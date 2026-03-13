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March April 2026 PBW Leaderboard

Timeless Series: Elegance that stands the test of time, a new concept by LUCA DINI

by Luca Dini Design & Architecture 13 Mar 03:35 PDT
ISA Yachts Timeless Series © ISA Yachts

The new Timeless Series, designed by LUCA DINI Design & Architecture for ISA Yachts, is not merely a line of vessels ranging from 42 to 82 meters; it is a programmatic manifesto on the persistence of beauty. The project explores the intersection of contemporary elegance and design engineered to transcend time.

At the heart of the series lies a radical statement of intent: the rejection of fleeting trends. Luca Dini has established a formal research path that prioritizes:

  • Permanent Aesthetic Identity: Creating a yacht capable of maintaining its visual power over decades.
  • A Recognizable Vocabulary: Developing a language of elegant, balanced signs that remain relevant, defying the typical obsolescence of style.
  • Formal Purity: Discreetly integrating technical elements to ensure they do not contaminate the harmony of the spaces.

ISA Yachts Timeless Series - photo © ISA Yachts
ISA Yachts Timeless Series - photo © ISA Yachts

The first model, the ISA Timeless 52-meter, perfectly embodies this synthesis of innovation and classicism. The studio's signature is evident in three architectural pillars:

  1. Horizontal Emphasis: The exterior profile is defined by a pronounced horizontal layout, giving the silhouette a sleek, balanced character free of excess.
  2. Light as a Building Material: Interiors are sculpted by large glazed surfaces and generous ceiling heights, transforming natural light into a fluid element that defines volume.
  3. Evolved Functionality: The bold decision to reduce the full beam in favor of generous walkaround side decks demonstrates a vision where design serves the quality of the onboard experience for both guests and crew.
"The Timeless Series stems from the idea of a design that does not follow fleeting trends, but instead builds an elegant, balanced and recognisable language that will remain relevant for years to come", explains Luca Dini, Founder & CEO of LUCA DINI Design & Architecture.

The philosophy of the series extends to spatial flexibility, allowing the design to adapt to the owner's soul without losing its stylistic coherence.

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