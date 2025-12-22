From racing to cruising: One shared journey

Palm Beach 65 motor yacht and Palm Beach XI © Palm Beach Motor Yachts Palm Beach 65 motor yacht and Palm Beach XI © Palm Beach Motor Yachts

by Palm Beach Motor Yachts 22 Dec 04:08 PST

One Journey. Two Statements of Performance.

As Palm Beach XI's next chapter takes shape, the journey toward Hobart becomes more than a race—it becomes a powerful expression of who we are.

This update marks a defining moment for Palm Beach Motor Yachts, as innovation, craftsmanship, and ocean-earned insight converge. Our transformed Supermaxi will be joined by a Palm Beach 65 motor yacht—Palm Beach XII—making the voyage alongside Palm Beach XI, carrying the same spirit of purpose and performance.

Palm Beach XI Emerges Transformed

After months of major modifications, Palm Beach XI has emerged from the shed and has hit the water and is sailing transformed. Every modification reflects the collective expertise of an extraordinary team, working in unison to push the boundaries of innovation and performance. As the Palm Beach XI team completes final preparations for the 80th Rolex Sydney Hobart Race, it stands as both a contender on the world stage and a performance laboratory, where offshore racing innovation is refined and directly flows into the Palm Beach Motor Yachts range.

A Motor Yacht Built to Make the Passage

Joining Palm Beach XI on this remarkable passage is Palm Beach XII, a Palm Beach 65 motor yacht undertaking the demanding journey from Sydney to Hobart. This voyage is a powerful demonstration of our motor yachts' capabilities—long-range efficiency, confidence offshore, and engineered for the sea conditions ahead. Built on the same philosophy that guides our approach to ocean racing, Palm Beach XII's journey underscores how actual experiences in demanding sea conditions translate into our motor yachts designed not just to perform, but to go farther, with assurance and ease, efficiently.

