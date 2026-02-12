Marine Auctions: February Online Auctions

|
February 2026
Boat Online Auction
The bidding to Open
Friday 21st February at 5 am AEST
and will close
Thursday 27th Febraury 2026 at 2pm AEST
Below is a link to the Online Bidding Page of the 7 vessels in the
February Online Auction.
Online Auction ending 27th February 2026 at 2pm AEST
marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1797592/lots
Please note: All Online Auctions have Extended Bidding.
Below is a Brochure of our February Boat Online Auction
Together with details of a Civil Engineering & Construction Online Auction.
View Brochure in Red Below
We are now accepting entries for our
March 2026 Online Auction.
For Further information contact
Adrian Seiffert 0418 783 358, Email,
Brisbane Area
Todd Anderson 0409 630 733, Email,
Port Lincoln Area
Jacob Seiffert 0427 391 590, Email,
Sydney Area
Lisa Seiffert 0437 184 606 Email, < /b>
Marina Berths Wanted
We have buyers wanting various size Marina Berths at
Manly Qld, Brisbane River, Gold Coast, Mackay.
Need a Vessel Valuation?
For
Disposal, Insurance, Financing, Litigation, Insolvency, Disputes,
Asset registers, Financial reports & acquisitions, Family Law.
On the Following Basis
Fair market value, Forced Liquidation Value, Existing use,
Contact, Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at
AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Certificate in Vessel Valuation.
Need Boat Insurance?
Click on the link below
www.marineauctions.com.au/marine-insurance
For further Information regarding our services
Contact
Adrian Seiffert
Director
Marine Auctions, Marine and Valuations
Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358
Email: