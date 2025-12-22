Please select your home edition
Edition
Palm Beach Motor Yachts




From racing to cruising: One shared journey

by Palm Beach Motor Yachts 22 Dec 04:08 PST
Palm Beach 65 motor yacht and Palm Beach XI © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

One Journey. Two Statements of Performance.

As Palm Beach XI's next chapter takes shape, the journey toward Hobart becomes more than a race—it becomes a powerful expression of who we are.

This update marks a defining moment for Palm Beach Motor Yachts, as innovation, craftsmanship, and ocean-earned insight converge. Our transformed Supermaxi will be joined by a Palm Beach 65 motor yacht—Palm Beach XII—making the voyage alongside Palm Beach XI, carrying the same spirit of purpose and performance.

Palm Beach XI Emerges Transformed

After months of major modifications, Palm Beach XI has emerged from the shed and has hit the water and is sailing transformed. Every modification reflects the collective expertise of an extraordinary team, working in unison to push the boundaries of innovation and performance. As the Palm Beach XI team completes final preparations for the 80th Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, it stands as both a contender on the world stage and a performance laboratory, where offshore racing innovation is refined and directly flows into the Palm Beach Motor Yachts range.

Follow the Journey.

A Motor Yacht Built to Make the Passage

Joining Palm Beach XI on this remarkable passage is Palm Beach XII, a Palm Beach 65 motor yacht undertaking the demanding journey from Sydney to Hobart. This voyage is a powerful demonstration of our motor yachts' capabilities—long-range efficiency, confidence offshore, and engineered for the sea conditions ahead. Built on the same philosophy that guides our approach to ocean racing, Palm Beach XII's journey underscores how actual experiences in demanding sea conditions translate into our motor yachts designed not just to perform, but to go farther, with assurance and ease, efficiently.

Learn more about the Palm Beach 65.

Palm Beach 65 motor yacht and Palm Beach XII - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts
Palm Beach 65 motor yacht and Palm Beach XII - photo © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Related Articles

Palm Beach XI Christened in Sydney
A Legend Reborn for The 80th Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race After an extraordinary five-month sprint, Mark Richards and his team are nearing completion of a transformation few would attempt on a yacht of this pedigree. Posted on 18 Dec The evolution of Palm Beach XI
And the technology that defines Palm Beach Motor Yachts Palm Beach XI's transformation is accelerating, and every step reflects the ocean-racing mastery that sits at the heart of our brand. Posted on 7 Dec Highlights from Palm Beach Motor Yachts
The latest news, releases and events It's been an extraordinary month for Palm Beach Motor Yachts. Posted on 8 Nov Upgrades to Palm Beach XI ahead of 2025 RSHR
Details of the race yacht's ambitious transformation revealed Just days after announcing its custodianship of the iconic Wild Oats XI, now reborn as Palm Beach XI, Palm Beach Motor Yachts today unveiled the details of the race yacht's ambitious transformation at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show. Posted on 8 Nov Wild Oats XI reborn as Palm Beach XI
Palm Beach Motor Yachts Takes the Helm of the Iconic Yacht It's a great honour to announce that Palm Beach Motor Yachts has taken ownership of the legendary ocean-racing yacht Wild Oats XI, to be reborn as Palm Beach XI. Posted on 24 Oct Palm Beach 45 set for Melbourne Boat Show
Technology and innovation blended with timeless design on display Palm Beach Motor Yachts will bring its signature blend of performance, craftsmanship, and timeless design to the 2025 Melbourne International Boat Show , October 16–19. Posted on 12 Oct All-new flagship PB85 world debut
Flagship yacht to be shown at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show 2025 Palm Beach Motor Yachts is excited to officially launch the new Palm Beach 85, the largest and most ambitious yacht in the company's 30-year history. Posted on 6 Oct Palm Beach Motor Yachts - Brokerage Showcase
Australia's only factory-authorised brokerage for Palm Beach Motor Yachts As the only factory-authorised brokerage, we don't just list your motor yacht, we represent it with the same precision, commitment, and care that goes into every Palm Beach Motor Yachts' design and build. Third-party brokers simply can't offer that. Posted on 29 Sep Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive world debut
Set for the Newport International Boat Show Palm Beach Motor Yachts is thrilled to continue its 30th anniversary celebrations with the world debut of the Palm Beach GT60 Jet Drive model on display at Newport International Boat Show, 11-14 September. Posted on 5 Sep
Palm Beach Motor Yachts
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2025 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy