New project Extra X70 Shadow

Extra X70 Shadow © Extra Yachts Extra X70 Shadow © Extra Yachts

by Extra Yachts 25 Feb 00:53 PST

EXTRA Yachts presents the new X70 Shadow project, a 21-metre GRP yacht with a planing hull that introduces a new line, setting an innovative concept of versatility.

With the EXTRA YACHT unmistakable signature style, X70 Shadow introduces more rational and decisive traits like sculpted volumes and geometries inspired by industrial design, thus creating a more versatile vessel suitable for multi-functional use.

What's more: conceived as a true chase boat, ideal for a day trip, to quickly reach a bay or to provide a quick connection to the mainland, X70 Shadow also presents itself as an authentic support vessel to provide additional capabilities to a mothership.

Despite its compact size, the available space is impressive. At the stern, right by the water, is a large area measuring over 40 square metres. Depending on the configuration, there is room for a 5.20-metre jet tender, two jet skis, and two motorcycles, or a 6.5-metre daysailer and two jet skis. If needed, this area can be transformed into a lifestyle space with freestanding furnishings, offering further onboard flexibility.

Completes the layout a large, covered storage area of approximately 15 m² capable of housing seabobs, foil surfboards, SUPs, and numerous water toys. This space can eventually be configured as a gym for the mothership crew or guests.

The exterior configuration includes five steps amidships leading to a spacious cockpit featuring a large convivial area with an outdoor galley and a generous dining area that converts into a lounge. Folding bulwarks on the sides open up the view and increase the floor space.

This very area represents the essence of the X70 Shadow: a project that blends the experience of a typical leisure yacht with the pure functionality of a support vessel, essentially giving rise to a new segment of boats.

At prow, we find the wheelhouse and an enclosed dining area with a 360-degree panoramic view. Below deck, the project features two distinct layouts.

The "shadow" version includes two crew cabins with private bathrooms, a galley with crew mess, and one or two cabins for the mothership guests.

The "pleasure" layout version is designed for an independent yacht and offers various configurations with up to four guest cabins, each with private bathrooms, for a properly independent cruising experience.

Power comes from twin Volvo Penta IPS D13 1350 engines, each delivering 1,000 hp, propelling this vessel to a top speed of 30 knots and cruising at 26 knots.

Lorenzo Berselli of Agon Studio penned both the exterior and the interior lines.

With the X70 Shadow, EXTRA Yachts expands its boundaries of nautical design, offering a project that combines performance, load capacity, modularity, and a contemporary lifestyle.