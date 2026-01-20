Please select your home edition
Edition

Beneteau steps up its presence in the motor yachts segment with an impressive lineup

by Beneteau Group 20 Jan 01:45 PST
Beneteau steps up its presence in the motor yachts segment with an impressive lineup at boot Düsseldorf © Groupe Beneteau

For the first time, the brand is showcasing both flagships of the iconic Swift Trawler and Gran Turismo ranges: the new Grand Trawler 63 and the new Gran Turismo 50, making its international debut.

At the press conference on January 19th at BENETEAU's all new stand in Hall 6, the brand highlighted its acceleration and investment in the motor yacht segment.

Gran Turismo 50 Alpine - Vision Blue Hull - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Gran Turismo 50 Alpine - Vision Blue Hull - photo © Groupe Beneteau

BENETEAU's presence at boot Düsseldorf reflects the strength of its unique positioning within the global boating industry: a brand capable of combining leadership in sailing yachts, dayboats and motor yachts. This leadership is possible thanks to its impressive industrial scale, its long-term vision and its continuous investment in product development.

This reference role, unmatched in the market, is clearly expressed through the breadth and positioning of the models on display and the strategic importance of the brand presence in Hall 6.

Grand Trawler 63 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Grand Trawler 63 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

BENETEAU Motor Yachts unveiled a remarkable lineup that highlights key models in both express and long-range cruising.

The new Gran Turismo range, which represents a revolution in the segment, impressed with the elegant GT40 and GT50 Alpine Edition, making a striking international debut. Meanwhile, the best-selling Swift Trawler family was represented by the versatile new Swift Trawler 37 as well as the two largest vessels in the range: the Swift Trawler 54 and the new Grand Trawler 63, flagship of the BENETEAU brand.

Swift Trawler 37 Fly - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Swift Trawler 37 Fly - photo © Groupe Beneteau

The international debut of the GT50 marks an important milestone for the new Gran Turismo range. It combines harmonious exterior lines with refined and thoughtfully designed indoor and outdoor living spaces and offers the very latest in boat building techniques and technology.

The result offers a premium cruising experience with total comfort and total style.

Grand Trawler 63 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Grand Trawler 63 - photo © Groupe Beneteau

The showcased Gran Turismo 50 Alpine Limited Edition brings to life the new partnership and shared vision of the BENETEAU and Alpine brands. One draws from 140 years of boatbuilding expertise; the other from decades of automobile culture. Their meeting is not symbolic but the result of a shared vision: audacious, design-focused and deeply respectful of their own heritage. Sharing a same commitment to useful creativity, technical discipline and a typically French approach to performance, the Limited Edition package remarkably enhances the yacht.

The 2026 boot Düsseldorf line up underline BENETEAU's acceleration to deliver innovative, design driven and forward-looking motor yachts, supported by the strength of a brand that continues to lead the market.

Grand Trawler 63 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Grand Trawler 63 - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Swift Trawler 37 Fly - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Swift Trawler 37 Fly - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Gran Turismo Alpine - Abysse Blue Hull - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Gran Turismo Alpine - Abysse Blue Hull - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Swift Trawler 37 Fly - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Swift Trawler 37 Fly - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Gran Turismo 50 Alpine - Vision Blue Hull - photo © Groupe Beneteau
Gran Turismo 50 Alpine - Vision Blue Hull - photo © Groupe Beneteau

Related Articles

Beneteau FIRST 60 - Joy at its grandest
The largest First ever built For nearly 50 years, every FIRST has been created with a singular ambition: to offer a place where the sailor's own heartbeat falls into the rhythm of the wind and the waves. Posted on 18 Jan Beneteau Asia Pacific news - Monthly update
The legendary Paris Nautic Show had a grand comeback The legendary Paris Nautic Show had a grand comeback and opened its door at the Parc des Expositions du Bourget from November 26th to 30th, 2025, promising innovations and interaction with passionate members of the international boating community. Posted on 19 Dec 2025 The right way at the 2025 Beneteau Cup
30 years ago a trend was created. Fun racing with a liberal dose of socialising. Bingo! 30 years ago a trend was created. One that would then make its way around the globe, as Beneteau saw not only the merit of the Beneteau Cup, but just how much joy it brought to sailors, visitors, sponsors, and attendees in general. Posted on 1 Dec 2025 Beneteau Asia Pacific news - Monthly update
A dazzling presence at Sydney International Boat Show From November 13th to 16th, Cockle Bay at Darling Harbor, Australia was transformed into a splendid outdoor showcase of recreational vessels and leisure attractions. Posted on 30 Nov 2025 Beneteau unveils a range flagship
The new Gran Turismo 50 In the wake of the announcement of their groundbreaking new crossover express cruiser range, BENETEAU has lifted the curtain to unveil the first images of its luxurious new flagship - the Gran Turismo 50. Posted on 14 Sep 2025 30th Annual Beneteau Cup announced
A landmark celebration on Sydney Harbour Flagstaff Marine, in partnership with MitchCap, is proud to announce the date for the highly anticipated 30th Annual Beneteau Cup—a landmark celebration on Sydney Harbour that promises to be bigger and better than ever. Posted on 5 Sep 2025 Antares 12 Coupe: a cruiser for all seasons
Asserting its position as a versatile family cruiser Faithful to the Antares line, the Antares 12 Coupe asserts its position as a versatile family cruiser, designed to accompany you on long passages, across all latitudes. Posted on 29 Jul 2025 Grand Trawler 63
A new benchmark in elegant voyaging With the launch of the Grand Trawler 63, BENETEAU sets a new benchmark in long-distance luxury cruising. Posted on 3 Jul 2025 The new Beneteau Swift Trawler 37
The latest family cruiser from the world's leading marine brand The eye-catching new arrival in the fleet of BENETEAU's modern passagemakers is the Swift Trawler 37. The latest family cruiser from the world's leading marine brand replaces the Swift Trawler 35, balancing enhanced design and comfort on board. Posted on 2 Jul 2025
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2026 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy