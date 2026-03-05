Please select your home edition
Edition
Maritimo M50




 

Inside Maritimo Newsletter

by Maritimo 5 Mar 00:55 PST
M75 running © Maritimo

 
 
     
 

MARITIMO BOATING DESTINATIONS

  
     
 

PLACES TO VISIT AROUND AUSTRALIA’S COASTLINE – PART 2

  
     
 
Set course for your next unforgettable journey as we reveal some of Australia’s most spectacular and secluded coastal destinations—perfect for exploring in your luxury Maritimo motor yacht. Discover hidden gems, pristine anchorages, and inspiring stopovers in Part 2 of our coastal adventure series.
 

 

  
  read more  
 
 
NZ New Zealand Auckland Boat Show

MARITIMO RETURNS TO THE AUCKLAND BOAT SHOW

Maritimo, together with Motor Yacht Service Centre, is returning to the Auckland Boat Show, bringing an exceptional lineup that showcases world-class craftsmanship and innovation. Join us on the marina to explore our latest M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht and the magnificent M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht models, connect with our team, and experience firsthand what sets Maritimo apart.
READ MORE Arrow
 
 
 
Caribbean C40 build-2

CARIBBEAN C40 FLYBRIDGE PRODUCTION UPDATE

Take a behind-the-scenes look at the exciting progress of the all-new Caribbean C40 Flybridge as it moves through key stages of production. From precision craftsmanship to innovative engineering, this update offers an exclusive glimpse into what makes the next generation of Caribbean truly exceptional.
read more Arrow
 
 
 
Cape Fear Memorial Bridge from the Wilmington Riverwalk, NC.

MARITIMO BOATING DESTINATIONS – CAROLINAS AND INTO CHESAPEAKE

Embark on an unforgettable journey through the Carolinas and into the Chesapeake as we spotlight some of the most iconic cruising destinations on the U.S. East Coast. From historic waterways to serene anchorages, discover why this region is a dream for Maritimo owners seeking adventure, culture, and world-class boating experiences.
READ MORE Arrow
 

CONNECT WITH US

Facebook Instagram LinkedIn YouTube

 

Related Articles

Maritimo returns to the Auckland Boat Show
With the flagship M75 Flybridge Motor Yacht and the magnificent M55 Flybridge Motor Yacht Australian luxury, long-range motor yacht specialist, Maritimo will return to the 2026 Auckland Boat Show, with two of the latest models on display and represented by authorised sales partner, Motor Yacht Service Centre. Posted on 24 Feb Inside Maritimo Newsletter
S50 Sedan Motor Yacht development update Step inside the next evolution of luxury performance as Maritimo unveils the latest development update on the much-anticipated S50 Sedan Motor Yacht. Posted on 10 Feb Inside Maritimo Newsletter - Asia
Discover Lombok-a serene Indonesian haven that's fast becoming a favourite among Southeast Asia's vo Discover Lombok—a serene Indonesian haven that's fast becoming a favourite among Southeast Asia's voyagers. With its unspoiled anchorages, rich culture, and gentle cruising conditions, Lombok offers the perfect blend of adventure and relaxation. Posted on 7 Feb Maritimo M50 to make North American debut
At the 2026 Palm Beach International Boat Show Maritimo will unveil the all-new Maritimo M50 to the North American market at the Palm Beach International Boat Show, where the model will make its official regional debut on March 25, 2026, and remain on display throughout the show. Posted on 31 Jan Caribbean C40 takes shape ahead of global launch
The rebirth of one of Australia's most storied boat brands The latest production development photos of the highly anticipated Caribbean C40 have been released, offering the most detailed look yet at the rebirth of one of Australia's most storied boat brands. Posted on 29 Jan Inside Maritimo Newsletter
The art, precision and passion behind Maritimo Maritimo's cabinetry design and manufacturing exemplify this commitment with precision engineering, master craftsmanship, quality materials and finishes, creating an environment of enduring refinement. Posted on 15 Jan Maritimo duo primed for the 80th RSHYR
The most luxurious 100-foot yacht to compete in the Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race In the milestone 80th Rolex Sydney Hobart Yacht Race, which has attracted 133 entries, Maritimo will compete with two stand-out yachts. Posted on 18 Dec 2025 Gold Coast to Hamilton Island
An Adventure with Maritimo The journey began on the Gold Coast, with the team setting course for the Whitsundays—a passage many consider a true bucket-list adventure. Posted on 17 Dec 2025 Maritimo and the rebirth of Caribbean
Bill Barry-Cotter is a study in relentless forward momentum For an industry icon like Bill Barry-Cotter, time spent on the water is often inseparable from the hours spent in the engine room of enterprise. Posted on 5 Dec 2025
Maritimo M75Maritimo M600Maritimo M50
This site and its contents are Copyright © 2026 Sail-World Powerboat.World North America and/or the original author, photographer etc. All Rights Reserved. Photographs are copyright by law. If you wish to use or buy a photograph contact the photographer directly.
If you have any questions about advertising or editorial then please contact our team. If you encounter any technical issues then please email techsupport@sail-world.com
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy