50

Introducing TYKUN's H1 Hydrogen-Powered, ready-to-build dayboat

by TYKUN 16 Dec 06:55 PST

After wowing showgoers at the 2025 Monaco Yacht Show with the all-new, all-aluminium TYKUN X customizable tender, MED Group has unveiled further details of its revolutionary new hydrogen-powered proposition.

Named the TYKUN H1, the model has been fully engineered and is ready to build for customers who want to enjoy clean, green electric boating at speeds up to 35 knots, with extended range and built-in redundancy for flexibility. The 12-metre H1 draws on the expertise of TESYA Group, which developed the hydrogen propulsion for the America's Cup chase boats used during the 37th America's Cup in Barcelona. The H1 also taps into the hydrogen infrastructure of NatPower H.

TYKUN's H1 Hydrogen-Powered - photo © TYKUN
The MED Group team and designer Tommaso Spadolini have worked to integrate the hydrogen system into a 12-metre hull which draws on MED Group's proven naval architecture and the customizable flexibility of aluminium. The result is a boat that combines an advanced yet simplified propulsion system with functionality and seaworthiness, and the ability to accommodate high-spec dayboat and superyacht client requirements without compromise.

The drive for simplicity

"The TYKUN H1 project began with a key challenge - to produce a hydrogen tender that was usable and manageable for a customer," begins Ugo Casadio, Chief Technical Officer at MED Group. "We were lucky enough to make the acquaintance of the TESYA Group team, who had just come from producing the chase boats used in the last America's Cup. Key to the H1 project was to translate this experience into a boat that more mainstream customers could enjoy."

The H1's core target specs were to use hydrogen in a manageable tender that would offer clients autonomy for a day with a range of 50 to 60 nautical miles, a maximum speed up to 35 knots, and a cruise speed of around 20 knots. "The goal was to introduce a boat that was easy to operate and manage, while also delivering the style and customization of our TYKUN dayboats and superyacht tenders," enthuses Casadio.

In essence, the TYKUN H1 is an electric boat, with a battery bank powering electric motors. A fuel cell, powered by gaseous hydrogen, serves as a range extender by recharging the batteries and extending the vessel's range to 60 nautical miles. Crucially, the system also includes a regular shorepower connector for fast charging, meaning the H1 can be used as a high-performance electric tender even if there's limited access to hydrogen.

TYKUN's H1 Hydrogen-Powered - photo © TYKUN
The job of simplifying the hydrogen system fell to the TESYA team. "Building two hydrogen foiling vessels for the last America's Cup was a good test for us because the boat performance requested was extremely high," explains Vittorio Maccone, Sales Engineer at TESYA Group. "We gained a lot of experience, collected data and built knowledge that enabled us to re-engineer the system to create something much more user-friendly. The work we did with MED Group on the H1 was all about building a hydrogen boat that could be used by everyone."

Core has been the simplification of the systems, making the H1 not only easy to use and to operate but also delivering peace of mind for owners through the application of rigid quality standards and a focus on ultimate safety. Four concealed tanks hold around 32kg of hydrogen at a pressure of 350 bar. A simplified piping system delivers the hydrogen to the fuel cell which converts it into electricity with the only emission being pure water.

The power generated by the fuel cell is used to recharge the battery bank. "It's like having an electric boat with the charger always plugged in," Maccone asserts. "It means we can overcome the challenges that impact all electric boats - range and recharging time - as refueling the hydrogen tanks takes less than three minutes."

Safe and sound

To ensure safety, the system uses equipment that has been Type Approved by leading classification societies. "Type Approval includes the tanks, the fuel cell, and the battery bank," Maccone confirms. "We paid close attention to safety, including where the hydrogen is stored to enable both natural and forced ventilation, which means the H1 always has a safe operational profile."

TYKUN's H1 Hydrogen-Powered - photo © TYKUN
NatPower H, which offers hydrogen fueling at key ports and marinas and also provides mobile services, has also partnered on the project. "At NatPower H, we are creating the global network infrastructure for ports and marinas, with 40 refueling points already operational for hydrogen," says NatPower H's Marco Vassallo. "We work with hydrogen in gaseous form, and we have completed refueling operations in Monaco, France, Italy, and on the Italian lakes, for example."

For the design of the TYKUN H1, the team worked hard to minimize the aesthetic impact of adding hydrogen tanks, and the result is a profile that carries TYKUN's dynamic DNA in its lines with minimal compromise on either looks or practicality. "Aside from the ventilated tank spaces we also had to incorporate compartments for the battery bank and the fuel cell, but we achieved that while still, for example, being able to retain bow storage for the customer," confirms Casadio.

"The goal was to design a layout so that you can't tell it's a hydrogen boat," he continues. "We retained the design cues of the TYKUN range with only a 10-centimetre raising of the deck, also allowing for the safety aspects by, for example, incorporating the ventilation intakes in the T-top supports. Tommaso Spadolini has created a very well laid-out boat that will work well both as a tender and as a standalone dayboat. The use of aluminium also means clients can customize their H1's layout and features."

TYKUN's H1 Hydrogen-Powered - photo © TYKUN
Green marine

The H1 is already garnering recognition, winning the Tenders/Water Toys category at the Monaco Yacht Show's inaugural Blue Wake Awards in September 2025. Rigorously overseen by Water Revolution Foundation, the Blue Wake Awards recognize the most innovative and impactful solutions for environmental sustainability in yachting. "Winning the Blue Wake Award was a big result for the team," says Casadio. "It recognizes our commitment to advancing sustainable maritime technology."

The TYKUN H1 is fully engineered and the team is ready to begin construction with an estimated timeframe of 8 to 10 months for the build of the first prototype. Once series production begins, the delivery time for a new H1 vessel is estimated at between 6 and 8 months, with possible variations based on the level of customization required.

