Grand Banks on Display at the 2026 Auckland Boat Show

by Grand Banks Yachts 4 Feb 22:36 PST 5-8 Match 2026
2026 Auckland Boat Show © Grand Banks Yachts

For 70 years, Grand Banks has set the standard in long-range cruising. Renowned for timeless design, superior craftsmanship, and remarkable efficiency, every Grand Banks yacht is built for those who value performance, comfort, and enduring beauty on the open sea.

At this year's Auckland Boat Show, we're proud to be celebrating our 70th anniversary and showcasing our acclaimed Grand Banks 54 long-range cruiser that exemplifies the brand's signature blend of innovation and tradition.

Discover why Grand Banks is a leading name in luxury motor yachts at our on-water display at Jellicoe Harbour, Auckland, New Zealand, from March 5 to 8, 2026.

Our factory-direct Grand Banks team looks forward to welcoming you aboard Grand Banks in Auckland!

Click here to book an exclusive tour.

Related Articles

Class-leading Grand Banks 62 announced
The new era of Grand Banks performance delivers more speed, more range and more adventure With the introduction of the new Grand Banks 62, Grand Banks Yachts continues to solidify its 70-year history of designing and building pioneering long-distance cruising yachts that combine both speed and range. Posted on 21 Jan Grand Banks returns to the Genoa Boat Show
Excited to return to the Italian market with the Grand Banks 60 Grand Banks Yachts Limited (GBY:SP) Grand Banks, the venerable builder synonymous with long-range cruising, is excited to return to the Italian market and is exhibiting at the Genoa Boat Show from September 18 to 23, 2025. Posted on 19 Sep 2025 Grand Banks 62 model launched to great acclaim
Over 1,000 visitors stepped aboard the Grand Banks 62 during the Palm Beach International Boat Show Grand Banks Yachts is proud to share the successful world premiere of the new Grand Banks 62, which took place at the 2025 Palm Beach International Boat Show. Posted on 27 Apr 2025 Lynn Fischer joins GB Marine Group
As Global Chief Marketing Officer GB Marine Group, designer and builder of the iconic Grand Banks and Palm Beach Motor Yachts brands, is excited to announce the appointment of Lynn Fischer as Chief Marketing Officer. Posted on 18 Apr 2025 New Grand Banks 62 to make global debut
At the 2025 Palm Beach International Boat Show What does it take to consistently design, build, and deliver luxury yachts that represent a new era of long-range cruising? Posted on 4 Mar 2025 Introducing the Grand Banks 62
Delivering more speed, more range, and more adventure With the introduction of the new Grand Banks 62, Grand Banks Yachts continues to solidify its near 70-year history of designing and building pioneering long-distance cruising yachts that combine both speed and range. Posted on 3 Jul 2024 The Grand Banks 85
World debut of new flagship What began as American Marine in 1956 with the famous line of Grand Banks yachts that defined the "recreational trawler" category, and became an international sensation, continued to grow and was later listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange in 1987. Posted on 26 Mar 2022 Grand Banks launches the new flagship GB85
The exquisite GB60 proved to be both an evolution and a revolution Mark Richards is a champion yachtsman and an award-winning boat designer. In 2014, he took on a new challenge. He came on board to modernize and relaunch one of the world's most iconic brands: Grand Banks Yachts. Posted on 7 Mar 2022 Grand Banks 85 Update
Craftsmanship, ingenious ergonomics and interior volume redefine long-distance cruising Craftsmanship, ingenious ergonomics and interior volume redefine long-distance cruising Posted on 3 Jun 2021 Grand Banks 54 world debut at Palm Beach Show
New model follows in the footsteps of successful yachts in the same line Grand Banks Yachts Limited is excited to announce the public debut of their all new Grand Banks 54. The new model follows in the footsteps of successful yachts in the same line, the previously released GB60 and GB60 Skylounge. Posted on 10 Mar 2020
