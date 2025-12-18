Maritimo duo primed for the 80th Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race

by Maritimo 18 Dec 00:13 PST

In the milestone 80th Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, which has attracted 133 entries, Maritimo will compete with two stand-out yachts.

One is the most luxurious 100-footer ever to enter the race, and the other is the oldest, one of the smallest and certainly one of the most storied champions to compete in this iconic, 628-nautical mile (1,163 km) blue water event.

Maritimo 100

100-foot Oyster sailing yacht (30.8m)

The most luxurious 100-foot yacht to compete in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

Maritimo Motor Yacht company founder, Bill Barry-Cotter at 81 years old will be racing on board Maritimo 100, with his trusted crew comprised of decades-long sailing crew and family.

Maritimo 100 will be skippered by Peter Jones and this year's Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race will be his 28th start in the iconic race.

A custom-crafted sailing superyacht, Maritimo 100 is one of only 2 Oyster 100s in existence, and was designed by legendary naval architect, Ed Dubois and built by the esteemed British yard, Oyster.

Characterised by a sleek profile and grace on water, Maritimo 100's layout comprises three guest staterooms and two crew cabins, and impressive features such as a professional chef's galley, raised saloon (lounge) which provides panoramic views for guests, and forward of the saloon, an additional lounge and separate formal dining area.

Maritimo 100 is kitted out with a 'sail wardrobe' with a total of 1,670-square-metres.

Unlike her racing counterparts which have been stripped back to spartan levels for speed, Maritimo 100 is air conditioned, with luxurious accommodation and ensuites featuring premium materials such as marble and stone. Crew enjoy all the creature comforts of hot showers and a cappuccino machine.

Maritimo 100 is one of six 100-footers - known as "Supermaxis" - competing in the 2025 edition, which is the 80th anniversary of the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race.

Maritimo's Bill Barry-Cotter has once again demonstrated his passion and dedication to all forms of boating.

"It will be a once in a lifetime opportunity for me to do this race with a group of people who have been involved in my companies over the past 60 years and with my nephew Nick Barry-Cotter," said Bill Barry-Cotter - boat building pioneer and Australian industry icon, with more than 60 years in the business and thousands of boats to his name.

Maritimo 100 specs:

Owner - Bill Barry-Cotter

Skipper - Peter Jones

State - Qld

Club - Southport Yacht Club (SYC)

Type - Oyster 100

Length - 30.4m/100ft

Beam(width) - 7.4m

Draft(waterline to keel) - 4m

Total sail area - 1,670-square-metres

Total Displacement - 103 Tonnes

Hull Weight - 31 tonnes

Top Speed - 20 knots (37km/h)

Daily Average Run - 250 nautical miles (463km)

Maritimo Katwinchar

32-foot ketch Maritimo Katwinchar is the oldest confirmed yacht to have ever competed in the race.

Katwinchar was built in Watney, London c. 1904.

With 121 years of history, Katwinchar first raced in the Sydney Hobart in 1951.

Katwinchar was Bill and Kendal Barry-Cotter's family yacht when they were growing up around Sydney's Northern Beaches.

The historic vessel combines vintage aesthetics with modern racing capabilities.

Over 15,000 craftspeople hours and $2 million were invested in the restoration of this one-of-a-kind yacht at Maritimo's Motor Yacht Factory at Coomera on the Gold Coast.

Katwinchar sailed its most recent Rolex Sydney Hobart in 2019 for the 75th edition, winning the 'Grand Veterans' division in an impressive time of 4 days, 6 hours, 27 minutes, 47 seconds.

Under the leadership of Sailing Master Michael "Spiesy" Spies, Maritimo Katwinchar returns to offshore racing, sailing the race with Veteran Olympian Scott Kaufman, Max Herkovics and Courtney Macris.

"Spiesy" has won every category of the RSHYR, including Overall, Line Honours, and breaking the Race Record.

This year's Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race will be Spiesy's 47th!!

Maritimo Katwinchar specs: