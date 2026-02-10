Inside Maritimo Newsletter

LATEST NEWS
Experience the spirit of true adventure as a Maritimo M50 charts an unforgettable course north to Hamilton Island. This captivating journey showcases the confidence, comfort, and offshore capability that define Maritimo ownership—combining breathtaking scenery with real-world cruising performance. Follow the voyage and see how the M50 turns long-range travel into an effortless, luxury escape.
Maritimo is investing where it matters most—people. The 2026 Maritimo Apprentices Drive highlights the brand’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of skilled boatbuilders, combining hands-on experience with world-class mentorship. Discover how this forward-thinking program is shaping future success and strengthening the foundations behind every Maritimo yacht.
