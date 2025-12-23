Jeanneau launches a new range of power catamarans

by Jeanneau 23 Dec 02:38 PST

To accelerate its growth momentum as a multi-segment leader in the market, Jeanneau is proud to announce the launch of a range of power catamarans. This new range, named TH, is perfectly aligned within the Jeanneau universe and brand DNA.

The new TH33 and TH38, twin-hull models, offer superior functionality and exceptional stability for a pure on-the-water experience. They also meet the latest trends sought by today's boaters: open, comfortable boats with functional layouts and inviting living spaces designed for sharing moments of escape, whether for a weekend getaway or extended cruising.

Jeanneau's strong brand recognition, its nearly 70-year heritage, its undisputed know-how, and the passion of its teams are powerful assets that will enhance the visibility and success of this range.

It will also benefit from the expertise of Jeanneau's extensive worldwide distribution network, comprising more than 400 dealerships offering a wide array of services and advice to all customers and owners.

With this new range of power catamarans, which enriches its product range and fully illustrates its ability to innovate, Jeanneau -a source of unforgettable experiences and happiness on the water-continues its development to meet all ways of loving the sea.

These two models, the TH33 and TH38, were initially unveiled under the American brand Four Winns, part of Groupe Beneteau.

Join us at Boot Düsseldorf from January 17 to 25, 2026, in Hall 1 - Stand B54 to discover the Jeanneau TH33.