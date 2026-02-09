The iconic Palm Beach 55 on display at the 25th Auckland Boat Show

by Palm Beach Motor Yachts 8 Feb 21:36 PST

Palm Beach Motor Yachts will return to the Auckland Boat Show, March 5-8, showcasing the iconic and highly regarded Palm Beach 55, a model that continues to resonate with New Zealand boaters who value performance, craftsmanship, stunning looks, and genuine offshore capability.

Founded in 1995 by Australian ocean-racing sailing champion Mark Richards, Palm Beach Motor Yachts has spent more than three decades refining a singular philosophy: motor yachts designed with a sailor's understanding of the sea. As the company enters its 31st year, that mindset remains central to every Palm Beach built, including the Palm Beach 55 on display in Auckland.

Well known in New Zealand waters, the Palm Beach 55 has earned a loyal following thanks to her combination of elegant design, impressive speed and efficiency, and a calm, confidence-inspiring ride in challenging conditions. She is a yacht designed not simply to look beautiful at rest, but to perform exceptionally when the weather turns and the miles stretch on.

Like all Palm Beach Motor Yachts, the Palm Beach 55 is semi-custom, offering owners a choice of Flybridge or Express configurations, with flexible interior layouts including galley-up or galley-down arrangements and two- or three-stateroom accommodations. Regardless of layout, every Palm Beach shares the same performance DNA: lightweight construction, refined balance, and uncompromising build quality.

The Palm Beach 55 is the built using Palm Beach Motor Yachts' proprietary V-Warp Technology®, a design and construction philosophy born directly from Richards' lifetime of offshore racing experience, including multiple victories and record-setting podium finishes in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race. This deep passion for yachting and innovation recently intersected with the major modifications of the legendary Supermaxi Palm Beach XI by Richards and team as they are on a continuous journey to maximize innovation and performance across the yachting spectrum.

That deep understanding of how hulls behave in real offshore conditions continues to influence everything Palm Beach builds. The same thinking that underpins Palm Beach's involvement in elite ocean racing flows directly into its motor yachts, ensuring they deliver not just speed, but control, stability, and efficiency across the entire speed range.

The Palm Beach 55 is built using the company's proprietary V-Warp Technology®, defined by a fine bow entry, elegant curvature amidships, and minimal deadrise at the transom. This refined geometry reduces drag while enhancing lift and stability, allowing the Palm Beach 55 to maintain an efficient, near-level running angle at all speeds — without relying on excessive trim tab intervention. Careful attention to weight distribution and a clean running surface further enhance performance, efficiency, and ride comfort.

Standard power for the Palm Beach 55 is twin 725-hp Volvo Penta IPS 950s, delivering a cruising speed of approximately 28 knots and a top speed of 34 knots. Optional 900-hp IPS 1200s offer performance up to 41 knots, while traditionalists can opt for straight-shaft Volvo D11s, delivering a comfortable cruise of 26 knots and a top speed of 30 knots.

Inside, the Palm Beach 55 reflects the brand's signature approach to luxury; refined, purposeful, and timeless. Clean lines, warm materials, and exceptional craftsmanship create an inviting environment that feels equally suited to long passages or relaxed time at anchor. The saloon and cockpit connect seamlessly via a large electric aft window, creating a generous indoor-outdoor living space ideal for entertaining and coastal cruising.

For New Zealand owners with a deep appreciation for offshore sailing and serious seamanship, the Palm Beach 55 represents a motor yacht shaped by real experience at sea by a team of boatbuilders who simply love being on the water.

Visitors to the Auckland Boat Show 2026 are invited to step aboard the Palm Beach 55 and experience firsthand how offshore insight, innovative design, and timeless craftsmanship continue to define Palm Beach Motor Yachts.

For more information visit www.palmbeachmotoryachts.com/events/auckland-boat-show-2026.