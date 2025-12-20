Happy Holidays from Ensign Yachts!

Yacht Management and Mooring Services
The eye-catching, French-built Tofinou 9.7 daysailer, located in Sydney, has been further reduced and is ready to sail away. With her sleek, elegant profile and refined racing lines, she is perfectly suited to relaxed days entertaining on the water or taking part in competitive race days.
Now reduced to $395,000, this represents incredible value at less than half of its replacement value with its extensive options fitted!
We have received some fantastic new photos of the J/36, showcasing its versatile and comfortable layout, perfect for coastal cruising trips when youre not on the race course. Built on J/Boats renowned racing pedigree, the J/36 delivers spirited performance and proven design credentials. We are also excited to announce that we have the first J/36 in Australia, soon to be delivered to Melbourne.
The J/36 makes the most of her interior volume with a comfortable settee dining area, forward-facing nav station, and practical galley. Two double cabins allow guests to rest in privacy and comfort.
The Ensign team is happy to announce that we will be hosting a viewing of the incredible Tesoro T40 in Sydney. Exact date over Summer is to be confirmed but we are requesting expressions of interest to join us for a viewing of the luxurious T40.
This impressive, powerful, and elegant T40's high walk-around sides connect the generous seating spaces on the fore and aft outdoor areas, offering the perfect space for entertaining and soaking up the sun with family and friends in pure comfort and safety.
Tesoro Yachts represents a prestige brand favoured by high-profile celebrities, including Dua Lipa, who was recently seen aboard the stunning T50 Goldfinger pictured below.
There are a number of fantastic upcoming boat shows and events to put in your calendar for this year. This is a chance to get on board the latest award-winning models in our range from Nautitech Catamarans, J/Boats, Wauquiez, Rhea Marine, and Tofinou. You can register your interest to attend an upcoming boat show, and Ensign can offer you exclusive access to view our latest models.
The Wauquiez 55 was a big winner at the 2025 British Yachting Awards, taking home the prestigious Bluewater Cruiser of the Year award, recognized for its innovative Marc Lombard design, twin engines, swing keel, and luxurious, spacious interior perfect for modern cruising, featuring substantial natural light, a central cockpit, and impressive amenities for comfort and performance.
