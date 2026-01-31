All-new CLX99

by CL Yachts 30 Jan 22:36 PST

Following the delivery of CLX96, CL Yachts proudly unveils its next breakthrough: the all-new CLX99.

At 30.6 metres, this remarkable yacht represents a bold evolution in design, functionality, and performance — created in collaboration with Milan-based designer Jozeph Forakis. Building upon the iconic silhouette and seakeeping prowess of its predecessor, CLX99 reimagines yacht living with a focus on adaptability. Multiple interior layout options cater to a wide range of lifestyles, from intimate weekend escapes to extended voyages or charter-ready configurations. The result is a yacht that blends luxury, innovation, and freedom in perfect harmony.

Harmony in Motion

CLX99's interior aesthetic is defined by fluid curves, soft rounded forms, and a harmonious flow between spaces — creating a serene, contemporary ambiance that complements the surrounding seascape. This refined design language enhances not only visual elegance but also the sense of openness and tranquility throughout the yacht.