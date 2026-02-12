Please select your home edition
Join the Island Guardians 2026 Mission: A call to cruising community to protect Great Barrier Reef

by Ian Thomson / Ocean Crusaders 12 Feb 02:17 PST
Island Guardians 2026 © Ocean Crusaders

Ocean Crusaders is proud to announce the official launch of Island Guardians 2026, a flagship program uniting the cruising community, ocean lovers, and environmental stewards for a mission that truly matters: cleaning and protecting the islands of the Great Barrier Reef.

Our first two volunteer flotilla events are now live:

We're inviting cruisers, yachties, adventurers, and coastal caretakers to join us in making 2026 the biggest year yet for marine conservation.

Island Guardians 2026 - photo © Ocean Crusaders
Island Guardians 2026 - photo © Ocean Crusaders

Why Island Guardians?

The islands of the Great Barrier Reef are among the most stunning and fragile environments on Earth. Powerful weather systems, marine debris, ocean currents, and increasing human pressure all contribute to the accumulation of waste in places where wildlife should thrive unimpacted.

Island Guardians turns the cruising lifestyle into a force for good—transforming voyages into conservation missions and creating a community of cruisers who leave every island in better condition than they found it.

Whether you're a liveaboard, seasonal cruiser, professional skipper, or weekend sailor, your vessel becomes a tool for change and your presence makes a measurable impact.

Island Guardians 2026 - photo © Ocean Crusaders
Island Guardians 2026 - photo © Ocean Crusaders

What the program involves:

Each Island Guardians event is structured to be safe, enjoyable, meaningful, and community driven, combining:

  • On island clean ups - Removing plastics, nets, and debris from beaches, mangroves, and shorelines that are otherwise unreachable without boats.
  • Citizen science and ecological monitoring - Documenting debris types, and environmental condition to support long term data for Reef protection partners.
  • Community and camaraderie - Shared anchorages, sunset raft ups, briefings, sundowners, and the kind of friendships that only form at sea.
  • Adventure with purpose - Cruising to remote and beautiful parts of the Reef while knowing your presence is helping restore them.

Be part of the 2026 Cruising Flotilla

Island Guardians 2026 will feature multiple flotilla style events throughout the year, enabling boats to join for one event or for the entire series. Each event is fully coordinated by Ocean Crusaders, including:

  • Clean up equipment & collection bags
  • Debris pickup and disposal logistics
  • Support vessel coordination
  • Safety planning
  • Post event reporting so you can see the impact you helped achieve

All you need is a seaworthy boat and the desire to help protect the Reef.

Island Guardians 2026 - photo © Ocean Crusaders
Island Guardians 2026 - photo © Ocean Crusaders

How to get involved

Visit our program page to explore the mission and upcoming events

Register for our first two events directly through Facebook:

  1. Event One
  2. Event Two

Or simply reach out to us through the Ocean Crusaders website to express interest in joining the flotilla.

A message to the cruising community

You already know the magic of the Great Barrier Reef — the coral, the anchorages, the wildlife, the sunsets, and the feeling of being part of something bigger than yourself.

Now you can help protect the very places that give us those unforgettable moments.
By joining Island Guardians 2026, you're not just cruising — you're safeguarding one of the world's greatest natural treasures.
Together, we can ensure these islands remain pristine for generations of cruisers, ocean lovers, and wildlife to come.

Sponsor a Flotilla

Sponsoring an Island Guardians flotilla is a powerful way for your brand to make a real, visible difference to the Great Barrier Reef while connecting with a passionate and growing community of ocean lovers.

As a sponsor, you're not just funding an event — you're enabling large scale environmental restoration across remote islands that can only be reached by boat. You'll help remove tonnes of debris, support citizen science work, and directly protect habitats that the world cares deeply about.

Your brand will be aligned with positive impact, adventure, and community action. Each flotilla brings together sailors, families, tourism operators, and recreational boaters who value sustainability — creating authentic visibility and long lasting goodwill.

In short:
You're helping save the Reef, strengthening your brand, and joining a movement that's only getting bigger every year.

Contact Ocean Crusaders today - 0412 932 808

See our 2025 trial event on Shaw & Thomas Islands:

