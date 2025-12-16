New Zodiac X9CC: The evolution of the Zodiac RIB

by Zodiac Nautic 16 Dec 01:52 PST

Building on the success of the X10CC launched in 2024, Zodiac expands its range with the X9CC, an 8.6-meter RIB that carries forward the design DNA of the X10CC in a more compact, accessible, and versatile format.

"With the X10CC, we opened up a new segment. The X9CC continues along that path, meeting the expectations of boaters looking for a maneuverable, innovative, and refined craft."

Its rigid hull ensures precise handling and outstanding performance, while its inflatable tubes provide stability, safety, and capacity for up to 15 passengers.

The X9CC combines the best of both rigid and inflatable worlds, featuring smooth center-console circulation, high protective freeboards, and two spacious relaxation areas at the bow and stern. Its modular cabin includes a berth, toilet area, and storage space offering all the comfort needed for extended adventures at sea.

With a length of 8.60 m, a beam of 3.32 m, and a weight of 2,350 kg, this boat stands out thanks to its innovative stepped hull, designed to push the limits of navigation.

The result: exceptional performance, optimized fuel efficiency, and unmatched stability and comfort at sea. Capable of being powered by up to 2 × 250 hp engines, it can reach 50 knots, and its 620-liter fuel tank ensures ideal range for long maritime adventures.

Equipped as standard (electric anchor winch, sunbathing areas, console with bolster, USB ports, rear platforms, deck shower, functional cabin), the X9CC can be customized with various NEO tubes and a range of upholstery options, allowing owners to create a unique boat that reflects Zodiac's sporty-chic spirit.

Available tubes

Offwhite Carbon

Black Carbon

Military Grey

Standard equipment:

Bow: Bow roller + Zodiac Logo, Electric windlass, Navigation Lights x2, Cleats x2, Cup holders x 4, Bow Handrails x2, Bow sunbathing area.

Bow roller + Zodiac Logo, Electric windlass, Navigation Lights x2, Cleats x2, Cup holders x 4, Bow Handrails x2, Bow sunbathing area. Bolster / Console / Kitchen: 2 USB ports, 2-seater bolster, Centre console with tilting bench seat and ample storage space, Windshield, Windshield wiper, Cooler orstorage space, Cleats x2, Tip-up seats.

2 USB ports, 2-seater bolster, Centre console with tilting bench seat and ample storage space, Windshield, Windshield wiper, Cooler orstorage space, Cleats x2, Tip-up seats. Rear: Boarding handrail x 2, Handrail x 2, Cleats x2, Integrated platforms and bathing ladders, Hand shower.

Boarding handrail x 2, Handrail x 2, Cleats x2, Integrated platforms and bathing ladders, Hand shower. Cabin: Sliding door, Electrical panel, 3 Windows (2 can be opened), Storages, Spotlights.

Sliding door, Electrical panel, 3 Windows (2 can be opened), Storages, Spotlights. Other: 1 battery in the Audio option / 3 batteries in the pre rigging / Battery power: 110 Ampere hour, 1standard battery in the windlass, Built-in easy onboard accessstep.

Available options:

Cabin

Cabin outfitting with king-size bed option, without bathroom.

Full outfitting, berth and bathroom cabin.

X9CC Factory Mounted Option

3-point towing system

Aft bench convertible into a sundeck, with an aft table featuring electriclegs- transom gates.

Aft bench convertible into a sunpad, with an aft table featuring removable legs - and transom gates Antifooling

Cabin Stickers X9CC

Closure canvasfor X9CC HARD TOP

Flexiteek

Fridge X9CC

Front and Rear Bimini for X9CC HARD TOP

Frontsunbathing extension kit

Grey EVA deck with X9CC pattern

HARD TOP X9CC

Kitchen sink

Lifting Points

Ski mast for X9CC with rod holders - Rod holders on Hard Top and gunwales

Ski mast for X9CC without rod holders White handrails pack

X9CC Electronics

Bow thruster

Deck and interior lights

Fusion Pack (6HP deck: 4 x 7.7",cabin:2 x 4"+10" subwoofer)

Garmin 1523 GPS +fishfinder

Hard TOP light + rearspotlight + exterior ambient lighting (LED strip)

Radar Garmin (Fantom 18 black)

Search light

USA shore powerconnection

Underwaterspotlights

VHF Garmin 215i

The X9CC illustrates Zodiac's ambition: to offer elegant, reliable boats that meet new boating demands while making the Zodiac experience accessible to a wider audience.