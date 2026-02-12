Learn To Live Aboard Guide Book, Volume 1 - Out Now

Learn to Live Aboard © Boyd Jackson Learn to Live Aboard © Boyd Jackson

by Boyd Jackson 11 Feb 17:39 PST

Boyd Jackson is the author of the newly released eBook, Learn To Live Aboard Guide Book, Volume 1.

Designed for boating enthusiasts, and aspiring liveaboards, this Guide Book combines practical advice with direct access to exclusive tutorial videos via live links along with downloads and links to helpful information.

From my more than 40 years messing around with boats, I’ve never come across an avenue that addresses the topic of actually living aboard and what you need to learn to do so safely, efficiently and effectively.

Readers would find tremendous value in this resource, whether they're dreaming of life on the water or seeking actionable tips for their own liveaboard journey or even for those wishing to experience the joy of bareboat chartering.

This Guide Book is an extension of an online course I offer to help people to learn to live aboard. Thankfully, there’s a myriad of learn to sail courses, covering a range of sailing related disciplines, but over my past 40+ years of boating, I’ve never seen any opportunities to actually learn to live aboard.

Further, in my many years bumming around in boats (11 years living aboard my current 50’ steel battleship, Morningside), I’ve come across so many newcomers with their “new to them” boats struggling to stay on top of what's important when you’re living aboard. We do our best to cover these topics and more.

Can’t count the times I’ve met people on the beach asking: “I’m in 8 metres of water. Is 20 metres of chain out ok?” Errr, no!

Or, late night phone calls from people enroute asking “I’m 15nm off XYZ headland and the wind has picked up and changed direction. What should I do?”

Or, even more recently, I helped a guy buy a Lagoon 440. (He’d chartered many times but never owned a boat). He said to me one day just a month or so after moving aboard, “I need to cover my boat with solar panels. My batteries don’t carry the load required and I have to run my generator for hours and hours every day.” Errr, no. Maybe you need to stop bringing dinghy loads of power sucking appliances aboard, such as massive ice makers; portable 220v air con; deep fryers; electric kettles… etc. etc. etc. Clearly a power management issue.

Moving on, I’d love to provide you and your team with a review copy and discuss how this eBook - and the accompanying videos - could benefit your readers. I’m also available for interviews or to contribute a guest article if that would be of interest.

I’m not out to build an empire here with book sales. I’m simply wishing to pass on lessons learned by me and other liveaboards, the hard way, over the past 40 odd years so that others may find their way to a life aboard in a more timely manner, more safely, more enjoyably and more efficiently.

You can find more information about my Guide Book HERE.

About the Author

Founder and Principal, Boyd, has spent years calling sailing boats home. He’s sailed throughout the stunning Whitsundays in his home state of Queensland, Australia. He’s also wandered the waters of Tahiti, Croatia, Thailand, Greece, Indonesia and Malaysia — collecting plenty of stories and a fair bit of salt in his greying hair along the way.

He holds a mix of commercial and recreational marine qualifications and has been around boats of all shapes and sizes for as long as he can remember. His first taste of boating independence came from zipping to school in a tiny tinny, and at just 15 he ditched the classroom for life on a prawn boat. Since then, he’s had a colourful career, including working in marinas and as a Bareboat Charter Briefer — basically helping others find their sea legs.

After a successful corporate run owning advertising agencies, marketing and corporate strategy consulting, life threw Boyd a serious curveball in 2015 when he was diagnosed with a potentially fatal melanoma cancer. Thankfully, after successful treatment, he decided it was time to steer life in a more fulfilling direction – straight back to sea aboard his 50’ steel sailing ketch, Morningside, his home for 11 years now.

These days, Boyd splits his time between his beloved Whitsundays and beautiful Phuket, Thailand – both perfect settings for a life afloat.

Learn to Live Aboard (LTLA) is a welcoming learning space for anyone eager to dive into sailing life – whether you’re dreaming of your first floating home, planning future bareboat adventures, or simply wanting to understand boating life a little better.

Our mission at Learn to Live Aboard is simple: help others get comfortable with the boating environment, understand the theory behind it all, and learn directly from those who’ve already made the leap – so your transition to life on the water is safe, smooth and full of enjoyment.

Excerpt

The boat buying process

Buying a boat is a thrilling step toward your liveaboard adventure, but it’s also one that requires careful thought. This chapter walks you through the practicalities - from what to do, what to look for to how to inspect and negotiate - so you can make smart, informed decisions along the way. It can be a daunting phase, but be sure to avoid skipping some of the key things you'll need to be on top of.

In this chapter we're getting down to the nitty gritty. Sure, there's a lot you can check yourself, but if you're keen on a particular boat DO NOT shy away from getting professional input checking the state of certain components.

If you talk yourself into not getting pro advice, you could pay for it dearly down the line.

1. What Are You Looking For When You’re Searching?

• Key Features

Identify the essential characteristics you need in a boat, such as size, layout, number of cabins, and whether it’s sail or power.

• Price Range

Set a realistic budget based on your financial situation and potential financing options for the future.

• Location

Determine where you’ll search for boats - locally, nationally, or internationally - and consider logistics for inspection, purchase and transport/relocation.

2. Leave Your Emotions Out of This

• Avoid Emotional Bias

Statements like ‘I love this boat’ can cloud judgment. Focus on practical suitability rather than aesthetics.

• Rational Decisions

Emotions can lead to poor choices. Stick to your checklist and evaluate objectively.

3. Primary Considerations

• General Condition

Assess the overall state of the boat, including wear and tear.

• Living Needs

Ensure the boat meets your basic requirements for performance, space, comfort, and amenities.

• Seaworthiness

Evaluate whether the boat can handle the types of waters you plan to navigate.

• Systems Check

Inspect the hull, engine, rigging, handling, electrical systems, plumbing, and ongoing maintenance costs.

• It won't be perfect

There will always be things to do on a "new to you" boat. Some suggest budgeting between 15% - 20% of the purchase price for things that need doing straight up.

Consider: From the moment the seller decided to put the boat on the market, it's likely they don't love it as much anymore and maintenance from this point might be a little less than desirable, and that's where you come in.

4. Does It Have Sufficient Resources?

• Accommodation

Check if the sleeping arrangements suit your needs.

• Living Space

Enough room for daily activities and comfort.

• Utilities

Establish capacities of water, fuel, number of showers, and toilets, solar and/or wind generators etc.

• Navigation Gear

Confirm the presence and condition of essential navigation tools. Is there "stuff" you'll need to add?

• Engine and Power

Assess the engine’s condition, reliability and power systems. Get it checked by a professional if need be.

• Sails and Rigging

Inspect the sails and rigging for wear and functionality.

• Upgrade Needs

List what needs replacing or upgrading and when.

• Inventory

Make sure there is an inventory of what's included. Last thing you need is to do your walk through, see a bunch of cool stuff and when settlement day comes, a lot of that stuff is missing.

5. Inspect. Inspect. Inspect.

• Look for Problems

Search for signs of damage, neglect, or poor maintenance.

• Care History Determine if the boat was well cared for by previous owners. Does it look like it's been loved?

• System Checks

Inspect water and fuel capacity, hot water, gas, refrigeration, batteries, charging systems, headroom, storage, and communications gear. What works, what doesn't?

• Upgrade Budget

Estimate costs for necessary upgrades and replacements. Get quotes to repair/replace.

• Work Assessment

Identify additional work needed and budget accordingly. Know exactly what you're buying.

6. What’s Going On Under the Floor?

• Hull Condition

Inspect the hull beneath the floor for structural integrity. What do you see? Cracks? Rust? Dirty water in the bilge?

• Dry Bilge

Check if the bilge is dry, which can indicate hull and through hull fitting integrity and good maintenance.

• Sub floor Systems

Evaluate the condition of electrical and plumbing systems under the floor. Are you seeing rust, cracked hoses, rusty hose clamps?

7. Conditions of Purchase

Include these in your contract negotiations to protect your investment.

Sail Test/Sea Trials

• Trial Run

Conduct a short sail to test handling and sail systems overall.

• Timing

Usually done after making an offer or signing a preliminary contract. Now you're getting serious.

Marine Survey

• Professional Inspection

Hire a licensed marine surveyor to uncover hidden issues and give you a detailed report. He'll check the boat in the water and out of the water.

The Survey Report may identify issues that require repair in order for insurance companies to cover you.

• Use of The Report

Use the survey report to make informed decisions, not to be discouraged. You want to know exactly what you're buying.

• Cost

You’ll typically pay for the haul-out and survey - it’s a worthwhile investment. The out of water inspection is usually called a "lift and hold" and should only take a couple of hours, depending on the size of the boat.

• Insurance

In most cases, you will need to insure your boat and the Marine Survey is critical to enabling this. In many places comprehensive insurance is required, especially if you plan to go into a marina most anywhere on the planet. Many also require a salvage clause should your boat sink in a marina.

8. Unexpected Expenses

• Engine

Repairs or replacements may be needed unexpectedly. Be diligent and as aware as you can be.

• Rigging

Failures can occur and require urgent attention. Get a qualified rigger to inspect.

• Tender

Breakdowns or servicing needs. Is it all in order?

• Plumbing

Leaks or blockages may arise. What is the condition of the hoses and, more importantly, the through hull fittings? Are there two hose clamps on each through hull? This is important as hose clamps do deteriorate.

9. How Will You Pay for It All?

• Financial Plan

Have a strategy rather than relying on improvisation.

• Emergency Funds

Keep backup cash for unforeseen expenses.

10. It's time to close the deal

• Evaluate your findings



Make a list of what needs to be done in order to settle the deal.



• Budget the required repairs



Get on the phone and shop around for prices to do the necessary repairs. Some items may be required to get your insurance. Separate the "must do/insurance related" repairs and the "I want to add..." stuff.



• Final negotiation



Depending on what's required to be repaired, and the nature of the vessel, you might be able to go back to the seller and negotiate to either have the repairs required for insurance deducted from the settlement. Or you can agree to meet in the middle. That final negotiation is up to you.



• Settlement day



Prior to handing over the balance of the purchase funds, ensure any "insurance required work" is approved by your marine surveyor and a final report is issued. Then go through the inventory to ensure everything is there.



The purchase phase can be quite stressful for some, so stay true and focused and keep reminding yourself: this is not an emotional process. You just need to cross your T's and dot your I's.

But, remember to enjoy the process. It's one step closer to achieving your dream and setting sail.