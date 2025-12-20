Happy Holidays from Ensign Yachts!

After spare parts for your yacht? Check out our updated list of discounted parts available to ship Australia-wide!

The Rhea 23 Open is a fabulous and well-presented day boat that will take you fishing, whale watching, water...

This impressive well-equipped Bavaria Cruiser 45 is made in Germany and designed for comfort, performance,...

Waiting for you now in the Pacific, this well equipped, one owner 2021 Nautitech 40 Open is adventure ready,...

2022 Bavaria SR41 HT - Ready to Enjoy Now Step into the lifestyle you've been dreaming of with this...

This exquisite 50 foot walk- around masterpiece celebrates design and engineering at its best in...

The NEW J/36 offers the style and comfort of a well-appointed cruiser with the race-winning performance of...

A new species is coming! To spark brand-new sensations and evoke new emotions, Nautitech breaks the rules and...

The Wauquiez 55 was a big winner at the 2025 British Yachting Awards , taking home the prestigious Bluewater Cruiser of the Year award, recognized for its innovative Marc Lombard design, twin engines, swing keel, and luxurious, spacious interior perfect for modern cruising, featuring substantial natural light, a central cockpit, and impressive amenities for comfort and performance.

There are a number of fantastic upcoming boat shows and events to put in your calendar for this year. This is a chance to get on board the latest award-winning models in our range from Nautitech Catamarans , J/Boats , Wauquiez , Rhea Marine , and Tofinou . You can register your interest to attend an upcoming boat show, and Ensign can offer you exclusive access to view our latest models.

'Ensign Yachts own GM Sean Rush was down for the regatta competing on board Jet, placing 9th overall for the event and 2nd on Corinthians. It was a really fantastic atmosphere said Sean, There was great rivalry on the race course and a good mixture of conditions. Im looking forward to getting involved in the next regatta. The Ensign Team looks forward to supporting the upcoming J/70 Nationals in Sydney on 11-16 January.

Tesoro Yachts represents a prestige brand favoured by high-profile celebrities, including Dua Lipa, who was recently seen aboard the stunning T50 Goldfinger pictured below.

This impressive, powerful, and elegant T40's high walk-around sides connect the generous seating spaces on the fore and aft outdoor areas, offering the perfect space for entertaining and soaking up the sun with family and friends in pure comfort and safety.

The Ensign team is happy to announce that we will be hosting a viewing of the incredible Tesoro T40 in Sydney. Exact date over Summer is to be confirmed but we are requesting expressions of interest to join us for a viewing of the luxurious T40.

Want to keep up to date with the latest J/Boats news? Check out their e-Newsletter

The J/36 makes the most of her interior volume with a comfortable settee dining area, forward-facing nav station, and practical galley. Two double cabins allow guests to rest in privacy and comfort.

We have received some fantastic new photos of the J/36 , showcasing its versatile and comfortable layout, perfect for coastal cruising trips when youre not on the race course. Built on J/Boats renowned racing pedigree, the J/36 delivers spirited performance and proven design credentials. We are also excited to announce that we have the first J/36 in Australia, soon to be delivered to Melbourne.

Now reduced to $395,000, this represents incredible value at less than half of its replacement value with its extensive options fitted!

The eye-catching, French-built Tofinou 9.7 daysailer, located in Sydney, has been further reduced and is ready to sail away. With her sleek, elegant profile and refined racing lines, she is perfectly suited to relaxed days entertaining on the water or taking part in competitive race days.

We are looking forward to another exciting year in 2026!

The Ensign Yachts team would like to wish you a festive, happy, and safe holiday season and the very best for the new year! It has been a great year for our team, with some new models being unveiled from our fantastic brands and some great events held. Plus, we have an exciting new premium brand joining us next year! Keep an eye out for the announcement soon.

