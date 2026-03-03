Book a Tour of the Palm Beach 55 at the Auckland Boat Show

Palm Beach 55 © Donna Meares Palm Beach 55 © Donna Meares

by Palm Beach Motor Yachts 3 Mar 01:17 PST

The Palm Beach 55 has been exceeding expectations since its first launch, earning numerous global accolades for its stunning profile and on-water capabilities.

The style of the Palm Beach 55 is captivating, its construction and design are cutting-edge, and its performance must be experienced to be believed. The Palm Beach 55 comes with two or three staterooms, providing all the features and facilities necessary for extended stays and entertaining guests. Available in Sedan or Flybridge models, the Palm Beach 55 can truly be considered a modern classic.

We invite you to book a private tour of this model and experience her firsthand with our knowledgeable, factory-direct representatives, who will be available to answer questions and walk you through every detail during the Auckland Boat Show.

We look forward to welcoming you aboard.

Book a Tour here.

Auckland Boat Show - March 5-8, 2026

Jellicoe Harbour, Auckland — Berth M40