Annual Maritimo Muster New Zealand and super successful Auckland Boat Show

NZ New Zealand Auckland Boat Show © Maritimo NZ New Zealand Auckland Boat Show © Maritimo

by Maritimo 15 Mar 23:44 PDT

There is a decided buzz around Maritimo in New Zealand, spurred on by a successful Auckland Boat Show, and the Maritimo Muster event this weekend.

The Maritimo Muster, running from March 20-22, will be held at Man O' War Bay on Waiheke Island. "We have 20 boats, which will make for a brilliant weekend," said Simon Barker, Director at Ownaship, Maritimo sales consultants based at Westhaven Marina in Auckland.

The Maritimo Muster in New Zealand this year has generated significant excitement among owners. The Maritimo Musters are an exclusive, owner-focused event series designed for Maritimo luxury motor yacht owners to come together for camaraderie, scenic cruising, and entertainment. The Musters are held worldwide across New Zealand, Australia, and North America.

Coming off the back of the Auckland Boat Show, Barker said "there is a lot of activity around Maritimo, and it's gaining momentum as we move into 2026".

"Levels of enquiry are up, and we are confident that the interest shown is converting to sales in 2026."

Glynis Dean from Motor Yacht Service Centre said, "We had a fantastic Auckland Boat Show. We were very, very busy the whole time on our Motor Yacht Service Centre display showcasing two Maritimo yachts, with a high-level visitation from our client base. The resulting business is very good," said Glynis.

"The Maritimo Flybridge M55 was a favourite with our guests for its onboard style, comfort, and functionality. People love that the M55 easily accommodates a family in style and comfort."

"The Maritimo M75 Flybridge was also a star of the Auckland Boat Show, people lining up to view Maritimo's flagship model."

"As always, people are super impressed by the beam of the M75 flybridge and the amount of space this special area gives owners as a result of Maritimo's unique design. People love the simple, reliable systems, the range and economy of the M75... and, of course, it is a beautiful-looking boat," said Glynis.

New Zealanders coming to SCIBS

Generating a flurry of interest and enquiry is the new model for 2026 which will be unveiled at the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show in May - the hotly-anticipated S50 Sedan motor yacht.

Positioned as a "hull-up reimagining" of the classic Maritimo sport yacht which will make it "the most definitive 'S 'model in Maritimo's history" - and not merely a smaller version of the M50 - It's a purpose-built sports motor yacht that's spacious, sleek, and entirely focused on the owner's experience. Design highlights include a larger, more functional cockpit, a Euro-style lazarette with improved access for water toys and storage, and seamless single-level integration between the cockpit and galley, enhancing flow and onboard liveability.

Barker reported keen interest in the all-new S50 model among the group of committed New Zealanders planning to attend SCIBS 2026. "SCIBS is a very important show for us," he said. "Our clients can step aboard to touch and feel the new models and see for themselves how they fit in with their boating lifestyles.

"We are looking forward to experiencing the world debut of the S50 alongside the M50 and rest of Maritimo's class leading range. It's exciting for us to represent a brand that's always innovating and to be part of these great events."

Then there's the launch of the first of the new generation Caribbean motor boats, the C40 and C27, which will be unveiled at SCIBS 2026.

"The C40 will be popular in New Zealand with a new generation of anglers as there's really nothing else like it," Barker shared. "Maritimo is bringing the Caribbean brand into the modern era.

Barker and his team have a deep database of Maritimo owners and active boaties. Ownaship came on board as official Maritimo sales consultants in 2019, but prior to that, Barker and the team represented Maritimo in the syndication market, an offering unique to Ownaship. "Not only am I a consultant for Maritimo, I've been an owner for over a decade," Barker continued. "As part of our syndication, I own an S55 so I can speak for the craftsmanship, performance and shaft drive reliability.

Our boats have to be on water 365 days a year, so reliability is a must. As part of our boat share syndication we have bought 9 Maritimos so I can speak with absolute authority how good these Maritimo Luxury Motor boats are!"