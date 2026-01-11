Cruising the Andaman Islands regulation changes

Captains meet at Phuket Yacht Haven for an Andamans briefing © Asia Pacific Superyachts Captains meet at Phuket Yacht Haven for an Andamans briefing © Asia Pacific Superyachts

by Asia Pacific Superyachts 10 Jan 20:05 PST

Major changes in regulations for visiting the Andaman Islands have now made it a much friendlier and significantly easier yachting destination to visit.

At a meeting attended by a number of superyacht Captains and held 08 December 8 at Yacht Haven Marina in Phuket, Mr. R. Rathnam, owner-agent of Asia Pacific Superyachts Andaman Islands & India, travelled to Thailand to share important and positive changes in regulations along with news of the Andaman Islands transforming into a high-end tourism destination.

Gordon Fernandes, Asia Pacific Superyachts GM and based in Phuket, shared hosting duties with Mr. Rathnam, who announced and explained new and significant changes to yachting regulations, noting these changes are already proving to have a substantial impact in creating new interest and bringing in yachting visitors. "The '30 days restriction' has been removed", said Rathnam, adding that "the visa process is hugely simplified, and now can be done online. The process no longer requires an in-person / home country visa application. A Q&A session brought up questions about fuel availability, visa application process, and more.

Restricted Area Permit

Andaman & Nicobar Islands are a restricted area. Previously, visitors would be issued a permit called a Restricted Area Permit. This permit issued would be for a maximum of 30 days, extended by 15 days for emergency purposes.

Now, foreigners can visit the islands for tourism purposes without the requirement of Restricted Area Permit, and visitors are allowed to stay as per the validity of the visa. The new regulations makes the entry smoother and allows yachts to stay for a longer duration.

Visas

In the past one had to apply for a Visa by visiting the India Embassy. Each applicant had to go to the embassy and apply in person; in most cases the applicant had to apply for the Visa at the Indian Embassy in his home county. This regulation made getting a Visa a timely and challenging process.

Now the entire visa process is online and the person can apply for a Visa for a period for one month, one year and five years with Visa approval emailed to the applicant in 3-5 days. To find out about eligibility and FAQ please visit the website indianvisaonline.gov.in

Onboard Activities

In earlier days it was confusing whether activities like scuba diving and game fishing would be allowed from the yacht. Now it is clearly explained scuba diving and sports fishing are allowed.

Inward clearances

Before the new changes in regulations there was no timeline available for completion of the inward clearances. Now it is clearly spelled out that if you arrive in the morning you will be cleared on the same day in the evening.

Fuel availability

Before the new changes in regulations fuel availability was a problem, with mostly HSD available. Now there is LSLFHSD in the Andaman Islands. Asia Pacific Superyachts agency has checked the fuel specifications from several visiting yachts and found the yachts were satisfied with the quality of the fuel.

Amazing Andaman Adventures This remote island group offers some of the region's most peaceful cruising, from pristine reefs to primeval rainforest and the Barren Island volcano, the only confirmed active volcano in South Asia, estimated to be 1.8 million years old. The principal attraction lies in the beaches, exploring and diving / snorkelling among the pristine reefs that ring most of the islands. Through the Diligent Strait, Peel Island and Henry Lawrence Island offer secluded anchorages for snorkelling and interesting coastal outcrops to explore. Exciting and adventuresome island cruising for yachts and superyachts is accessible only by boat, and include the islands of Inglis, Sister, Passage, Brother, Barren, Narcondum, Little Andaman, Interview, Neil, Cinque, Henry, Lawrence, and Button.

Andaman Islands transforming to a high-end tourism destination

In a continued effort by Andaman & Nicobar Administration to transform the Andamans into a high-end tourism destination, major hospitality groups are entering the eco-friendly resort development in the islands. Three leading hospitality groups have won bids to develop luxury eco-friendly resorts across prime locations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, marking a major push for sustainable tourism in the region. The resorts will involve Long Island, Aves Island and Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island), while another group will redevelop the existing Megapode Resort in Sri Vijaya Puram under a public-private partnership model. Catering to high-end tourists, the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa is already operating in the Andaman Islands.

www.asia-pacific-superyachts.com

APS Andamans Contact: