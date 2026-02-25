Please select your home edition
Edition
Palm Beach Motor Yachts

New project Extra X70 Shadow

by Extra Yachts 25 Feb 00:53 PST
Extra X70 Shadow © Extra Yachts

EXTRA Yachts presents the new X70 Shadow project, a 21-metre GRP yacht with a planing hull that introduces a new line, setting an innovative concept of versatility.

With the EXTRA YACHT unmistakable signature style, X70 Shadow introduces more rational and decisive traits like sculpted volumes and geometries inspired by industrial design, thus creating a more versatile vessel suitable for multi-functional use.

What's more: conceived as a true chase boat, ideal for a day trip, to quickly reach a bay or to provide a quick connection to the mainland, X70 Shadow also presents itself as an authentic support vessel to provide additional capabilities to a mothership.

Despite its compact size, the available space is impressive. At the stern, right by the water, is a large area measuring over 40 square metres. Depending on the configuration, there is room for a 5.20-metre jet tender, two jet skis, and two motorcycles, or a 6.5-metre daysailer and two jet skis. If needed, this area can be transformed into a lifestyle space with freestanding furnishings, offering further onboard flexibility.

Completes the layout a large, covered storage area of approximately 15 m² capable of housing seabobs, foil surfboards, SUPs, and numerous water toys. This space can eventually be configured as a gym for the mothership crew or guests.

The exterior configuration includes five steps amidships leading to a spacious cockpit featuring a large convivial area with an outdoor galley and a generous dining area that converts into a lounge. Folding bulwarks on the sides open up the view and increase the floor space.

This very area represents the essence of the X70 Shadow: a project that blends the experience of a typical leisure yacht with the pure functionality of a support vessel, essentially giving rise to a new segment of boats.

At prow, we find the wheelhouse and an enclosed dining area with a 360-degree panoramic view. Below deck, the project features two distinct layouts.

The "shadow" version includes two crew cabins with private bathrooms, a galley with crew mess, and one or two cabins for the mothership guests.

The "pleasure" layout version is designed for an independent yacht and offers various configurations with up to four guest cabins, each with private bathrooms, for a properly independent cruising experience.

Power comes from twin Volvo Penta IPS D13 1350 engines, each delivering 1,000 hp, propelling this vessel to a top speed of 30 knots and cruising at 26 knots.

Lorenzo Berselli of Agon Studio penned both the exterior and the interior lines.

With the X70 Shadow, EXTRA Yachts expands its boundaries of nautical design, offering a project that combines performance, load capacity, modularity, and a contemporary lifestyle.

Related Articles

Extra X130 Triplex - A new flagship is born
The art of experiencing the sea, without borders Extra Yachts is proud to present X130 Triplex, set to be the new flagship of the Triplex line: a masterpiece of generous volumes, harmony and freedom, designed for everyone eager to embrace an immersive sea experience in full style. Posted on 31 Oct 2025 Extra X145 Global
44 metres of silent power, pure style and a striking presence X145 Global, the latest explorer from EXTRA Yachts, is born: 44 metres of silent power, pure style and a striking presence. A floating manifesto for anyone seeking an immersive and uncompromised experience with the sea. Posted on 4 Sep 2025 New Extra X106 Fast project
A streamlined look thanks to the superstructure being shifted towards the bow EXTRA Yachts presents the new X106 FAST project, a concentration of power and volume to provide guests with a comfortable experience on board and great performance. Posted on 11 Dec 2024 Extra X99 Fast: US premiere at Palm Beach
A concentrate of power and volume to provide guests with great livability and fun EXTRA Yachts, a brand of Palumbo Superyachts, announces the US premiere of the new EXTRA X99 Fast at the forthcoming Palm Beach international Boat Show. This superyacht will be showcased at the Denison stand, ramp 5. Posted on 13 Mar 2024 Extra X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi Sold
A comfortable, spacious and elegant superyacht, crafted without compromise EXTRA Yachts, a brand of ISA Yachts, announces the sale of EXTRA X96 Triplex M/Y Anvilugi to a Turkish customer. Posted on 11 Nov 2023 Extra Yachts introduces X98 RPH and X90 Fast
To renew its range, EXTRA Yachts relied on the Hot Lab studio in Milan The mantra is always to remain faithful to the characteristics of the brand, configured by large volumes and always sizeable outdoor and indoor spaces, but at the same time modifying the profile lines towards into a more elegant and sharp design. Posted on 15 Sep 2023 Extra X99 Fast: a fusion of speed, style, comfort
Providing guests with great livability and fun on board The naval architecture designed by Palumbo Superyachts and the comprehensively studied exteriors by the Guida Design studio have led to the creation of a 30-m model capable of reaching a maximum speed of 37 knots. Posted on 15 Jun 2023 Extra X99 Fast: second unit launched
Large volumes and a layout devoted to conviviality and fun The motor yacht features naval architecture by Palumbo Superyachts and exteriors by Guida Design. Unmistakable lines with a marked and dynamic personality is what makes the Extra range stand out in the market. Posted on 13 Dec 2022 Extra Villa - the new 30 meter catamaran by Extra
Offering the unrivalled livability of a home, combining innovative architectural features EXTRA Yachts, brand of ISA Yachts, launches the new motor catamaran line announcing the VILLA X30 meter project. Exteriors and interiors are by the Dutch firm Phathom. Posted on 26 Aug 2022 New EXTRA X115 Triplex: Modern and lively
Suited to modern and versatile owners looking for large and modular spaces EXTRA Yachts, brand of ISA Yachts, presents the new X115 Triplex suited to modern and versatile owners looking for large and modular spaces both outdoor and indoor. Posted on 5 Jul 2022
Palm Beach Motor YachtsBarton Marine Pipe GlandsMaritimo M75
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2026 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy