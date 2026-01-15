Inside Maritimo Newsletter

CRAFTED TO ENDURE
New Zealands North Island boasts some of the most diverse and rewarding cruising grounds in the Southern Hemisphere. From the sheltered Hauraki Gulf to the iconic Bay of Islands and remote Great Barrier Island, the region offers an easily accessible, varied and immersive cruising experience.
For over two decades now, Maritimo has distinguished itself in the global boating market by adhering to a simple, yet uncompromising design doctrine. Namely, build vessels for the ocean first, and then everything else second. Ocean prowess by definition itself!
CONNECT WITH US