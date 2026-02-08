Pininfarina and Argos Nautic unveil a new design-led jet tender: The F-330

by Pininfarina 8 Feb 02:29 PST

Pininfarina, the globally renowned Italian design house, in collaboration with Argos Nautic, proudly unveils the F-330 Design by Pininfarina, a compact jet tender that redefines expectations in the small tender category through design innovation, performance, and user-centered thinking.

For decades, tenders of this size have been conceived primarily as functional tools in service of the mothership, often overlooking aesthetics, identity, and user experience. From the outset, the collaboration with Argos Nautic and Pininfarina set out to challenge this paradigm. The shared ambition was clear: to create a tender that fully reflects the lifestyle and expectations of contemporary yacht owners, combining performance and versatility with a strong, recognizable design language.

Drawing on Pininfarina's deep-rooted design heritage, spanning automotive, product, and nautical design, the F-330 applies the same rigor, proportional discipline, and attention to detail typically reserved for larger and more complex vessels. The result is a compact tender conceived not as an accessory, but as a true design object in its own right.

The F-330 introduces a key innovation to the segment through the replacement of conventional inflatable tubes with closed-cell foam technology. This solution unlocks design freedom that traditional inflatables cannot offer, enabling a more sculpted and expressive form while delivering superior durability, reduced weight, and enhanced structural integrity. Crucially, this approach allows the tender to maximize usable onboard space without increasing overall length or beam when compared to competitors in the same class.

The project began with a careful definition of proportions and with a deep focus on how the tender is perceived, accessed, and experienced by its users. Pininfarina developed a user-centered layout, optimizing deck space and usability while preserving performance and maneuverability. The adoption of a hydro jet propulsion system supports this philosophy, enabling a clean and compact configuration with excellent handling and responsiveness.

"As a yacht owner, I've always believed that a tender should feel like a natural extension of the yacht, not an afterthought," said Ignacio Vadillo, President of Argos Nautic. "Working with Pininfarina gave us the opportunity to challenge conventions and create a tender that balances performance, practicality, and strong design identity. The F-330 represents a new chapter for Argos Nautic and for the jet tender segment as a whole."

Key features of the F-330 include a fold-down center console, a large and flexible deck layout, seating for four to five passengers, a low-profile silhouette, and a distinctly sporty deck design. Together, these elements result in a compact yet expressive jet tender that elevates the role of a support vessel into a design-driven product, one that aligns with the lifestyle, expectations, and aesthetics of today's yacht owners.

The F-330 further reinforces Pininfarina's growing presence in the nautical sector, where the company brings decades of experience in automotive, product, and yacht design to a wide range of vessel categories, from tenders to superyachts.

"After years of designing across the nautical world, working with the Argos family has been truly special, driven by shared passion and resulting in something far beyond a tender," said Paolo Trevisan, SVP of Design, Pininfarina of America.

With the F-330, Argos Nautic and Pininfarina present a clear statement: even the most compact vessels can become powerful expressions of design, innovation, and performance, without compromise.

Argos Nautic will exhibit the F-330 at the Miami International Boat Show, taking place February 11-15, 2026, at Miami Beach Yacht Collection, Booth IC 513-513A, located on prestigious Collins Avenue.