Technohull introduces new high performance Alpha 45, combining high performance with peak comfort

by Technohull 3 Mar 07:30 PST
Alpha 45 © Technohull

For Athens-based boatbuilder Technohull, striving for the perfect boat that blends ultimate speed, yacht style comfort, the essence of luxury, and superior offshore performance is not just a slogan, it's a philosophy that drives the development of every new model. It's why so many owners select Technohull as their ultimate driving experience.

Take the all-new Alpha 45, for example. At 13.8 metres, it bridges the gap between the Alpha 40 and Alpha 50, but it also offers so much more than that. It takes the DNA of its siblings and evolves it to create the ultimate balance between sport boat and day boat. It has been conceived to be fast - really fast, with a top speed of over 85 knots with the quad 500hp outboards on the back - while retaining Technohull's unsurpassed seaworthiness for safe boating in all weather conditions, but it also offers ample space and flexible deck layouts thanks to its optimised beam-to-length ratio that make it very spacious for a sport boat.

Alpha 45 - photo © Technohull
Alpha 45 - photo © Technohull

The Alpha 45's family heritage is clear in its sharp styling, exquisite detailing, ultra-high-performance hull and inviting cabin below decks, but it carries some significant new elements. Perhaps most notably, the distinctive Alpha windscreen and hardtop features a totally new design with even greater rake, sculpted surfaces that maximise efficient aerodynamics, and additional side deflectors that, when opened, not only reduce drag but divert airflow away from the double bank of helm seats to create an exceptionally comfortable environment for passengers.

Alpha 45 - photo © Technohull
Alpha 45 - photo © Technohull

Underpinning the Alpha 45 is the cutting-edge Dynastream deep-V hull with ventilated steps that is optimised for high performance while delivering exceptional handling and a comfortable and safe ride for guests. The addition of a high wave-piercing bow helps improve ride in heavy seas, while a variety of inboard and outboard engine options cater to an array of owner performance and operational requirements. While the quad 500s provide the ultimate ride, the other combinations still bring lightning top speeds while offering usable cruising range.

All this is controlled from the ergonomically configured helm which, on the Alpha 45, not only offers a double row of three-abreast helm seats but also puts the helmsman in the middle. This is not only optimal for access to console controls but it also means the helm has great all-round visibility while cruising.

Alpha 45 - photo © Technohull
Alpha 45 - photo © Technohull

The rest of the deck has been conceived with exceptional flexibility, and Technohull offers a number of configurations for the Alpha 45 to suit any owner's preference. A generous U-shaped sunpad in the bow is complemented by a forward-facing bench seat carved into the forward part of the central console, and the beam allows for a full walkaround design leading aft to the cockpit. Options here include a smaller or larger aft sunpad, both with forward-facing seating into the cockpit, or an aft L-shaped settee that offers easy portside access to the stern platform without having to jump over seats. The inboard version of the Alpha 45 offers a generous sunpad over the engine compartment.

For those looking for additional amenity or the chance to overnight or weekend, a side console gullwing door - which opens automatically at the push of a button - gives easy access to an ultra-comfortable cabin for two with double berth, plus a separate full beam head with shower. Headroom below deck is exceptional, and the access via the forward superstructure means the helm section of the console can be reserved for electronics and other equipment.

Alpha 45 - photo © Technohull
Alpha 45 - photo © Technohull

Technohull pays particular attention to details, and the Alpha 45 is no exception. From carbon grab handles to cup holders, and from stylish materials to exquisite stitching, the Alpha 45 represents the pinnacle of sports boating, proving performance doesn't have to mean compromising on luxury or layout.

"The Alpha 45 is a serious new addition to our luxury performance line-up, drawing on the best of Technohull while adding a few new design enhancements of its own," enthuses Gerasimos Petratos, CEO of Technohull. "The space on board is exceptional and of course each 45 will be finished to our exacting standards, but it's out on the water that this boat will really shine. The Alpha 45 demands to be driven - and she'll reward owners with the drive of their lives."

Technical specifications:

  • LOA: 13.8m (14.05m for inboard version)
  • Beam: 4.3m
  • Light ship weight (excl. engines): Approx. 6,500kg
  • Fuel capacity: 1,400L
  • Water capacity: 150L
  • Engine options: Outboard / Inboard
  • Max power: 4 x 500hp
  • Speed (4 x 500hp): 40+ knots cruise; 85+ knots max
  • Number of passengers: 16
  • Hull Design: Dynastream Deep V with ventilated steps
  • Class Certification: B

Alpha 45 - photo © Technohull
Alpha 45 - photo © Technohull

