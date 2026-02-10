Inside Maritimo Newsletter

Please select your home edition
Maritimo M600




by Maritimo 10 Feb
S50 Sedan Motor Yacht © Maritimo

 
 
     
 

LATEST NEWS

  
     
 

S50 SEDAN MOTOR YACHT DEVELOPMENT UPDATE

  
     
 
Step inside the next evolution of luxury performance as Maritimo unveils the latest development update on the much-anticipated S50 Sedan Motor Yacht. From refined design enhancements to intelligent engineering advancements, this update offers a compelling look at how the S50 is shaping into a new benchmark for long-range sport cruising with style and strength. Discover what’s coming and why the S50 is set to turn heads on the water.
 

 

  
  read more  
 
 
M50 Great Barrier Reef

THE JOURNEY NORTH: A MARITIMO M50 ADVENTURE

Experience the spirit of true adventure as a Maritimo M50 charts an unforgettable course north to Hamilton Island. This captivating journey showcases the confidence, comfort, and offshore capability that define Maritimo ownership—combining breathtaking scenery with real-world cruising performance. Follow the voyage and see how the M50 turns long-range travel into an effortless, luxury escape.
read more Arrow
 
 
 
Maritimo factory staff

INVESTING IN THE FUTURE SUCCESS OF THE MARINE INDUSTRY.

Maritimo is investing where it matters most—people. The 2026 Maritimo Apprentices Drive highlights the brand’s commitment to nurturing the next generation of skilled boatbuilders, combining hands-on experience with world-class mentorship. Discover how this forward-thinking program is shaping future success and strengthening the foundations behind every Maritimo yacht.
READ MORE Arrow
 

