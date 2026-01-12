Find Your Dream Yacht

Welcoming 2026 with Events, Opportunities
& Exciting New Listings
As we welcome 2026, were pleased to share the latest highlights from across the yachting world and within our network.
In this issue, were counting down to the Thailand International Boat Show where well be showcasing the 2025 Fountaine Pajot Tanna 47, and we also announce our return to the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.
Read on to discover a luxury yacht share opportunity in Queensland, Australia, as well our latest pre-owned listings and new video walkthroughs of Fountaine Pajot's new FP48 and FP55.
As always, were here to assist with any questions and we look forward to seeing you on the water in the year ahead.
Fair winds and following seas,
The Yacht Sales Co. team
EVENTS
The countdown is on to the Thailand International Boat Show, taking place from 1518 January at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina. We invite you to visit our team and experience one of the standout cruising catamarans on display the 2025 Fountaine Pajot Tanna 47.
Beautifully balanced, this cruising catamaran combines elegant design, generous living spaces and confident sailing performance. Learn more about Sunisa in our brokerage feature below.
We will also have a selection of premium pre-owned boats available for inspection by request at Yacht Haven Marina during the show. Contact us to arrange your private inspection.
By registering your interest ahead of time, our team can better plan your visit and, where possible, offer a more personalised onboard experience during the event.
Discover everything there is to know about the new Fountaine Pajot FP48, a versatile cruising catamaran designed for comfort, innovation and manoeuvrability. Thoughtful layout options, refined living spaces and confident performance combine to create a yacht that is practical and stylish. Ideal for relaxed coastal cruising or longer adventures, the FP48 delivers a fresh, balanced approach to modern catamaran sailing. Contact our team if you would like more information.
Discover how the new Fountaine Pajot FP55 redefines life at sea in our latest video walkthrough. As the first model in the range to feature a fully equipped flybridge and a front saloon-to-cockpit door, the FP55 introduces a fresh approach to modern cruising.
Optimised indooroutdoor flow, generous living spaces and flexible layout options combine refined design with everyday comfort.Watch the video and discover more. Contact our team to learn more about the FP55.
Step aboard the Absolute Navetta 48, available through syndicate ownership with Yachtshare. Based in Queensland's Moreton Bay, this luxurious motor yacht blends elegant Italian design with relaxed, comfortable cruising, featuring spacious cabins, panoramic saloon views and an expansive flybridge ideal for entertaining. Syndicate ownership offers a cost-effective way to enjoy premium boating without the full burden of ownership, supported by professional management and flexible booking options. Discover how you can own a share today.
Were excited to announce that we will be exhibiting at the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show. Returning to one of Australias premier marine events, we look forward to welcoming visitors to our display on the waterfront at Sanctuary Cove. With an exciting line-up of premium yachts on offer and our team available for personalised discussions, this is the perfect opportunity to explore your next ownership journey.
Stay tuned for details on which yachts well be showcasing and how you can connect with us at the show.
FEATURED BROKERAGE BOAT
EUR 1,090,000
Lying: Phuket, Thailand
Sunisa is a near-new, meticulously maintained cruising catamaran currently located in Phuket, Thailand, and will be on display at the Thailand International Boat Show (1518 Jan).
Delivered new in 2025 and expertly cared for by her single owner, Sunisa has low engine and generator hours and presents exceptionally close to new. She has recently had a full pre-sale survey completed and remains under full warranty, offering buyers peace of mind.
With spacious living areas, a galley-up design, and excellent bluewater capability, Sunisa is ready for cruising adventures.
2022 Fountaine Pajot Isla 40 | Kalumburu
EUR 465,000
Montenegro
Kalumburu is an immaculately presented, privately owned cruising catamaran offering exceptional comfort, capability and pride of ownership. Featuring a spacious owners layout with three cabins and private ensuites, she is equipped for extended cruising with generator, air conditioning and watermaker. Meticulously maintained and never chartered, Kalumburu presents a rare, turnkey opportunity for discerning buyers.
2008 Nautitech 40.2 | Tonic
AUD $449,000
Gold Coast, Australia
Tonic is a beautifully maintained performance cruising catamaran offering an ideal balance of comfort, style and capability. Featuring a sought-after owners layout with generous accommodation, she is designed for coastal cruising and offshore passages alike. Recent upgrades include new engines, updated electronics, solar power and watermaker, making Tonic well suited to confident, off-grid cruising.
2021 Fountaine Pajot Saona 47 | Leelawadee
USD $845,000
Jomtien, Thailand
Leelawadee is an exceptional owner-version cruising catamaran offering luxury, performance and turnkey readiness. Featuring a spacious owners suite, two ensuite guest cabins and generous living areas, she is designed for comfortable long-term cruising. With solar power, advanced electronics, efficient sail handling and extensive onboard amenities, Leelawadee is ready to sail with confidence from day one.
2013/2014 Fountaine Pajot Hélia 44 | Kermotu
EUR 420,000
French Polynesia
Kermotu is a well-maintained, privately owned cruising catamaran with an impressive blue-water pedigree, having sailed extensively through the Caribbean and Pacific. Lovingly upgraded for long-distance liveaboard comfort, she features lithium batteries, extensive solar, Starlink, new windlass, updated sails and rigging. With four ensuite cabins and proven ocean-going capability, Kermotu is ready for her next adventure.
2023 Dufour 470
Checkmate
NZD $739,000
Auckland, New Zealand
2009 Leopard 40
Kaya
USD $225,000
Phuket, Thailand
2008 Broadblue 385
Tru Blu
AUD $269,000
15 - 18 January 2026 | Thailand International Boat Show
30 - 31 January 2026 | The Yacht Sales Co. RNZYS Squadron Weekend
21 - 24 May 2026 | Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026
2 - 4 July 2026 | La Rochelle Open Days