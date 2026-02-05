Grand Banks on Display at the 2026 Auckland Boat Show

2026 Auckland Boat Show © Grand Banks Yachts 2026 Auckland Boat Show © Grand Banks Yachts

by Grand Banks Yachts 4 Feb 22:36 PST

For 70 years, Grand Banks has set the standard in long-range cruising. Renowned for timeless design, superior craftsmanship, and remarkable efficiency, every Grand Banks yacht is built for those who value performance, comfort, and enduring beauty on the open sea.

At this year's Auckland Boat Show, we're proud to be celebrating our 70th anniversary and showcasing our acclaimed Grand Banks 54 long-range cruiser that exemplifies the brand's signature blend of innovation and tradition.

Discover why Grand Banks is a leading name in luxury motor yachts at our on-water display at Jellicoe Harbour, Auckland, New Zealand, from March 5 to 8, 2026.

Our factory-direct Grand Banks team looks forward to welcoming you aboard Grand Banks in Auckland!

Click here to book an exclusive tour.