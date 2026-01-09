Marine Auctions: January Online Auctions

January 2026

Online Auction The bidding to Open



Friday 23rd January at 5 am AEST



and will close



T hursday 29th January 2026 at 2pm AEST



Settlement Thursday 5th February 2026.

Below is a link to the Bidding Page of the 5 vessels in the



Please note, All Online Auctions have Extended Bidding,





We are now accepting entries for our



The Bidding to open on Friday 23rd January and will Close Thursday 29th January 2026



For Further information contact



Adrian Seiffert 0418 783 358, Email,

or

Brisbane Area



Todd Anderson 0409 630 733, Email,



Port Lincoln Area



Jacob Seiffert 0427 391 590, Email,



Sydney Area



Lisa Seiffert 0437 184 606 Email,









Below is a Brochure on How the Online Auction System Works



Contact, Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.





AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390

Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Certificate in Vessel Valuation.

Wanted

20m plus Fiberglass Twin Screw Power Catamaran with large aft deck in Survey.



Westcoaster Commerical Fishing vessel at least 50feet, must be in Survey.





40 to 50ft Tug Boat in current AMSA Survey.



We have many potential cash buyers of all types of boats that have been runner-up at our recent Online Auctions, and your boat maybe just what they are looking for. Need Boat Insurance?



For further Information regarding our services

Contact



Adrian Seiffert



Director

Marine Auctions, Marine and Valuations





Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358



