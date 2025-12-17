Please select your home edition
Silent Yachts completes solar-electric navigation with SY62 3-Deck Open transatlantic voyage

by Silent Yachts 17 Dec 03:46 PST

Silent Yachts SY62 3-Deck Open "100%" has successfully completed its transatlantic crossing, arriving in Antigua after approximately four weeks at sea. The voyage stands as a powerful testament to the capability, reliability and independence of solar-electric propulsion on the open ocean.

Departing from Gibraltar and following a route via Morocco, the Canary Islands and Cape Verde, the 18.9-meter catamaran crossed the Atlantic Ocean with remarkable calmness, efficiency, and minimal fuel consumption. The journey reaffirmed Silent Yachts' leadership in clean-energy navigation.

SY62 3-Deck Open transatlantic voyage - photo © Silent Yachts
SY62 3-Deck Open transatlantic voyage - photo © Silent Yachts

A personal dream

Beyond the technological achievement, this crossing is a deeply personal story. Jay Dollries, owner of the SY62 3-Deck Open "100%", spent four years preparing to fulfil his lifelong dream — crossing the Atlantic on his own yacht.

SY62 3-Deck Open transatlantic voyage - photo © Silent Yachts
SY62 3-Deck Open transatlantic voyage - photo © Silent Yachts

Joining him were:

  • Randy Lane, close friend and long-time adventure partner
  • Will Mitchell, captain of "100%" embarking on his first Atlantic passage
  • Michael Scherdel, mechanical engineer and kite propulsion specialist
  • Steve Bell, Chairman of Silent Yachts, leading navigation on his third Atlantic crossing and his first aboard a Silent Yachts catamaran

SY62 3-Deck Open transatlantic voyage - photo © Silent Yachts
SY62 3-Deck Open transatlantic voyage - photo © Silent Yachts

Real data, transparent results

The Atlantic crossing allowed the crew to test every system in real-world offshore conditions. As with all Silent Yachts' catamarans, four technologies formed the backbone of the journey: high-efficiency solar panels generating 50-60 kWh on optimal days, liquid-cooled LFP battery banks powering both propulsion and household systems, emission-free electric motors delivering smooth and silent cruising, and a range extender used strictly to recharge batteries when required, for example, when there's not enough sun.

"The SY62 3-Deck Open has proven that long-range solar electric cruising is a reality today," said Steve Bell, Chairman of Silent Yachts. "We crossed an ocean quietly, efficiently, and dependably, demonstrating what clean propulsion can achieve."

With daily energy needs of between 350 and 600 kWh depending on the speed, the yacht operated with exceptional autonomy. A major element of the project was transparency. Silent Yachts shared daily solar yield, consumption metrics, and system performance openly on a dedicated website www.silentatlantic.com and on social media, enabling yachting enthusiasts worldwide to follow the real data behind the journey.

At the same time, the crossing generated a substantial body of operational data, far beyond what could be communicated in real time. This data is now being analysed and will be shared in the coming weeks, offering deeper insights into long-range solar-electric ocean cruising under real-world conditions.

SY62 3-Deck Open transatlantic voyage - photo © Silent Yachts
SY62 3-Deck Open transatlantic voyage - photo © Silent Yachts

Life on board

The SY62 3-Deck Open "100%" is a three-deck solar-electric catamaran designed for long stays, low maintenance and effortless independence. Its open flybridge, panoramic views and generous layout allowed the crew to settle into a comfortable ocean rhythm.

"Life on board unfolded quietly," noted Steve Bell. "Peacefully, vibration-free cruising, shared meals and long conversations, moments of stillness spent watching the horizon, and relaxed evenings with a bit of TV when the weather allowed. The crew also kept up a simple routine of light workouts on the flybridge and regular system checks to ensure everything ran smoothly. There is no better proof of capability than crossing an ocean and doing it in silence."

SY62 3-Deck Open transatlantic voyage - photo © Silent Yachts
SY62 3-Deck Open transatlantic voyage - photo © Silent Yachts

Powerful message to the yachting world

Silent Yachts was the first shipyard to complete a solar-powered Atlantic crossing in 2018 with the Silent 64. With the successful voyage of "100%" the company reinforces its mission to deliver true independence at sea through clean technology.

"Very few owners will ever cross an ocean," said Bell. "But knowing that their yacht can do it sustainably, reliably, and with minimal fuel, offers unmatched peace of mind. This voyage showcases the future of cruising: comfortable, responsible, and free."

The journey completed by the SY62 "100%" ultimately stands as a real-world demonstration that next-generation clean propulsion is not only possible, but ready for global cruising today.

SY62 3-Deck Open transatlantic voyage - photo © Silent Yachts
SY62 3-Deck Open transatlantic voyage - photo © Silent Yachts
SY62 3-Deck Open transatlantic voyage - photo © Silent Yachts
SY62 3-Deck Open transatlantic voyage - photo © Silent Yachts

