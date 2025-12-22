Riva Cento is born: The open yacht for collectors

Riva Cento © Maurizio Paradisi Riva Cento © Maurizio Paradisi

by Riva 22 Dec 01:41 PST

Riva Cento is the exclusive limited edition that celebrates and renews the legend of the Sarnico-based boat builder with contemporary style. Produced in only twelve units, this magnificent open yacht for collectors enhances the brand's classic, elegant character with new stylistic and functional details.

Like all Riva creations in the past 30 years, Riva Cento's new design was penned by Mauro Micheli and Sergio Beretta, founders of Officina Italiana Design - the studio that designs all Riva boats on an exclusive basis - working in partnership with the Strategic Product Committee led by Piero Ferrari and the Ferretti Group Engineering Department.

With a length overall of 11.88 m (39 ft 0 in) and a maximum beam of 3.50 m (11 ft 6 in), Riva Cento is an open yacht with a sporty character and sleek, flowing lines. The colours chosen for the 12 hulls are fireworks black, a sophisticated and gracefully metallic hue that draws even more attention to the boat's sleek lines, or an elegant light grey aluminium colour. Creating an elegant contrast, the leather cushions with ribbed finish, inspired by car design in the 1950s and '60s, are available in two colourways, biscuit or an aquamarine and white combination—a palette that Riva Cento shares with Riva Anniversario, another hugely successful limited edition.

The stern area is one of the yacht's distinctive features: an electro-hydraulic system opens the stern door, fitted with built-in mahogany steps, under which there are two chaises longues with detachable cushions that create two comfy sunbeds, transforming this space into a splendid beach area. When the stern door is open, Riva Cento also reveals two storage compartments designed for the fenders (port side) and a Seabob (starboard side). The retractable gangway fully integrated into the transom can be opened automatically, making it even easier to board and leave the boat. To improve the on-board experience, Riva Cento is fitted with underwater lights that facilitate navigation and mooring operations in low-light conditions.

Moving forward, a large sunpad with built-in cup holders in the boat's midship section is followed by the generous cockpit. The area is furnished with a C-shaped sofa that frames a stainless steel table featuring a glossy lacquered mahogany top and fitted with an up-down mechanism so that it can be lowered flush with the cushions, transforming the area into a second sunpad. When required, the cockpit can be sheltered by a retractable bimini top operated by an electro-hydraulic mechanism integrated into the sofa backrest. When designing the space on board, there was a special focus on functionality and storage. The stern area contains storage compartments for the life jackets and a shoe drawer, while the two units that separate the cockpit from the helm station, as well as supporting the pilot and co-pilot seats, feature a space on the port side for cocktail preparation accessories, a drawer refrigerator and, behind the hatch on the back of the chair, a sink and work top. On the starboard side, an insulated cooler keeps ice and drinks at the right temperature.

In the helm station area, the two pilot chairs on the port side and the single co-pilot chair on the starboard side face two Boening displays (15- and 24-inch) that visualise all data relating to the engines, navigation, cartography, the Seakeeper and the sound system. The steering system is operated by a Volvo Penta joystick, with an electric bow thruster for maximum manoeuvrability. Featured on the port side of the windscreen is the iconic searchlight inherited by Riva Cento from the Aquarama and Aquariva.

On the hull side, the decorative grille that previously covered the air intake has been replaced with a new steel profile containing a polished mahogany insert, decorated with the name "Riva" and a series of small stars, which pays tribute to vintage models by tapping into the sense of continuity between the shipyard's past and future.

Forward, featured in the centre of the polished mahogany deck, are the larger central windscreen that increases the amount of natural light entering the interiors, and a newly designed stainless steel casing that supports the marine horn, created for this limited edition.

Below deck, Riva Cento is a generous and light-filled open space designed to offer the ultimate in comfort both when cruising and for overnight stops at anchor: the fully appointed galley is next to the entrance to the lower deck on the starboard side, while the bathroom with separate shower cubicle is on the port side of the boat. The large sofa in the bow follows the shape of the hull and is easily converted into a double bed using a panel taken from the central storage compartment. The forward skylight has a new design, and the side windows amplify the natural light, creating a welcoming atmosphere even during overnight stops.

Equipped with two Volvo Penta D6 440 Aquamatic Duoprop DPI engines, Riva Cento reaches a top speed of 40 knots and a cruising speed of 31 knots (preliminary data). Cruising stability is ensured by the Volvo Penta software, which automatically adjusts the sterndrive to optimise trim when under way, reducing fuel consumption while offering faster acceleration, a higher top speed and improved comfort. In addition, a Seakeeper NG6 gyroscopic stabilizer fitted as standard equipment ensures stability at anchor and contributes to cruising stability.

Riva Cento made its official debut at the Cannes Yachting Festival 2025.