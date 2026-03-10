Marine Auctions: March Online Auctions

|
MARCH ONLINE VESSEL AUCTION
Online Bidding to commence on Wednesday 25th March and will end on Tuesday 31st March at 2pm AEST
Please note this Online Auction has extended bidding.
To view the March Online brochure click View in red below
To view the Online Bidding page of the March Online Bidding Page click on the link below.
marineauctions.nextlot.com/auctions/1806766/lots
We are now accepting entries for our April 2026 Vessel Online Auction.
For Further information contact
Adrian Seiffert 0418 783 358, Email,
Brisbane Area
Todd Anderson 0409 630 733, Email,
Port Lincoln Area
Jacob Seiffert 0427 391 590, Email,
Sydney Area
Lisa Seiffert 0437 184 606 Email,
Need a Vessel Valuation?
For
Disposal, Insurance, Financing, Litigation, Insolvency, Disputes, Asset registers, Financial reports & Acquisitions, Family Law.
On the Following Basis
Fair market value, Forced Liquidation Value, Existing use,
Contact, Marine Valuations a division of Marine Auctions Pty Ltd.
Contact Adrian at
AVAA Certified Practising Valuer No 390
Lloyd's Maritime Academy- Certificate in Vessel Valuation.
Need Boat Insurance?
Click on the link below
www.marineauctions.com.au/marine-insurance
For further Information regarding our services
Contact
Adrian Seiffert
Director
Marine Auctions, Marine and Valuations
Phone: + 61 (0) 418 783 358
Email: