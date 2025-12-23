The Yacht Sales Co. year-end highlights

Year-End Highlights on the Water
As the year draws to a close, this edition brings together the latest highlights from across the yachting world from festive season updates and exciting new boat features to major upcoming events and standout brokerage opportunities.
Discover festive season operating hours, explore the new Dufour 41, preview our presence at Thailand Boat Show 2026, celebrate summer sailing in Australia and New Zealand, and browse a curated selection of premium pre-owned yachts now available across the region.
Set your course for whats ahead and as always, we invite you to contact us with any queries.
Fair winds and following seas,
The Yacht Sales Co. team
News
From all of us, we wish you a wonderful festive season and a happy New Year. We look forward to welcoming you back and helping you set sail on your 2026 adventures.
Step aboard the Dufour 41 and experience her unmatched combination of performance, comfort, and innovation. Private inspections and test sails are now available in Western Australia offering a unique opportunity to feel her responsive handling and spacious, modern design firsthand. Discover why the Dufour 41 is setting a new benchmark in cruising yachts and enjoy an exclusive on-water experience like no other.
From 1518 January 2026, The Yacht Sales Co. will be at the Thailand International Boat Show, held at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina. Dont miss the chance to see the elegant Fountaine Pajot Tanna 47 Sunisa up close and experience her performance, design, and luxury firsthand. Our team will be on hand to provide expert advice across our full range of new and pre-owned yachts, at one of Asias premier luxury yachting events.
December is shaping up to be an exciting month on the water. As major sponsor of the 2025 Sail Brisbane Regatta, we're proud to support five days of thrilling racing on Moreton Bay, currently underway and hosted by the Royal Queensland Yacht Squadron.
Were also proud supporters of Burleigh Bash 2025, Southport Yacht Clubs iconic offshore shenanigan race on 21 December. We wish all competitors in both events the very best of luck and look forward to celebrating Australias vibrant sailing community.
Join us in Auckland from 3031 January 2026 for the TYSC NZ Squadron Weekend, a celebration of racing, cruising, and island camaraderie in partnership with RNZYS. The weekend begins with the iconic Night Race to Kawau on Friday, followed by the Round Kawau Race and the legendary island party on Saturday. As proud sponsors, we look forward to two unforgettable days of sailing, celebration, and connection on and around Kawau Island. Register now to secure your tickets and we hope to see you there in January!
FEATURED BROKERAGE BOAT
AUD $1,325,000
Lying: Brisbane, Australia
Babar II showcases SwissCats hand-crafted premium multihulls, with carbon-reinforced epoxy construction delivering exceptional rigidity, durability, and offshore confidence. Purpose-built for blue-water cruising, she offers four spacious cabins, a refined interior, and an efficient sail plan, combining comfort, performance, and style for extended voyages.
Since her 2018 launch, Babar II has completed impressive passages across the Mediterranean, Caribbean, Panama Canal, Pacific islands, and Australia, highlighting her reliability as a long-distance cruiser.
Beautifully maintained and fully equipped, she is ready for her next owner. Contact us today for more information or to arrange a viewing.
2016 Leopard 43 PC | Afterglow
AUD $899,000
Brisbane, Australia
Afterglow is a superbly upgraded 2016 Leopard 43 Power Catamaran, combining performance, comfort and efficiency for long-range cruising. Featuring four cabins, two bathrooms, a spacious flybridge and advanced off-grid systems, shes perfect for families, liveaboard life or extended adventures. Beautifully presented and turnkey ready, Afterglow delivers effortless cruising. Contact our team today for more information or to arrange a viewing.
2022 Lagoon 46
AUD $1,420,000
Gold Coast, Australia
This 2022 Lagoon 46 is a modern, luxurious flybridge catamaran offering exceptional comfort, performance and space. Lying on the Gold Coast and privately owned, she features three queen cabins, a convertible saloon berth, premium B&G navigation, twin Yanmar diesels and extensive onboard systems. Elegant interiors flow seamlessly to the cockpit and flybridge for effortless living. Contact our team today for more information or to arrange an exclusive viewing.
1979 Bruce Roberts 56 Ketch | Imagine
NZD $200,000
Whangaparoa, Auckland
Imagine is a 56-foot Bruce Roberts ketch, built for bluewater cruising and long-term liveaboard life. Solid fibreglass construction, a versatile ketch rig and a reliable Volvo Penta engine make her ideal for offshore passages or coastal exploration.
Upgraded systems, solar, watermaker and Starlink ensure independence at sea. Well-maintained and turn-key, Imagine offers proven offshore capability and is ready for her next adventure.
2017 Grainger Barefoot 40 | Ventura
USD $335,000
Phuket, Thailand
Ventura is a professionally built 2017 Grainger Barefoot 40 catamaran offering four cabins, air conditioning, and premium tropical cruising features. Efficient foam composite construction, twin Yanmar engines and a lithium/solar system ensure reliable performance and independence. Spacious saloon and galley flow seamlessly for comfort and entertaining. Well-maintained and ready for inspection, contact us today for more information or to arrange a viewing.
2024 Prestige M48
Lady Rosella
AUD $2,750,000
2008 Lagoon 440
Double Diamond
AUD $565,000
2024 Fountaine Pajot
MY6
EUR 1,370,000
Singapore
EVENTS
15 - 18 January 2026 | Thailand International Boat Show
30 - 31 January 2026 | The Yacht Sales Co. RNZYS Squadron Weekend
23 - 26 April 2026 | Singapore Yachting Festival 2026
21 - 24 May 2026 | Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026
2 - 4 July 2026 | La Rochelle Open Days