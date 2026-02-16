Australia's largest marine and lifestyle showcase returns to the Gold Coast for its 37th year

by Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show 15 Feb 19:41 PST

The Gold Coast is set to transform into a marine and lifestyle mecca for four days when the Southern Hemisphere's largest marine event, Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show (SCIBS), makes its stellar return in 2026.

From 21 - 24 May 2026, the legacy event will celebrate its 37th year with a pinnacle showcase of boating and marine innovation, boasting brand-new hospitality and entertainment experiences, and welcoming over 45,000 marine and lifestyle enthusiasts to the Gold Coast.

The world-class event will welcome more than 300 exhibitors from Australia and across the globe, showcasing 800+ vessels and 2500+ marine products and accessories on and off water, alongside a reimagined Lagoon Beach Club experience, marking it as one of the largest showcases in the event's history.

Located in the idyllic Sanctuary Cove precinct, the waterfront landmark will unveil dedicated zones across the Marina, the Village, the Pavilion, the Leisure, Fishing and Sports Precinct, and the Lagoon Beach Club.

Mulpha Events' Head of Events, Corey Rattray-Wood is delighted by the overwhelming interest in the 37th edition of the event.

"We are proud to continue delivering the iconic Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, which has become a leading global attraction for the marine and lifestyle sectors," Mr Rattray-Wood said.

"For nearly four decades, the event has positioned the Gold Coast as a world-class destination for marine innovation, luxury lifestyle experiences, and premium tourism.

"This year, we'll welcome some of the most influential names in global boating, alongside an expanded program of new hospitality and entertainment experiences, as we prepare to host more than 45,000 visitors."

The newly expanded 346-berth Marina precinct will bring together leading international brands in boating, including BENETEAU, Princess Yachts, and De Antonio with visitors able to explore luxury yachts, powerboats, sailing vessels and trailer boats.

The culinary and entertainment offerings are set to impress at Sanctuary Cove, featuring over 14 restaurants and cafes, live entertainment daily, boutique shopping experiences, and interactive marine displays, making it the place to sip, savour, discover, and play on the Gold Coast.

For families looking for a relaxing day out, a dedicated interactive and educational Kids Zone will entertain all ages with marine wildlife experiences, arts and crafts stations, and boating inspired activities across the four days.

The Leisure, Fishing and Sports precinct will take adventure seekers, anglers and outdoor enthusiasts to new heights, discovering the latest in water sports equipment, accessories and apparel, with live demonstrations and product launches daily, as well as the annual fishing competition, the Live Bream Shoot Out.

The Lagoon Beach Club, one of the Gold Coast's most luxurious beach bars, featuring the Veuve Clicquot Sun Club, will transport guests to a Mediterranean-inspired paradise as the event's VIP hotspot, inviting revellers to experience a celebration of local produce, award-winning beverages, and live entertainment.

Lagoon Beach Club will debut a new series of premium experiences from Thursday to Saturday, including Bottomless Brunch between 9:30am - 12:00pm where visitors can ease into the day with curated food and beverage offerings, live entertainment, and beauty stations, whilst overlooking the water. From 12:30pm, the energy lifts with Beats and Bites featuring live DJ sets, casual eats, and flowing drinks until dusk.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate is thrilled to welcome the event to the city of Gold Coast.

"Forget a Taylor Swift concert, these tickets will sell out in record time," Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate said.

"Visitors know that each year, new products and experiences are rolled out across the four days, making this Boat Show the best in the southern hemisphere. If you haven't been to Sanctuary Cove in May, now is the time to jump online and book."

The 37th Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show will open from 9:00am - 5:00pm daily, with tickets officially on sale today from $31.50* per adult and children under 16 free. For all ticket and event details, visit: sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au

The Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show is owned and presented by Mulpha Events and is supported by the Queensland Government through Tourism and Events Queensland and Experience Gold Coast, and Official Partner and Beverage Partner Moët Hennessy.

When: Thursday 21 - Sunday 24 May 2026

Time: 9am - 5pm

Where: Sanctuary Cove, 1 Masthead Way, Hope Island, Gold Coast, Queensland

Details: sanctuarycoveboatshow.com.au