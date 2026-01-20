Beneteau steps up its presence in the motor yachts segment with an impressive lineup

by Beneteau Group 20 Jan 01:45 PST

For the first time, the brand is showcasing both flagships of the iconic Swift Trawler and Gran Turismo ranges: the new Grand Trawler 63 and the new Gran Turismo 50, making its international debut.

At the press conference on January 19th at BENETEAU's all new stand in Hall 6, the brand highlighted its acceleration and investment in the motor yacht segment.

BENETEAU's presence at boot Düsseldorf reflects the strength of its unique positioning within the global boating industry: a brand capable of combining leadership in sailing yachts, dayboats and motor yachts. This leadership is possible thanks to its impressive industrial scale, its long-term vision and its continuous investment in product development.

This reference role, unmatched in the market, is clearly expressed through the breadth and positioning of the models on display and the strategic importance of the brand presence in Hall 6.

BENETEAU Motor Yachts unveiled a remarkable lineup that highlights key models in both express and long-range cruising.

The new Gran Turismo range, which represents a revolution in the segment, impressed with the elegant GT40 and GT50 Alpine Edition, making a striking international debut. Meanwhile, the best-selling Swift Trawler family was represented by the versatile new Swift Trawler 37 as well as the two largest vessels in the range: the Swift Trawler 54 and the new Grand Trawler 63, flagship of the BENETEAU brand.

The international debut of the GT50 marks an important milestone for the new Gran Turismo range. It combines harmonious exterior lines with refined and thoughtfully designed indoor and outdoor living spaces and offers the very latest in boat building techniques and technology.

The result offers a premium cruising experience with total comfort and total style.

The showcased Gran Turismo 50 Alpine Limited Edition brings to life the new partnership and shared vision of the BENETEAU and Alpine brands. One draws from 140 years of boatbuilding expertise; the other from decades of automobile culture. Their meeting is not symbolic but the result of a shared vision: audacious, design-focused and deeply respectful of their own heritage. Sharing a same commitment to useful creativity, technical discipline and a typically French approach to performance, the Limited Edition package remarkably enhances the yacht.

The 2026 boot Düsseldorf line up underline BENETEAU's acceleration to deliver innovative, design driven and forward-looking motor yachts, supported by the strength of a brand that continues to lead the market.