Beneteau Owners Rally in New Zealand is back in March

by Beneteau Asia Pacific 28 Feb 22:45 PST 20-22 March 2026
In 2024, Beneteau's dealer in New Zealand 36 Degrees Brokers organized a tremendously-successfully Beneteau Owner Rally at Kawau Island, welcoming the entries of 25 Beneteau yachts including sailboats and powerboats and over 100 participants for a memorable day filled with sailing, camaraderie, and celebration.

The Beneteau Owner Rally is back this March, joining forces with the Harbour Classic, one of New Zealand's largest on-water events. The 36 Degrees Brokers team's goal is simple: get a strong Beneteau fleet on the start line, boost the numbers, and be part of something genuinely special.

For powerboat owners, they are planning a separate power course, along with a few additional prize categories, to ensure the experience suits both sail and power participants. Whether you choose to race or cruise, the focus is on participation, community and enjoying a great weekend with fellow Beneteau owners.

Rally Info:

  • Date: March 20th-22nd, 2026
  • Start Line: North Head, Auckland, New Zealand

Register your interest here.

