50m custom explorer yacht designed by Humphreys Yacht Design launches

by Humphreys Yacht Design 17 Jan 00:24 PST
Humphreys Yacht Design 50m explorer © Humphreys Yacht Design

Humphreys Yacht Design (HYD) is delighted to confirm that its full-custom 50m explorer design has now been launched by JFA Yachts.

HYD is responsible for both the naval architecture and exterior styling, and the yacht features an interior by m2atelier.

The hull and lower superstructure are of aluminium construction, with the upper superstructure in composite to minimise weight and achieve a lower centre of gravity.

HYD developed the design of this high-endurance explorer in close collaboration with the Client. The brief was for a family-focussed explorer that would offer global cruising with exceptional efficiency, comfort, and safety.

The yacht is equipped with an extensive array of solar panels and a high-capacity battery system that enables silent, emissions-free operation for extended periods at anchor or in harbour, and when cruising at lower speeds.

"We took a highly integrated approach, striving to marry all the technical, functional, and Client-specific requirements with a rigorous naval architecture effort to underpin her operational abilities. Intensive CFD work was ultimately validated by one of the most comprehensive model testing programs we've ever undertaken." - Tom Humphreys, Co-Director at HYD.

Humphreys Yacht Design 50m explorer - photo © Humphreys Yacht Design
Humphreys Yacht Design 50m explorer - photo © Humphreys Yacht Design

