Norman R. Wright & Sons' history on show in Sydney

A once in 117-year showcase will moor at The Australian National Maritime Museum, 16 to 20 January 2026.

The Australian National Maritime Museum at Darling Harbour has invited Norman R. Wright & Sons to showcase prime examples of their 117-year history of boat building prowess with an impressive display of their classic boats.

The exhibition will run from 16 to 20 January on the Heritage Wharf at the Museum, open to museum visitors over the five days.

There will be 18 large vessels on water, including the iconic 80-foot Bali Hai II built in 1964 and 75-foot South Pacific II launched in 1962 as "Beryl May" and having just undergone a major refit for her current owners. The exquisite 20-foot Jannett built in 1911 will be the oldest boat on show, and there will also be a variety of smaller craft including dinghies and racing yachts.

"This will be by far the largest gathering of Wrights vessels for a very long time," said Bill Wright, who has worked on the project for the past six months, tracking down the boats, liaising with owners and organising the logistics for delivery and display.

Bill's own boat, 44-foot Magellan - a long-range, fast, timber motor yacht built in 1988, will join the line-up, as boats arrive between now and 15 January for the event.

The diverse showcase is a marvellous tribute to the depth of talent at Norman R. Wright & Sons, and to the enduring appeal of timber yachts and their modern composite counterparts.

"It has been a massive undertaking," Bill acknowledged.

"We're looking forward to presenting a wide range of vessels that represent many different styles of boats from every era - from the 1900s to 2010, as well as classics that have been restored and well-maintained over the decades."

ATL Composites is proud to be a trusted supplier to Norman R. Wright & Sons for the past 45 years, and a partner in events such as the biennial Wooden Boat Festival in Hobart.

"Many of the Wrights' boats on display at the Australian National Maritime Museum from 16 to 20 January were either built with or restored using ATL products," Bill stated.

Lorraine Duckworth, Director at ATL explained, "Over the years we have worked closely with the Team at Norman R Wright and Sons, initially supplying WEST SYSTEM epoxy resin, hardeners and powder modifiers, then introducing Techniglue Structural Adhesives in the 90s.

"We continued to expand the type of products over the years and also added engineering support when required."

The recent refit of South Pacific II focused on restoring the timber, which is part of its character and authentic appeal. But for longevity, durability, strength, UV resistance and light-weight characteristics, composites were ideal for certain sections of the vessel.

"Retrofitting the latest Humphree fin stabilisation technology into a vessel that was designed and built over 60 years ago was certainly always going to offer some structural challenges," noted Nicholas Cossich from ATL Composites.

"Both internal and external orthotropic carbon fibre epoxy laminates were ultimately chosen to encapsulate a section of the hulls' existing 40mm spotted gum planking, thereby offering the most structural effective solution for transfer of each 3 tonne fin load.

"The choice of KINETIX Laminating epoxy, WEST SYSTEM 105 resin and 206 Slow hardener, and G-FLEX toughened adhesive ensured tenacious secondary adhesion to even these most difficult to bond timbers and the carbon fibre strain rates were perfectly matched to the planking, frames and stringers.

"The design, timber choices and quality craftmanship of the Norman Wrights & Sons boatbuilders of the time undoubtedly made what was already a complicated engineering task that much easier. It is very apparent that this legacy of perfection continues to this day and is part of the current highly skilled team of boatbuilder's DNA, resulting in the seamless integration of old and new vessel technology."

At the Norman R. Wright & Sons' showcase at the Australian National Maritime Museum, yacht connoisseurs will be in their element, and the craftsmanship and creativity of the boats on show will resonate with people who appreciate the allure of the sea and boating adventures.

"We hope the public enjoys the display, as there's something for everybody," Bill Wright added.

The team from Norman R. Wright & Sons will be in Sydney for the showcase, and on hand to meet interested visitors to explain the history and heritage of every vessel on display.

