Eyachts unveils its most exciting Sanctuary Cove lineup yet

Axopar 29 ST & XC Range © Axopar Boats Axopar 29 ST & XC Range © Axopar Boats

by eyachts 16 Mar 15:52 PDT

Eyachts will showcase its most diverse and exciting lineup yet at the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, headlined by the Australian premiere of the highly anticipated Axopar 45 Cross Cabin, Axopar 38 Cross Cabin and Axopar 29 CCX.

Visitors to the Eyachts display will also experience an impressive selection of adventure boats, hybrid cruisers, and luxury day yachts ranging from 29 to 45 feet, including the debut appearance of Pardo Yachts at the Queensland show.

The display will feature the Axopar 29 range, the Axopar 38 Cross Cabin, the flagship Axopar 45, the innovative Greenline 39 and Greenline 40 hybrid yachts, and the stylish Pardo 43, offering visitors a unique opportunity to explore some of the most forward-thinking boats on the market.

Whether you are seeking an agile day boat for watersports and coastal adventures or a sophisticated hybrid cruiser for silent, eco-conscious cruising, the Eyachts lineup promises something for every style of boating.

"Our 2026 display at Sanctuary Cove is truly our most diverse and exciting yet," said Peter Hrones, Managing Director of Eyachts. "From the premiere of the Axopar 38 to the groundbreaking Greenline hybrid range and the introduction of Pardo Yachts, we are bringing together some of the most innovative boats in the world. We look forward to showing Australian boaters how these vessels can transform their time on the water."

Premiere Highlight: Axopar 38 Cross Cabin

Taking centre stage at the Eyachts display will be the Australian premiere of the all-new Axopar 38 Cross Cabin, the next evolution of one of the world's most celebrated adventure boats.

The Axopar 38 XC represents a significant step forward in all-weather adventure boating, delivering a noticeably more refined, capable, and versatile platform than previous generations. Designed for boaters who want to explore further and stay out longer, the 38 Cross Cabin combines performance, protection, and comfort in a way that few boats in its class can match.

At the heart of the Axopar 38 is a reimagined twin-stepped deep-V hull, engineered for balance, control, and efficiency. Axopar's design philosophy starts with hydrodynamics, weight distribution, and drivability first, then builds the onboard experience around it. The result is a boat that feels stable at rest, calm and predictable at speed, and impressively quiet under way thanks to extensive engineering and noise reduction testing.

The larger wheelhouse creates a protected and comfortable environment for skipper and guests alike, while improved ventilation and connectivity between indoor and outdoor spaces enhance the social experience onboard. Features such as the opening aft window allows the wheelhouse and aft deck to flow together, while the configurable saloon bed creates an adaptable space that work equally well for entertaining, cruising, or adventure boating.

For Australian conditions, the Axopar 38 Cross Cabin is particularly well suited. It is built for long days on the water, changing weather, and boating that moves seamlessly between seasons, offering protection from wind and spray while still delivering the open, social lifestyle that Australian boaters love.

Axopar 29 Range

29 Sun Top | 29 Cross Cabin | 29 CCX

Also making its Sanctuary Cove debut is the Axopar 29 CCX, the newest addition to the Axopar lineup and the brand's bold take on the modern centre console crossover.

The Axopar 29 range represents the next evolution of adventure boating, bringing together Axopar's signature offshore capability, fuel efficiency, and modular design in a refined and highly versatile 29-foot platform. Developed using extensive owner feedback, the new generation introduces a fresh design language alongside improved usability, comfort, and functionality.

The Axopar 29 CCX, premiering at Sanctuary Cove, expands the range into serious fishing segment while maintaining the adventure DNA that defines Axopar. Designed for owners who want maximum deck space, fishability, and open-air freedom, the CCX delivers exceptional performance offshore while remaining equally suited to watersports, island hopping, and social boating. With its walkaround layout, smart storage solutions, and configurable aft deck, it offers a unique crossover between a sport fishing boat and a high-performance adventure platform.

Joining the CCX on display will be the Axopar 29 Sun Top and Axopar 29 Cross Cabin, two models that showcase the versatility of the 29-foot platform. The Sun Top offers open-air freedom with generous social spaces and shade from the T-top, while the Cross Cabin provides a fully enclosed helm and saloon, ideal for boating in variable conditions.

Together, the three models demonstrate how the Axopar 29 range adapts to different boating lifestyles while delivering the same core qualities the brand is known for, confident offshore performance, intelligent design, and exceptional versatility.

Axopar 45

45 Cross Cabin | 45 Cross Top

Also on display will be the flagship Axopar 45 range, including the Sanctuary Cove premiere of the Axopar 45 Cross Cabin and the Australian premiere of the Axopar 45 Cross Top.

The Axopar 45 represents the next generation of high-performance adventure boats, designed for owners who want to go further, stay out longer, and enjoy exceptional comfort along the way. Built around Axopar’s signature twin-stepped hull, the 45 delivers confident offshore performance, impressive efficiency, and a remarkably smooth ride even in challenging conditions.

Making its first appearance at in Australia, the Axopar 45 Cross Top introduces a distinctive raked windscreen and extended hardtop, creating additional protection from wind and spray while maintaining the open, walkaround feel the 45 is known for.

On the other hand, the Axopar 45 Cross Cabin brings the benefits of a fully enclosed wheelhouse, creating a true all-weather adventure platform that extends the boating season while maintaining the walkaround versatility the Axopar range is known for.

Together, the two models highlight the versatility of the Axopar 45 platform, offering owners the perfect balance of performance, comfort, and adventure-ready capability.

Greenline Hybrid Yachts

Greenline 39 | Greenline 40

Eyachts will also showcase the latest in sustainable boating with the Greenline hybrid yacht range, including the Greenline 39 and Greenline 40.

These innovative cruisers combine hybrid or fully electric propulsion with large banks of solar panels, allowing owners to enjoy silent, emission-free cruising without reliance on shore power or generators.

The Greenline 39 is celebrated for its practicality and comfort, offering a spacious layout, sheltered cockpit, and bright interiors that create a true home on the water.

The Greenline 40 takes sustainable cruising even further with refined design, increased solar capability, and modern living spaces that blend efficiency with luxury. Both models are ideal for exploring Australia's pristine coastlines while minimising environmental impact.

Pardo Yachts makes Sanctuary Cove debut

For the first time, Pardo Yachts will be showcased at the Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show, marking an exciting milestone for Eyachts as the exclusive distributor for Australia and New Zealand.

Visitors will be able to explore the Pardo 43, the iconic Italian walkaround yacht that has become synonymous with style, performance, and entertaining on the water.

The Pardo 43 blends cutting-edge design with traditional Italian craftsmanship, delivering a luxurious and exhilarating boating experience. Known for its spacious walkaround decks, elegant interiors, and exceptional performance, it has become a favourite among owners seeking a sophisticated dayboat.

Eyachts will also be sharing insights into the all-new generation Pardo 43, arriving in Australia in late 2026, which introduces a redesigned hull, expanded spaces, and advanced technology that pushes the model to new heights.

Visit Eyachts at Sanctuary Cove

With a lineup that spans high-performance adventure boats, luxury day yachts, and hybrid cruisers, the Eyachts display is set to be one of the highlights of the 2026 Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show.

Visitors are encouraged to register in advance to secure a dedicated walkthrough of their preferred vessel with the Eyachts team.

Sanctuary Cove International Boat Show

Dates: May 21-24, 2026

Location: Sanctuary Cove Marine Village, Queensland - E Arm Entrance (Opposite Georges Restaurant)

For media enquiries or to book a private tour:

Eyachts Australia

www.eyachts.com.au