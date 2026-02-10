Please select your home edition
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show makes a stellar return for its 37th year with tickets on sale

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 10 Feb 15:39 PST 21-24 May 2026
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 © Sanctuary Cove Media

The Gold Coast is set to transform into a marine and lifestyle hub as the Southern Hemisphere's largest marine event, Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS) returns from May 21 - 24, 2026 with tickets officially on sale.

Across four unmissable days, the event will showcase the pinnacle of boating and marine innovation, boast brand-new hospitality and entertainment experiences, and welcome over 45,000 marine and lifestyle enthusiasts to the Gold Coast.

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - Marina - photo © Sanctuary Cove Media
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - Marina - photo © Sanctuary Cove Media

The 2026 event will see over 300 exhibitors from Australia and across the globe, showcasing 800+ vessels and 2500+ marine products and accessories on and off water, alongside a reimagined Lagoon Beach Club experience, marking this one of the largest showcases in the event's history.

Located in the idyllic Sanctuary Cove precinct, the waterfront landmark will unveil dedicated zones across the Marina, the Village, the Pavilion, the Leisure, Fishing and Sports Precinct, and the Lagoon Beach Club.

Mulpha Events' Head of Events, Corey Rattray-Wood is delighted by the overwhelming interest in the 37th edition of the event.

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - Precinct - photo © Sanctuary Cove Media
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - Precinct - photo © Sanctuary Cove Media

"Mulpha Events is proud to continue delivering the iconic Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, which has become a leading global attraction for the marine and lifestyle sectors," Mr Rattray-Wood said.

"For nearly four decades, the event has positioned the Gold Coast as a world-class destination for marine innovation, luxury lifestyle experiences, and premium tourism.

"This year, we'll welcome some of the most influential names in global boating, alongside an expanded program of new hospitality and entertainment experiences, as we prepare to host more than 45,000 visitors."

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - Mockup - photo © Sanctuary Cove Media
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - Mockup - photo © Sanctuary Cove Media

The newly expanded 346-berth Marina precinct will be a major drawcard this year, showcasing leading international brands including BENETEAU, Princess Yachts and De Antonio, with an impressive lineup of luxury yachts, powerboats, sailing vessels, and trailer boats. Complementing the on-water display, the wider precinct will be activated through live demonstrations, product launches and a complete Leisure, Fishing and Sports offering, including the annual Live Bream Shoot Out competition.

Across Sanctuary Cove village, guests can expect a mix of hospitality, retail, and family-friendly experiences, including a dedicated Kids Zone, marine-inspired interactive displays, and more than 14 restaurants and cafés to dine. The Lagoon Beach Club will return as the event's VIP hotspot, offering brand new experiences including Bottomless Brunch and afternoon Beats and Bites sessions amongst the Sun Club by Veuve Clicquot at Lagoon Beach Club.

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - Lagoon Beach Club - photo © Sanctuary Cove Media
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - Lagoon Beach Club - photo © Sanctuary Cove Media

With over 75 per cent of exhibitor spaces sold out, those eager to showcase at this year's event are encouraged to register their interest now.

The show will be open daily from 9:00am - 5:00pm, with tickets officially on sale today from $31.50* per adult and children under 16 free. For all ticket and event details, please visit: sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - Pavilion - photo © Sanctuary Cove Media
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - Pavilion - photo © Sanctuary Cove Media

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is owned and presented by Mulpha Events and is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and Experience Gold Coast, and Official Partner and Beverage Partner Moët Hennessy.

When: Thursday 21 - Sunday 24 May 2026
Time: 9:00am - 5:00pm
Where: Sanctuary Cove, Gold Coast, Queensland
Details: Pre-sale tickets on sale now via sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au, Exhibitor registration via sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au/exhibit

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - photo © Sanctuary Cove Media
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - photo © Sanctuary Cove Media
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - photo © Sanctuary Cove Media
Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 2026 - photo © Sanctuary Cove Media

