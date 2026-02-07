Falcon Tenders unveils 11m custom Tim Heywood Design concept

by Falcon Tenders 7 Feb 03:16 PST

Falcon Tenders is proud to unveil a new 11-metre custom superyacht tender, created in collaboration with Tim Heywood Design.

The project marks a meeting of two names synonymous with quality and restraint, combining one of the world's most recognisable superyacht design signatures with Falcon Tenders' expertise in precision-built, high-performance tenders.

Renowned for shaping some of the most iconic yachts on the water, Tim Heywood brings his unmistakable design language to this latest project, translating classic superyacht proportions, balance and surface detailing into a compact yet highly sophisticated runaround. The result is a tender that feels immediately familiar alongside today's largest yachts, while retaining a confident identity of its own.

The 11-metre tender features hallmark Heywood styling paired with a timeless, understated interior upholstered in navy leather with rich wood detailing. With a beam of 3.0 metres and an overall height of just 1.97 metres, the design has been carefully optimised for integration with larger motherships, allowing for seamless stowage within yacht garages and efficient handling during onboard operations.

Practicality was central to the design brief. Forward and aft boarding provide flexible access in a variety of marina and anchorage scenarios, while direct entry to the cabin enhances ease of use for both guests and crew. The cabin layout has been developed to accommodate the option of diesel-electric propulsion, future-proofing the platform while supporting quieter, more efficient operation in line with evolving owner expectations.

Designed to deliver comfort as confidently as performance, the tender accommodates up to 11 guests, with generous seating arranged to encourage relaxed, social use from ship to shore. Gyroscopic stabilisers are incorporated to further elevate the onboard experience, significantly reducing roll and ensuring a smooth, composed ride in a wide range of conditions.

Speaking about the collaboration, Mark Pascoe of Falcon Tenders commented: "Working with Tim Heywood Design has been a natural fit for Falcon Tenders. Tim's ability to distil iconic superyacht styling into an 11-metre platform is exceptional, and this tender perfectly reflects our shared focus on elegance, comfort and uncompromising quality. It is a tender designed not just to perform, but to belong alongside the world's most prestigious yachts."

The new 11-metre Tim Heywood Design tender represents a clear statement of intent from Falcon Tenders: a vessel conceived not as an accessory, but as an integral extension of the superyacht experience.

