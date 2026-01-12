Find Your Dream Yacht

The countdown is on to the Thailand International Boat Show, taking place from 1518 January at Phuket Yacht Haven Marina. We invite you to visit our team and experience one of the standout cruising catamarans on display the 2025 Fountaine Pajot Tanna 47.

Beautifully balanced, this cruising catamaran combines elegant design, generous living spaces and confident sailing performance. Learn more about Sunisa in our brokerage feature below.

We will also have a selection of premium pre-owned boats available for inspection by request at Yacht Haven Marina during the show. Contact us to arrange your private inspection.

By registering your interest ahead of time, our team can better plan your visit and, where possible, offer a more personalised onboard experience during the event.