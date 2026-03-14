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Palm Beach Motor Yachts

Lürssen delivers 78m ODISEA

by Lürssen Yachts 14 Mar 02:52 PDT
78m ODISEA © Ruben Griffioen

On 13 March 2026, the 78.20-metre ODISEA departed Germany to embark on her maiden voyage. Built under the project name ACE 21, this confident and contemporary Lürssen combines exceptional lifestyle features with true go-anywhere capability.

Lürssen has successfully delivered more than 20 sub-80-metre yachts since the turn of the millennium - roughly a third of all Lürssens built during this period. This is, however, the very first time the German shipyard has partnered with multi-award-winning British studio RWD on both the exterior and interior design.

"The collaboration between RWD and Lürssen has been driven by mutual respect, the client's vision and a shared ambition for excellence," says RWD. "The result is a yacht that speaks to quiet confidence, considered design and truly elegant liveability."

78m ODISEA - photo © Ruben Griffioen
78m ODISEA - photo © Ruben Griffioen

ODISEA's silhouette is one of quiet strength, with a vertical bow and purposeful lines that balance clarity with sophistication. Expansive glazing dissolves traditional architectural boundaries, flooding her interior with natural light and extending sightlines uninterrupted to the horizon.

Her interiors are bright, welcoming and perfectly suited to a home at sea. Natural tones, soft woods and pale marble define a palette that is understated yet warm. Organic textures and subtle transitions replace embellishment, while curated artworks and layered finishes introduce depth and vibrancy, a direct expression of RWD's philosophy of considered, family-oriented living.

One of ODISEA's most striking features is the Beach House: a glass-encased lounge on the main deck that opens on three sides via three-metre sliding doors, connecting directly to the al fresco deck and its teak-lined pool. Engineered and constructed in-house, the Beach House exemplifies Lürssen's rare capability to develop and realise large and complex glass structures.

78m ODISEA - photo © Ruben Griffioen
78m ODISEA - photo © Ruben Griffioen

Further amenities include a foredeck sports court adaptable for basketball, pickleball, yoga or pilates; and a sundeck that transforms effortlessly from an open-air retreat to an enclosed skylounge, complete with Jacuzzi, bar, fire pit and dining for up to 20 guests. Dual outdoor cinemas, a wellness retreat and a dedicated water sports area with diving and fishing facilities complete the brief.

Every yacht we build asks something new of us," says Peter Lürssen. "Working with RWD on ODISEA allowed us to push new boundaries in both engineering and arrangement. The result is a yacht designed entirely around modern life at sea. She is a proud addition to our fleet."

As standard for all modern Lürssens, ODISEA has been fitted with a compact exhaust with a patented SCR system to significantly reduce NOx emissions. The Owner's Build Team was led by Owner's Representative Dan Robsham of Mariner Technical Services who stated, "It was a pleasure to work with the Lürssen and RWD Teams during the design and build of this amazing yacht."

78m ODISEA - photo © Ruben Griffioen
78m ODISEA - photo © Ruben Griffioen

ODISEA Specifications:

  • Builder: Lürssen
  • Exterior designer: RWD
  • Interior designer: RWD
  • Naval architect: Lürssen
  • Owner representative: Dan Robsham, MTS
  • Length overall: 78.20 m / 256' 56"

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