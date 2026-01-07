VETUS unveil the all-new E-LINE 22 kW

by VETUS 7 Jan 02:19 PST

VETUS, a global leader in marine propulsion and onboard systems, is proud to unveil the all new E-LINE 22 kW, extending its established E-LINE electric propulsion range.

E-LINE motors are designed to deliver an exceptional boating experience, offering the same intuitive control and performance as a traditional combustion engine - but with the additional benefits of zero emissions or noise. With VETUS electric propulsion, you can enjoy nature in its purest form.

With the highest output power in the VETUS electric range - 22 kW, and a maximum torque of 130 Nm, the E-LINE 22 kW provides powerful, responsive acceleration from the moment you apply the throttle and immediate deceleration when needed.

The latest technologies in range management enable boaters to get the most out of the battery bank in any situation, plus the Sailing Assist firmware ensures efficiency, comfortable acceleration, cruising and emergency stop.

The VETUS E-LINE 22 kW is a complete system out-of-the-box, only to be completed with the control lever and cooling system of choice - keel cooling or fresh water. Compact and easy to install, the E-Line 22kW can be mounted on almost any existing engine foundation.

Boaters can upgrade their system at their own pace, enhancing the boating experience any time thanks to the E-LINE modular design architecture. With different options in control levers, shunt, and displays, fully customized configurations tailored to the specific requirements of different boats are possible.

As a trend throughout Europe, more and more areas are becoming green zones, with only electric boats allowed. Boating with a high-powered electric vessel provides superior mobility and true freedom to go wherever you desire.

As creator of boat systems, VETUS goes far beyond electric propulsion. They supply all essential components for professional installations - including shafts, propellers, seats, and more - making VETUS a single, reliable source for both new builds and refits.

All VETUS boat equipment products come with a 3-year warranty - due to VETUS'S extensive experience, selective choice of materials and stringent quality control.

The E-Line 22kW is available now for vessels up to 15 m (50 ft) or 20 ton. For more information on VETUS and its complete range of onboard boat systems, visit www.vetus.com.