Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo M75

Get ready for the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show!

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 6 Feb 14:34 PST 21-24 May 2026

 

Early Bird Tickets Are Now On Sale!

Invite your family and friends to experience not just your incredible exhibit, but everything SCIBS 2026 has to offer.

There’s truly something for everyone! From the best in boating, marine technology, and luxury living, to waterside entertainment, fine food and drinks, and festival-style activations, SCIBS brings a vibrant waterfront celebration to Queensland’s iconic coastline.

 

Stand Out At The Sanctuary Cove International

Boat Show

As a valued exhibitor, now is the perfect time to elevate your presence and connect with our audience before the event begins.

By getting involved in SCIBS marketing - from sharing product launches to behind-the-scenes stories - you can enhance your visibility, drive excitement, and position your brand as a must-see at the show. Early engagement means greater reach and stronger results.

Meet Some Of The 2026 Exhibitors

You're amongst a stellar line-up of marine brands and innovators at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show!

It's important to make your brand stand out, so by promoting your participation in the Show early, you’ll ensure buyers, media, and boating enthusiasts know exactly where to find you and why they should visit you at the Show.

Meet some of your fellow exhibitors:
- Garmin Australasia
- Honda Marine
- Amphibious
- Clark Marine
- Lifetime Boats
- Nautique Central Qld
- Going Boating Group
- Jetboard Australia

PLUS MORE

 

How To Get Involved

Make the most of your exhibitor investment by taking part in our marketing program. Here are some simple ways to boost your visibility and drive more visitors to your stand:

Share your story: Tell us what you’ll be showcasing - from new products and launches to special offers or demonstrations.

Collaborate with us on social media: Invite us as a collaborator or use the official event hashtags #SCIBS and #SCIBS2026 and tag @sanctuarycoveboatshow. We regularly repost standout content.

Collaborate on PR: Share any media releases or news updates so we can amplify your announcements through event channels.

Provide giveaways or competitions: Engage visitors and create buzz with special experiences or opportunities to engage with you at the Show.

The earlier you participate, the more exposure your brand will receive before, during, and after the event.

Click on the link below and download the Marketing Toolkit. It contains assets for you to share across your socials, along with a brand kit, content ideas, an exhibitor marketing guide, press kits, press releases, an image library, and industry data.

 

Submit Your Assets

We'd love to include all exhibitors on the official Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show channels.

If you want to be featured, please share your assets with our team by completing the form below.

 

COUNTDOWN TO THE SHOW
https://promofeatures.com
 

Related Articles

SCIBS closes to 4 days of record sales and visitor
The weather gods were kind for Day 4 of the 30th anniversary showcase The sun has set on the 2018 edition of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, with exhibitors tooting millions of dollars in sales across the four days and organisers reporting visitor numbers up 10 per cent. Posted on 27 May 2018 Ocean Alexander Australian premiere
Stunning Ocean Alexander 85 and 70e Motor yachts at SCIBS The world's 7th largest motor yacht builder, Ocean Alexander, will be on Show at this year's Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show under the Alexander Marine banner – unveiling its stunning Ocean Alexander 85 and 70e Motor yachts in an Australian debut. Posted on 24 May 2018 Top things to see and do at SCIBS 2018
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show offers visitors a feast of options to entertain From superyachts and supercars, to live entertainment and cooking demonstrations, interactive Kids' Zones and a fishing tournament with a massive prize package, the 2018 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show offers visitors a feast of options Posted on 23 May 2018 Engines at full throttle at the 2018 SCIBS
Power, propulsion, and stability on display Power, propulsion, and stability will be on display in full force at the 2018 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, giving boaties and manufacturers a range of brands and applications to explore Posted on 22 May 2018 SCIBS welcomes the pinnacle of luxury
Superyachts and supercars are set to converge Leading the spectacular superyacht display at next week's 30th anniversary event will be the Australian premieres of the Gulf Craft's Majesty 100 'OneWorld' and Ocean Alexander's 85e Motoryacht. Posted on 20 May 2018 E Marine stage launch of Sabre 42 Salon Express
Returning to Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show for 12th consecutive year Providing the ultimate in personal luxury and comfort, the Sabre 42 plays on the brand's iconic features including elegant interiors, fine craftsmanship and stylish designs, while also featuring the latest in technological advancements. Posted on 19 May 2018 Australian Premiere: 2018 Ferretti 450 at SCIBS
Ray White Marine will make an opulent Italian return Ray White Marine (exclusive distributors for Ferretti Group in Australia and New Zealand) will make an opulent Italian return to SCIBS with the award winning new model Ferretti 450 flybridge. Posted on 18 May 2018 Sanctuary Cove Boat Show on next week
The highlight of the boat show calendar starts next Thursday Do not miss out on visiting the 30th anniversary of the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, which will see four days of celebrating everything marine Posted on 18 May 2018 The Catamaran Company cruises into SCIBS
With the new Hudson 48 and 52 Power Catamarans Cruising into the 2018 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is The Catamaran Company bringing with it, in a first for SCIBS, the new Hudson 48 and 52 Power Catamarans. Posted on 22 Apr 2018 Princess Motor Yachts set to unveil the new S65
At the 2018 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show British brand Princess is planning to showcase its Princess V48 0pen, the new S65 and a third boat, yet to be confirmed, at this year's Show. Posted on 21 Apr 2018
Maritimo M600Palm Beach Motor YachtsBarton Marine Pipe Glands
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2026 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy