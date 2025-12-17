Gold Coast to Hamilton Island - an Adventure with Maritimo

Gold Coast to Hamilton Island - an Adventure with Maritimo © Maritimo Gold Coast to Hamilton Island - an Adventure with Maritimo © Maritimo

by Maritimo 17 Dec 03:06 PST

A full calendar of Maritimo Shows & Musters in 2025 and the introduction of the brand-new M50 to our fleet gave us the perfect opportunity to showcase the true offshore capability of Maritimo luxury motor yachts.

One highlight was the Maritimo Muster at Hamilton Island, Australia. The journey began on the Gold Coast, with the team setting course for the Whitsundays—a passage many consider a true bucket-list adventure. Rather than taking the most direct route, we embraced exploration, capturing remarkable destinations and unforgettable moments along the way.

The result is a three-part series we're proud to share with our global community, celebrating not only the journey but the performance and craftsmanship that make Maritimo unique.

Find out more about the M50 at www.maritimo.com.au/model/maritimo-m50