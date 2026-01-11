Please select your home edition
Edition
Barton Marine Pipe Glands

Cruising the Andaman Islands regulation changes

by Asia Pacific Superyachts 10 Jan 20:05 PST
Captains meet at Phuket Yacht Haven for an Andamans briefing © Asia Pacific Superyachts

Major changes in regulations for visiting the Andaman Islands have now made it a much friendlier and significantly easier yachting destination to visit.

At a meeting attended by a number of superyacht Captains and held 08 December 8 at Yacht Haven Marina in Phuket, Mr. R. Rathnam, owner-agent of Asia Pacific Superyachts Andaman Islands & India, travelled to Thailand to share important and positive changes in regulations along with news of the Andaman Islands transforming into a high-end tourism destination.

Gordon Fernandes, Asia Pacific Superyachts GM and based in Phuket, shared hosting duties with Mr. Rathnam, who announced and explained new and significant changes to yachting regulations, noting these changes are already proving to have a substantial impact in creating new interest and bringing in yachting visitors. "The '30 days restriction' has been removed", said Rathnam, adding that "the visa process is hugely simplified, and now can be done online. The process no longer requires an in-person / home country visa application. A Q&A session brought up questions about fuel availability, visa application process, and more.

Idyllic Andamans - photo © Asia Pacific Superyachts
Idyllic Andamans - photo © Asia Pacific Superyachts

Restricted Area Permit

  • Andaman & Nicobar Islands are a restricted area. Previously, visitors would be issued a permit called a Restricted Area Permit. This permit issued would be for a maximum of 30 days, extended by 15 days for emergency purposes.
  • Now, foreigners can visit the islands for tourism purposes without the requirement of Restricted Area Permit, and visitors are allowed to stay as per the validity of the visa. The new regulations makes the entry smoother and allows yachts to stay for a longer duration.

Visas

  • In the past one had to apply for a Visa by visiting the India Embassy. Each applicant had to go to the embassy and apply in person; in most cases the applicant had to apply for the Visa at the Indian Embassy in his home county. This regulation made getting a Visa a timely and challenging process.
  • Now the entire visa process is online and the person can apply for a Visa for a period for one month, one year and five years with Visa approval emailed to the applicant in 3-5 days. To find out about eligibility and FAQ please visit the website indianvisaonline.gov.in

Onboard Activities

In earlier days it was confusing whether activities like scuba diving and game fishing would be allowed from the yacht. Now it is clearly explained scuba diving and sports fishing are allowed.

Inward clearances

Before the new changes in regulations there was no timeline available for completion of the inward clearances. Now it is clearly spelled out that if you arrive in the morning you will be cleared on the same day in the evening.

Fuel availability

Before the new changes in regulations fuel availability was a problem, with mostly HSD available. Now there is LSLFHSD in the Andaman Islands. Asia Pacific Superyachts agency has checked the fuel specifications from several visiting yachts and found the yachts were satisfied with the quality of the fuel.

Amazing Andaman Adventures This remote island group offers some of the region's most peaceful cruising, from pristine reefs to primeval rainforest and the Barren Island volcano, the only confirmed active volcano in South Asia, estimated to be 1.8 million years old. The principal attraction lies in the beaches, exploring and diving / snorkelling among the pristine reefs that ring most of the islands. Through the Diligent Strait, Peel Island and Henry Lawrence Island offer secluded anchorages for snorkelling and interesting coastal outcrops to explore. Exciting and adventuresome island cruising for yachts and superyachts is accessible only by boat, and include the islands of Inglis, Sister, Passage, Brother, Barren, Narcondum, Little Andaman, Interview, Neil, Cinque, Henry, Lawrence, and Button.

Andaman Islands transforming to a high-end tourism destination

In a continued effort by Andaman & Nicobar Administration to transform the Andamans into a high-end tourism destination, major hospitality groups are entering the eco-friendly resort development in the islands. Three leading hospitality groups have won bids to develop luxury eco-friendly resorts across prime locations in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, marking a major push for sustainable tourism in the region. The resorts will involve Long Island, Aves Island and Shaheed Dweep (Neil Island), while another group will redevelop the existing Megapode Resort in Sri Vijaya Puram under a public-private partnership model. Catering to high-end tourists, the Taj Exotica Resort & Spa is already operating in the Andaman Islands.

www.asia-pacific-superyachts.com

APS Andamans Contact:

Related Articles

Wooden Boat Festival is cancelled
A heavy heart and despite our best efforts, we are cancelling this year's Wooden Boat Festival It's with a heavy heart that despite our best efforts we are cancelling this year's Wooden Boat Festival. It's a big shift since last week's announcement of our advanced safety protocols Posted on 28 Aug 2021 One end to the other...
I got a sneak peak at the SV Delos Arctic trailer a while back, and swore to complete secrecy... Confession. I got a sneak peak at the SV Delos Arctic trailer a while back, and swore to complete secrecy, or face the long walk off a short pier... Posted on 20 Dec 2020 7 tips to keep you safe on the water this winter
With colder air and water temperatures it's crucial to be prepared Regardless of the region in which you live, the winter season brings added tips to help you stay safe on the water. With colder air and water temperatures, it's crucial to be prepared for anything if you happen to be heading out on the water Posted on 10 Nov 2019 World's largest 3D printed boat
The world's largest 3D printer and largest 3D-printed object More than 250 federal and state officials, business executives, University of Maine System leaders and community members were on hand to witness the UMaine Advanced Structures and Composites Center receive three Guinness World Records on Oct. Posted on 13 Oct 2019 Corona launches plastic-free six pack rings
Corona becomes the first global beer brand to trial 100% plastic-free six pack rings. Corona announced that it will pilot plastic-free six pack rings in select markets as part of the brand's commitment with Parley for the Oceans to lead the industry with eco-friendly packaging. Posted on 28 Nov 2018 Killer whales playing with whale watch boats
How many once in a lifetime encounters with Orcas can you have in a week? PLEASE take the four minutes out of your day and watch these incredible animals put on an absolutely amazing spectacle for myself, CiCi Sayer, Delaney Trowbridge, Dani Fasser, and Offshore Blue Adventures! Posted on 23 Sep 2018 Hurricane Florence poses extreme threat
Tropical Storm Florence was upgraded to a hurricane on Sunday morning Florence is now classified as a Category 1 hurricane, and is currently expected to hit the southeastern coast of the U.S. Posted on 10 Sep 2018 Hungry bear boards four boats over three days
Surprise in quiet anchorage of Browning Cove Boaters seeking a quiet anchorage in the sheltered waters of Browning Cove, east of Little Current at Heywood Island, have instead found themselves facing a hungry bear that visited four different boats over the course of three days. Posted on 1 Sep 2018 A few days in St. Michaels
The east coast weekend getaway you've been missing As serial weekenders living in Brooklyn, we know a thing or two about East Coast travels. We've explored every Catskills town from Accord to Woodstock, eaten our way through the Berkshires, hopped around Fire and Shelter Islands Posted on 1 Sep 2018 Macrebur's CEO Toby McCartney Membership
$1 million for the best technology or plan to remove macro and micro plastics from the ocean The Endowment for Clean Oceans is announces that innovator and Entrepreneur Toby McCartney, CEO of Macrebur, is a member of the Entrepreneur's Judges Committee for our contest to award $1 million for the best technology or plan Posted on 24 Aug 2018
Maritimo M600Palm Beach Motor YachtsBarton Marine Pipe Glands
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2026 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy