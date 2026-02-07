Please select your home edition
Edition
Barton Marine Pipe Glands

Falcon Tenders unveils 11m custom Tim Heywood Design concept

by Falcon Tenders 7 Feb 03:16 PST

Falcon Tenders is proud to unveil a new 11-metre custom superyacht tender, created in collaboration with Tim Heywood Design.

The project marks a meeting of two names synonymous with quality and restraint, combining one of the world's most recognisable superyacht design signatures with Falcon Tenders' expertise in precision-built, high-performance tenders.

Falcon Tenders unveils 11m custom Tim Heywood Design concept - photo © Falcon Tenders
Falcon Tenders unveils 11m custom Tim Heywood Design concept - photo © Falcon Tenders

Renowned for shaping some of the most iconic yachts on the water, Tim Heywood brings his unmistakable design language to this latest project, translating classic superyacht proportions, balance and surface detailing into a compact yet highly sophisticated runaround. The result is a tender that feels immediately familiar alongside today's largest yachts, while retaining a confident identity of its own.

The 11-metre tender features hallmark Heywood styling paired with a timeless, understated interior upholstered in navy leather with rich wood detailing. With a beam of 3.0 metres and an overall height of just 1.97 metres, the design has been carefully optimised for integration with larger motherships, allowing for seamless stowage within yacht garages and efficient handling during onboard operations.

Falcon Tenders unveils 11m custom Tim Heywood Design concept - photo © Falcon Tenders
Falcon Tenders unveils 11m custom Tim Heywood Design concept - photo © Falcon Tenders

Practicality was central to the design brief. Forward and aft boarding provide flexible access in a variety of marina and anchorage scenarios, while direct entry to the cabin enhances ease of use for both guests and crew. The cabin layout has been developed to accommodate the option of diesel-electric propulsion, future-proofing the platform while supporting quieter, more efficient operation in line with evolving owner expectations.

Designed to deliver comfort as confidently as performance, the tender accommodates up to 11 guests, with generous seating arranged to encourage relaxed, social use from ship to shore. Gyroscopic stabilisers are incorporated to further elevate the onboard experience, significantly reducing roll and ensuring a smooth, composed ride in a wide range of conditions.

Falcon Tenders unveils 11m custom Tim Heywood Design concept - photo © Falcon Tenders
Falcon Tenders unveils 11m custom Tim Heywood Design concept - photo © Falcon Tenders

Speaking about the collaboration, Mark Pascoe of Falcon Tenders commented: "Working with Tim Heywood Design has been a natural fit for Falcon Tenders. Tim's ability to distil iconic superyacht styling into an 11-metre platform is exceptional, and this tender perfectly reflects our shared focus on elegance, comfort and uncompromising quality. It is a tender designed not just to perform, but to belong alongside the world's most prestigious yachts."

The new 11-metre Tim Heywood Design tender represents a clear statement of intent from Falcon Tenders: a vessel conceived not as an accessory, but as an integral extension of the superyacht experience.

For further information on Falcon Tenders, please head to the website: falcon-tenders.com or Email:

Falcon Tenders unveils 11m custom Tim Heywood Design concept - photo © Falcon Tenders
Falcon Tenders unveils 11m custom Tim Heywood Design concept - photo © Falcon Tenders
Falcon Tenders unveils 11m custom Tim Heywood Design concept - photo © Falcon Tenders
Falcon Tenders unveils 11m custom Tim Heywood Design concept - photo © Falcon Tenders

Related Articles

Reintroducing the Sabre 38 SE with Volvo Penta DPI
This update is a result of listening to how Sabre owners use their boats Sabre Yachts, in collaboration with Volvo Penta, is excited to announce the reintroduction of the iconic Sabre 38 Salon Express, now featuring the Volvo Penta Aquamatic DPI propulsion package. Posted today at 11:00 am Generating drinking water from air
Design completed for first U.S.-built yacht to do so The first U.S.-built vessel to generate its own drinking water directly from air using fully integrated Atmospheric Water Generator technology, announce an innovative partnership with RM Design Pro, M2 Holistic Studio, and PHI Cubed. Posted today at 7:15 am Discover the latest addition to the Hood Series
Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding introduces the Hood 46 LM Lyman-Morse Boatbuilding introduces the Hood 46 LM, the newest vessel in the Hood Series and a thoughtful expansion of the models that have become a hallmark of Lyman-Morse in recent years. Posted on 6 Feb Manari Yachts launches debut 52-footer
Set for world premiere in Palm Beach New Miami-based yacht brand Manari Yachts has launched its first model and it is already redefining expectations in its class. Posted on 5 Feb Aquila Catamarans to launch two new models
In eight-boat line up at Miami International Boat Show Aquila Catamarans will launch its 50 Sail and 45 Sport models with world debuts at this year's Miami International Boat Show (MIBS), February 11-15. Posted on 4 Feb Vision Marine Technologies unveils Specter
Flagship electric tritoon platform to be showcased at Major North American Boat Shows Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: VMAR) announced the launch of Specter, a flagship electric 26'6" tritoon platform Posted on 2 Feb Maritimo M50 to make North American debut
At the 2026 Palm Beach International Boat Show Maritimo will unveil the all-new Maritimo M50 to the North American market at the Palm Beach International Boat Show, where the model will make its official regional debut on March 25, 2026, and remain on display throughout the show. Posted on 31 Jan Great offers from Sunsail this January
Start the new year looking ahead to glorious sunshine and clear blue seas! Start the new year looking ahead to glorious sunshine and clear blue seas with special offers from Sunsail Posted on 31 Jan All-new CLX99
Where innovation meets lifestyle Following the delivery of CLX96, CL Yachts proudly unveils its next breakthrough: the all-new CLX99. Posted on 31 Jan Introducing the new Pearl 73
The latest introduction to the award-winning fleet Proud to unveil the new Pearl 73, the latest introduction to the award-winning fleet. Posted on 31 Jan
Maritimo M600Palm Beach Motor YachtsBarton Marine Pipe Glands
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2026 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy