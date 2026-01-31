Please select your home edition
Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Introducing the new Pearl 73

by Pearl Yachts 30 Jan 21:15 PST
Pearl 73 © Pearl Yachts

We are proud to unveil the new Pearl 73, the latest introduction to our award-winning fleet.

Building on the success of the Pearl 72, the new Pearl 73 introduces a sleeker exterior by Dixon Yacht Design, a new Riviera-style aft deck with fold-down balconies, a highly social galley-aft main deck, and a refined Monochrome interior by Kelly Hoppen CBE.

With two master cabins, four en-suite guest cabins in total, exceptional outdoor living spaces, and Pearl's signature five-year warranty, the Pearl 73 has been designed around the way modern owners live on board.

To celebrate the launch of this exciting new project, we invite you to watch the official presentation video. The film offers an unexpected and engaging introduction to the Pearl 73, capturing the spirit, boldness, and unique personality behind the Pearl brand.

