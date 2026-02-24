Maritimo returns to the Auckland Boat Show

M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht © Maritimo M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht © Maritimo

by Maritimo 23 Feb 22:34 PST

Australian luxury, long-range motor yacht specialist, Maritimo will return to the 2026 Auckland Boat Show, with two of the latest models on display and represented by authorised sales partner, Motor Yacht Service Centre.

For the first time in many years, Maritimo will have two models on display at the 2026 Auckland Boat Show: the flagship M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht and the magnificent M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht.

Headed up by Dean and Glynis Ryder, their daughter, Sophie and son-in-law Shanon Robertson, Motor Yacht Service Centre (MYSC), based at Hobsonville Marina, Auckland has operated as a service centre for Maritimo for 20 years and was appointed as a Maritimo consultant in September 2025.

The team at MYSC have acquired substantial expertise and passion for the brand from their long-standing relationship with Maritimo and provide exceptional aftersales service to support owners throughout New Zealand.

At the 25th Auckland Boat Show, 5 to 8 March on Jellicoe Harbour, MYSC will be located in a prime spot on the marina with a clear marquee allowing show visitors an unimpeded view of the two Maritimo models.

"We are on the main thoroughfare near the entrance to the show and the two models will give people the opportunity to compare Maritimo to the other motor yachts on show," Glynis commented.

The Maritimo M75 called Illusion will be open to Motor Yacht Service Centre customers and registered guests to step aboard and experience the superb craftsmanship, innovation and luxurious amenities of the flagship Flybridge model.

Representing Maritimo's best-selling Flybridge model, the M55 has become a standout in the range, celebrated for its long-range capability, expansive enclosed flybridge, and perfectly balanced layout that blends blue-water performance with refined, contemporary living.

"There is a real feeling of optimism and excitement about the upcoming show," stated Shanon. "The marine media and our client base are looking forward to getting on board the M75 to really appreciate the proportions and superyacht features.

"The M75 opens up remote destinations for owners, such as Fiji or the South Pacific. The boat can easily handle long-range cruising because it is equipped with every mod-con and ultra-luxurious accommodation, large living spaces, and of course, all the power and performance for long-range cruising in twin MTU V10 1625 MHP engines, shaft drives and 10,000-litre fuel capacity.

There are currently five M75s in NZ, including the very first M75, Talisman, which the team supports in its voyages across the Asia-Pacific.

"Maritimo is thrilled to return to the Auckland Boat Show alongside Motor Yacht Service Centre," said Simon Stewart, Maritimo's Marketing Manager. "Our partnership with MYSC is built on a shared dedication to our New Zealand owners, and we look forward to showcasing our latest at the show."

Following the Auckland Boat Show is the 2026 Maritimo Muster, when 20 or so boats will head to Man O' War Bay on Waiheke Island for wine tasting, watersports and the kind of camaraderie unique to boaties.

Then, in early June, a fleet of like-minded adventurers, including Dean and an MYSC electrician aboard M75 #1 Talisman, will take off on a voyage to Fiji, stopping at protected Minerva Reef to fish.

"Maritimos are designed for our conditions," Shanon explained. "They're robust, well-built, they handle the heavy seas and the weather, and they're ideal for cruising to Fiji, or further. It's a real credit to Bill Barry-Cotter and the design and engineering experts at Maritimo."

Anticipating the arrival of the first Maritimo M50 Flybridge in New Zealand, Shanon reported plenty of interest in the smaller models as well.

"The 50 to 60-foot models appeal to new owners and introduce Maritimo to another demographic. They are equally practical for seasoned owners who want to downsize with all the luxury features of a larger vessel."

To enhance their offering for Maritimo owners, Motor Yacht Service Centre is building a new sales and servicing complex at their Hobsonville headquarters. It will feature room for sales, dedicated berths and covered shed space, and is on track for completion by summer 2026-27.